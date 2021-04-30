Photo by HQuality Video/iStock via Getty Images

Many growth stocks exploded higher coming out of the pandemic low last year, as the crisis shifted demand around to different sectors of the economy. One of those sectors was semiconductors, which was one of the best performing sectors of 2020 on torrid demand for all things electronic, including smart devices for homes, automobiles, smartphones, etc.

Within that sector, chip OG Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) marked itself aside from the rest of the bunch, roughly tripling in the past 52 weeks.

Source: StockCharts

Above we see an exceedingly bullish chart, with the stock nicely following a rising 50-day moving average since last fall, when shares broke above the line at ~$60 and have never looked back. The run Applied Materials has been on is epic, particularly given this is a $124 billion market capitalization company, not some micro-cap startup. Until the 50-DMA is violated to the downside, I look for the stock to continue bouncing along it and making new highs.

I'll caution that the accumulation/distribution line and the PPO are both showing some signs of rally exhaustion. The A/D line peaked in early January and has fallen ever since, all while the stock has tacked another ~$25 onto the share price. The PPO actually peaked back in December and successive peaks have been lower or equal to prior peaks. These don't guarantee anything, but the divergences between these measures of buying momentum and the share price action are something that bulls should be wary of. I still think Applied Materials is in a strong uptrend, but after doubling in the space of six months or so, some measure of prudence is required.

Part of the appeal of Applied Materials, certainly, is that it is a leading stock in a leading group, as we'll see below.

Source: StockCharts

The semiconductors as a sector performed very well in the past year against the S&P 500, but not all semi stocks are created equal. Applied Materials is in the midst of an enormous bout of outperformance against its peer group, and while the magnitude of outperformance may be unsustainable long-term, I don't think Applied Materials is done yet.

Immense opportunities abound

Applied Materials' share price had been languishing somewhat in recent years because, as we'll see below, results have been a bit choppy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There are years of very strong growth, and years of sizable revenue declines, which make owning the stock tricky; highly cyclical stocks tend to command lower earnings multiples to make up for the uncertainty. However, it has become clear in the past year or so that the semis as a group are in the midst of a huge, years-long bull market, and Applied Materials has the ability to be at the forefront of that bull market.

Data generation - and harnessing that data for useful purposes - is a mega-trend across a lot of industries today, and has been for years. As anything and everything becomes a smart device over time, including things like automobiles, the amount of data that is generated, captured, stored, and analyzed continues to grow exponentially.

Source: Investor presentation

Applied Materials reckons that data generation is going to be 24X was it was in 2020 by 2025, with yet more growth after that. As the slide says, this means semi growth is no longer limited by human consumption, as the amounts of data that are generated by increasingly-connected autos and industrial applications continue to move higher, among other applications. The efficient and effective use of data is a competitive advantage in countless fields, and that means semiconductor customers will demand more and more over time to remain competitive. That means more chips, faster chips, smaller chips.

As an example of how semis will see their demand cycle ramp higher in the coming years, the below shows three common applications and their values.

Source: Investor presentation

I won't read the slide but the point is that there are massive opportunities in very large markets in the coming years for all semiconductor companies to grow. The best ones, however, like Applied Materials, have the opportunity for massive revenue and margin growth.

I like Applied Materials in part because its market share is strong in a variety of places; it doesn't rely upon cryptocurrency mining, or gaming consoles, or anything else in particular to succeed. The company calls it "agnostic to mix" and for a shareholder, that sounds pretty outstanding.

Source: Investor presentation

The company's strong market share in a variety of places means it can win irrespective of which particular segment seems to be performing the best at any time. It's a bit like a Walmart or Amazon winning in all kinds of conditions because their diverse channels of revenue can access market strength regardless of where it is. Applied Materials' situation is obviously much narrower than those retail behemoths, but the point is that I see Applied Materials winning on its strong mix, wherever the money goes.

Recently, the money has been going everywhere Applied Materials plays, which is why the share price has been soaring unabated.

Source: Investor presentation

The blue bars show revenue moving higher over time, including through fiscal 2024, while the yellow lines are the operating margins the segments produced, and are expected to produce, respectively. Many companies see operating leverage when revenue rises quickly, and Applied Materials is no different. The company has a years-long history of producing higher operating margins, and as its volumes continue to grow - due to macro tailwinds and its own market share - we should see that trend continue. Nothing is guaranteed, but the pieces are certainly in place as Applied Materials continues to invest billions of dollars to remain on top competitively, driving the growth that is projected above.

How big is the opportunity? In short, it is absolutely massive for all players, with Applied Materials included.

Source: Investor presentation

We're at roughly $500 billion in semiconductor revenue today, with 2030 bringing an estimated $1 trillion to the industry, or a rough CAGR of 15% per year for the entire industry. As I've said a few times, Applied Materials' bull case doesn't rely upon it destroying the competition; there is plenty of revenue to go around, and with Applied Materials being a leader in the space, it stands to potentially gain more than lesser players. But the point is that situations like this are ideal where the industry is growing rapidly; all parties can grow, it is just a matter of how much.

Finally, Applied Materials has several growth drivers to help capture this demand, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

The above categories all represent ways that Applied Materials has grown its revenue and margins in the past, and can continue to do so in the future. Again, you can read through it yourself but the upshot is on the right side of the slide; there's at least $7 billion of additional projected revenue up for grabs, as well as better margins. That should combine to translate into EPS growth, and as we'll see below, that is exactly what analysts expect today.

Let's value this thing

To begin the valuation discussion, let's take a look at where we are, and where EPS may go to.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year is currently slated to see a massive move up in EPS to $6, give or take, continuing the rebound off of lackluster 2019 results that began last year. Obviously, the sort of growth rate that Applied Materials is seeing this year isn't sustainable, but it does reset the earnings base much higher, which would theoretically put a floor under the share price.

Now, let's take a look below at the five-year history of price to forward earnings to get a sense of how shares have been valued in the past.

Source: TIKR.com

There is no way to say the stock is cheap on a historical basis today; shares go for ~22X forward earnings against an average of 14X or so. However, keep in mind the sector tailwinds we looked at earlier, as well as the company's own results in the past two years against its own historical performance. This stock should be valued higher than it has been in the past, and it is.

I'd argue it isn't valued egregiously either, given we're looking at ~10% EPS growth through 2024 off of this year's very high levels, so the company is hardly struggling. And with macro tailwinds present for many years to come, it isn't like Applied Materials will suddenly stop growing in 2024. In short, yes, the valuation has risen substantially. But it is with good reason, and not simply because investors are chasing the stock higher.

The bottom line is that while Applied Materials isn't cheap, I do think it is fairly valued. I also think the stock remains in a strong uptrend until the 50-DMA is breached, so that's the line in the sand for the bulls. With so much money pouring into semiconductors in the coming years, you have to look at Applied Materials as a beneficiary of that, and as a result, I think the stock will do well for long-term holders.

I see downside risk in a bear market to the historical average PE ratio at 14X to 16X, implying a ~$118 share price should that calamity befall the stock on fiscal 2024 earnings. But upside is at least a 22X forward multiple, implying ~$173 (at least) on fiscal 2024 earnings. Shares look fairly valued today, so investors needing a better value proposition will need to wait it out. However, consider the uptrend the stock is in, and that this may mean you don't get that chance anytime soon. I don't condone chasing stocks higher, but the recent pullback towards the 50-DMA looks like a buying opportunity to me.