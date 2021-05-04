Photo by Artur/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the lively debates amongst Seeking Alpha readers is if any income investor should care about total return. If a fund yields 9+%, should investors care that its price seems to be in steady decline, resulting in a very low total return? Some readers offer the opinion that only younger investors should care while income-needing retirees should only be concerned with the size and safety of the payout.

Over the two years I have been researching and writing on over 100 funds for Seeking Alpha, it seems the high yielding funds fell into one of those two camps. Ones where the price gained or held steady over time, or ones where the investor took a big hit from price declines. On the positive side, by not reinvesting their payouts, income-oriented investors were better off than those who did, assuming the downward price trend doesn't reverse.

With interest rates at historically low levels, high-yielding Fixed Income funds could have a tougher time maintaining their NAV versus the Eaton Vance Equity-based funds discussed here, though that isn't assured either with today's market valuations. I am Bullish on the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) for investors looking for higher yields and equity exposure in one fund.

CAGR versus Yield

For equity-based income-generating funds, even more likely than the possibility of a fund's CAGR being less than its yield, is the high probability that its CAGR will lag behind a similar strategy fund that isn't trying to enhance its yield, as EOI does. To demonstrate this point, I compared EOI against SPY, a S&P 500 ETF. I chose this ETF as it is passively invested against the same index EOI measures its performance against.

Since EOI started, S&P 500 investors not looking for extra income earned 2.2% more annually despite the higher yield EOI provides. While EOI's option writing helped produce a smaller max-drawdown and worst-year results, its overall StdDev was higher. The 7.9% CAGR for EOI assumes reinvestment, which there is a good chance didn't happen if EOI was owned for its income generation. If dividends were not reinvested, the CAGR since inception drops to 3.9% compared to SPY's 9.1% without reinvestment. As a reference, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) CEF provided owners with a 4.9% non-reinvestment return.

What the EV Enhanced Equity Income Fund offers investors

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund was formed on October 29, 2004. Source: seekingalpha.com

EOI has $687m in AUM and has fees of 1.1%, most of which is Eaton Vance's management fee. The current yield is 6.11%. Being a CEF, knowing its Price/NAV is important. Currently it stands at a 3.18% discount. Its sister CEF, EOS, sells for a .75% premium.

Currently the discount is less than both the 1 and 5 year averages but deeper than the 3 year average. Recent Z-Scores all fall near .70.

The current monthly payout of $.0898 started in January 2019, a slight increase from the prior rate. As is common in option writing funds, Return Of Capital accounts for most of the payout. For those holding EOI in a taxable account, that percent of the dividend becomes taxable when the shares are sold via the reduced cost basis of the investor's position.

While EOI measures itself against the S&P 500 index, it only holds about 60 stocks within that index.

The only place I found that describes EOI's option strategy was on CEFConnect.com link mentioned above. It reads (edited):

The Fund will generally invest in common stocks on which exchange-traded call options are currently available. Under normal market conditions the Fund will seek to generate current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. The Fund will allow the sale of stock underlying a call option prior to purchasing back the call option on up to 5% of the fund's net assets, provided such sales occur no more than three days before the option buy back.

As you can see from the payout data, options appear to account for 85+% of the income generated, with dividends making up the majority of the rest.

Portfolio Strategy

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is the other Enhanced Income CEF offered by EV. Both are run by a team of managers with one person being on both teams. As you can see, their performance diverged starting in 2015 and EOS has done much better since. As mentioned earlier, new investors pay a premium for EOS whereas they can get EOI for a discount (apparently for a reason). Both CEFs hold about 60 stocks with half being different between the funds. These are the differences:

Source: Eaton Vance, compiled by Author

EOS's higher weight in Technology (34.5% vs 24.8%) and Consumer Cyclicals (16.3% vs 13.6%) could explain the better performance over the last few years. I can say it's not the yield as EOI is yielding 90bps more.

As an Income CEF that doesn't have to take it back via price loss, plus its small discount, I have a Bullish rating on EOI. As income-producing funds, they both are good, though not extreme as some 9% yielders but their CAGRs are much better than those I have reviewed with higher yields. For investors, it might come down to your opinion on the Technology exposure and the difference in the stocks owned between the two CEFs. For investors more concerned with Yield than Total Return, other CEFs would better meet your income goal.

The Left Banker recently reviewed EOS. ETV is the best performer amongst the three EV Buy/Write CEFs, and Power Hedge recently covered ETV.

Final Thoughts

For those who have read some of my articles and/or comments, you know I fall into the camp that income investors should still be concerned about total return, not just the size of the income checks. To me, this is especially true for assets held in tax-benefited accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs where all value when withdrawn is treated the same by the IRS.

Morgan Stanley completed its acquisition of Eaton Vance in March. This means every EV CEF must have their shareholders approve new manager agreements. Occasionally this leads to activist firms trying the block that from happening so the CEF has to liquidate and investors capture the NAV discount. I haven't heard any rumors about EOI and the 3% discount is probably not worth the effort, but something investors should be aware of.