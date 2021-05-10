Photo by Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Farmer Mac (NYSE:AGM) reported Q1 operating EPS of $2.39, up from $1.87 the prior year. That’s a 28% increase if you don’t have your calculator handy. With minor exceptions, the Q1 earnings report was dull as a baseball game during a pitching change. Dull as the day’s fourth Zoom conference call. When I mean dull…

But dull is what this company does. It just steadily grows earnings and dividends. And despite a nice rally this year – up 38% YTD even after a big selloff Friday – the stock remains cheap. I maintain a $10.50 ’21 EPS estimate and set an $11.60 estimate for '22. That’s a 10 P/E on '21, or only 45% of the S&P 500 P/E ratio based on Yardeni Research’s S&P 500 EPS estimate. That’s cheap, my friends. A more reasonable price for Farmer Mac is $150, up nearly 50% from its current price.

Q1 earnings detail

Here are the numbers:

Source: Farmer Mac financial reports

Interest income rose by an unusually strong 22%. Loan growth year-over-year (YoY) rose by 12%, which is on the high side versus an 8-10% long-term growth rate. The 97 bp interest spread was a positive surprise, jumping from a historical 90 bp average for two reasons. First, Farmer Mac has geared up its marketing and underwriting capacity to generate more direct farm loans and de-emphasize the funding of pools of farm loans owned by institutions. Direct loans generate higher yields. This portfolio shift has added to the interest spread over the past year. Second, Farmer Mac’s funding costs have benefited from the Fed’s bond buying program, which has created more demand for Farmer Mac debt. More demand means lower yields.

Credit costs were $0. That’s right, nothing. That’s not unusual; its loan charge-off rate is 2 bp over the last two decades, which is likely the lowest of any lender over that period. Farmer Mac said on its conference call that its only new concern is some Texas rural utility loans (Farmer Mac’s charter allows it to support rural communities) that got whacked by the state’s series of storms this past February. But while the bonds of the utilities got downgraded, they remain investment grade and management expects no losses. Farmer Mac’s direct loans are to farmers and ranchers. No losses.

Why no losses? Excellent underwriting by the company and enormous financial support for farmers by the federal government. Like I said, boring, which is extremely good when discussing loan losses.

Operating expenses rose by 17% YoY. That is on the high side because, as I said above, Farmer Mac is increasing its lending capacity, and like most companies, it is increasing its tech investments.

Preferred stock dividend payments rose significantly. Farmer Mac issued $195 million of preferred stock last year to establish a more conservative capital ratio and to support growth. In the process, it built its excess capital to $348 million from $166 million a year ago, and its capital ratio rose to 14.0% from 12.6%. Investors should be able to leverage on this current excess capital position for at least a number of years, which will benefit EPS growth going forward.

Earnings forecasts

Here are my numbers:

Source: Farmer Mac financial reports

I won’t belabor these numbers. I do think I am conservative on the credit costs and the loan growth. Management guided to a lower interest spread, but continue to take steps to keep it wider, as I noted above.

Valuation

I’ll make my case with a chart. Does this look like the earnings history of a stock that deserves a 10 multiple? Especially, an earnings history is driven by such low risk?

Source: Farmer Mac financial reports

Instead of a 10 P/E ratio, or 45% of the market multiple, how about a 15 P/E, or a 70% relative P/E? That translates into a $175 stock price by next year, or more than a 50% upside.