Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Wilcox Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by SonerCdem/iStock via Getty Images

Author's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated insider ownership at 35%, it is actually 0.8%.

Investment Thesis

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had a rough trough in 2020, with revenue down 23% to $2.08bn, net income plummeting 50% to $299mn, and free cash flow down 15% to $425mn. Allison is now recovering and is in the enviable position of generating impressive amounts of free cash flow and entering the upswing from a cyclical trough. These two factors, combined with a large share repurchase program, a 1.7% dividend yield, and a stock price trading at an 11% discount to intrinsic value, make Allison Transmission a stock worth considering for an investor's portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A Free Cash Flow Powerhouse

Many manufacturers have performed poorly during the pandemic as companies and consumers cut back on spending and demand for their products dried up. Despite this, Allison Transmission has managed to maintain positive free cash flow, sporting trailing twelve months unadjusted free cash flow of $425mn (20% margin) for a free cash flow yield of ~9%. This cycle is not an anomaly, in every cyclical trough since they have gone public, Allison Transmission has managed to remain free cash flow positive, indicative of the underlying strength this business possesses.

Source: Allison Transmission's Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Buybacks and Dividends

Management at Allison Transmission is shareholder friendly, and returns hundreds of millions of dollars to shareholders every year.

The most direct way that Allison returns money to shareholders is through dividends. Allison currently pays out $0.76 a year in dividends, for a yield of 1.7%, which is not bad in today's low yield environment. Additionally, the dividend is well funded, accounting for only 19% of free cash flow, and has a five-year historical growth rate of 7.7%.

The greatest overall amount of money is returned to shareholders through share buybacks. Over the past three years Allison Transmission has bought back 23 million shares (20% of shares outstanding) with another 20% still on deck to be bought at current market prices. The share buybacks are also well funded, accounting for 32% of free cash flow.

Collectively, share buybacks and dividends account for only 51% of Allison's free cash flow, leaving plenty of money left over to reinvest in the business and pay down debt, and indeed they have. Over the past three years Allison Transmission has spent an average of $130mn a year on CapEx and $20mn a year on principal repayment. Allison has also used some of their free cash flow to acquire other businesses, namely their 2019 purchases of AxleTech's electric vehicle systems division and Vantage Power, for a combined $230mn.

Future Outlook

Allison's short-term future is bright, with management guiding for a strong comeback in 2021. Full year 2021 guidance is for net sales between $2.325bn and $2.475bn (up 12% to 19% YoY), net income between $395mn and $465mn (up 32% to 55% YoY), and adjusted free cash flow of $415mn to $475mn (up 6.5% to down 7% YoY). The decrease in expected adjusted free cash flow is primarily driven by higher CapEx spending ($115mn in 2020, vs $170-$180mn in 2021).

Source: Allison Transmission's 2021 Q1 Investor Presentation

Long term, I believe that Allison will continue to prosper and be a superior company, their >70% market share in the school bus, Class 6-7, and Class 8 Straight markets is phenomenal and is indicative of the quality and customer-value proposition they provide. Additionally, as more vehicles are launched by Chevrolet, Navistar and Isuzu, who exclusively use the Allison fully-automatic transmissions, Allison Transmission will likely see increased market share in class 4-5 vehicles, which will drive higher revenues and profits.

Source: Allison Transmission's Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

One of the most important factors that makes Allison Transmission such a great company is their ability to charge more than their competitors for their superior array of products. In fact, customers are willing to pay >50% for Allison's transmissions over competitors due to their quality and the ultimate cost savings they provide. This trend is likely to persist as Allison continues to innovate and provide an attractive long-term customer-value proposition.

Risks

Not all of Allison's future is assured though and risks still exist, chief among them are: high leverage and electrification.

Allison Transmission currently has $2.5bn in LT debt, leftovers from when they were owned by General Motors (GM), which, at 3.9x EBITDA, is on the high end of the spectrum. There are four debt issues outstanding right now, there is (a) $638mn term loan facility due March 2026 (b) $400mn of senior notes at 4.75% due October 2027 (c) $500mn of senior notes at 5.875% due June 2029 and (c) $1bn of senior notes at 3.75% due January 2031. While the amount of debt is substantial and could pose a large problem if credit freezes up, the staggered maturities do provide some protection against a temporary credit freeze, reducing the amount of stress placed on Allison each time they need to refinance. As an investor in Allison, it would be prudent to watch debt levels and interest rates on debt, as they could substantially affect future earnings.

The second major risk facing Allison Transmission, and all auto part manufacturers, is the electrification of vehicles. While Allison does have electric and hybrid focused products, they don't provide the same lofty margins as the current line of transmissions for gasoline vehicles; and if electrification occurs much faster than anticipated, Allison's margins could contract significantly over the next few years. According to Greenbiz, an organization devoted to advancing a clean economy, "Less than 1 percent of fleet vehicles [are] electric, but that number is expected to grow to 12 percent by 2030." 12% isn't a huge portion of the truck market, but that's still a 12-fold increase in less than ten years, making this a risk that is certainly worth investors' attention.

Intrinsic Valuation

Valuing a cyclical business is tricky, as their earnings are quite erratic and it's almost impossible to know exactly when a cycle will end. My key inputs for calculating the intrinsic value of a company are: revenue growth, free cash flow as a percent of revenue, the discount rate, and the terminal value exit multiple.

I determine future revenue growth by taking analyst expectations as sourced by S&P Global Market Intelligence, slightly reducing the peak and trough numbers, as I believe that they are too bullish and bearish, respectively. For calculating free cash flow, I took the historical margins from each year of the cycle, as their margins tend to repeat themselves, and multiplied them as a percent of revenue to calculate the free cash flow for each year. To find the discount rate, I used Allison's weighted average cost of capital, 7%, and discounted the free cash flow five years out. Lastly, I averaged out the five years of discounted free cash flow, $430mn, and multiplied it by 13x, a fair multiple for a solid company like Allison, and used that as my terminal exit value. After subtracting net LT debt of $2.25bn, I arrived at the intrinsic value of Allison Transmission: $50 per share.

Source: Author's own projections and analyst expectations as sourced by S&P Global Market Intelligence

While Allison Transmission's stock price is already 11% below intrinsic value, I believe that even more shareholder value can be unlocked as Allison pours more money into share repurchases, as they have historically done during boom periods, which will bolster free cash flow per share dramatically, driving share appreciation in the coming years.

Conclusion

Allison Transmission has a compelling story: shareholder-friendly management, industry-leading margins, and a stock price trading at a discount to fair value. However, it must be remembered that auto part manufacturing is an extremely cyclical business and that the greatest potential for stock price appreciation is within the next 2 years. Allison is a great stock for a value investor, an income seeker, and/or someone who believes that aggressive share buybacks coupled with a cyclical upswing will drive free cash flow per share growth higher than expected, to add to their portfolio.