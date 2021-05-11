Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is one of the biggest companies that charters containerships of many different sizes. Danaos’s stock price benefited since the start of the pandemic due to the immense unexpected consumer demand, and I think this trend can continue for the following reasons:

The global Shipping Crisis is worsening

FED’s easy monetary policy is worsening the supply chain problem

Demand for containerships will not subside for the foreseeable future.

Before I explain the overall market trend and condition, I would like to briefly cover how Danaos Corporation makes money. Danaos Corporation charters container ships to shipping companies like Evergreen and HMM, and these companies make a multi-year deal to charter Danaos’s ships at the rate of the containership shipping price during the time of the deal. Thus, the current market condition of high containership shipping price is resulting in a beneficial environment for Danaos Corporation.

Worsening Shipping Crisis

To everyone’s surprise, the consumer demand bounced back from its lows after the advent of the pandemic in early 2020. However, the damage was done by the time companies realized that the consumer demand was not affected by lock-downs. Many companies significantly decreased manufacturing capabilities before realizing that the demand was strong. As a result, we are currently seeing unprecedented events. The semiconductor shortage that started in the automobile industry is spreading to almost every single kind of electronics. Pandemic also caused lumber prices to more than quadruple in a single year as people wanted better or bigger homes. These shortages and increases in commodity prices prove that the demand is stronger than the supply. In other words, companies selling goods will desperately want to sell their goods today, but unfortunately, demand also outpaced the capacity of the transportation industry.

The transportation industry or maritime in this case also had to raise prices dramatically as the demand far outpaced the capacity. The Baltic Exchange Dry Index hit 5-year highs or 3200$ in a year, and the Global Container Freight Index tripled or reached 4600$ per container. Even with these dramatic increases in shipping costs, there are no signs of a slowdown in demand. Ports across the United States are seeing extreme congestions that have been lasting for months. Business Insider reported that there were 21 containerships waiting to dock in the L.A. port (there are usually 1 or 2 ships waiting). When considering that historical demand in April~July is weak, the current abnormalities are expected to continue through the busy August season raising container shipping prices even higher.

Some investors argue that these events are temporary because ports will increase capacity and shipping companies will order more container ships to meet demand. However, this is not the case. The shipping price has been trending down for the past few years, so shipping companies are being very cautious when ordering new ships because the demand increase can be a temporary side effect of the pandemic. Also, even if the companies order new ships, building these enormous containerships takes years to deploy. For example, FreightWaves.com said that "recent orders are mostly for delivery in 2023." Also, the Port of Savannah in Georgia reported building infrastructure to increase its capacity by 20% will be completed in 2023. As such, increasing ships and capacity today will not be enough to meet the current level of demand.

[Source -> Slide 7]

The above picture proves that the current market condition is very favorable for Danaos Corporation because it is chartering the same ships at more expensive prices. Thus, the continuous maritime shipping crisis will benefit Danaos.

Federal Reserve’s Policy

The primary reason behind the extreme scarcity of containerships is demand. This demand, in my opinion, will not significantly decrease for the next few months because the United States and the U.K. just started opening up their economies. This high level of consumer demand will be sustained until at least August, or the beginning of the cyclical peak times for the shipping industry. Also, as the U.S. reaches herd immunity levels in the next month or two, vaccines will flow all over the world eventually opening up most of the world’s economy, which can lead to sustaining the current level of pent-up demand. The only risk to this thesis is the Federal Reserve’s decision. If the Federal Reserve decides to start tapering or increase interest rates earlier than expected due to either a recovering economy or higher than expected inflation, current levels of demand can significantly decrease. The good news is that this is very unlikely. The chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, consistently has been saying that raising rates are “highly unlikely” in 2021. He did not even think now was a good time to start ‘thinking’ about tapering. Thus, I think Danaos will continue to enjoy higher shipping rates for the foreseeable future.

Financials

[Source]

Danaos announced on May 10th that they will start giving out 0.50$ quarterly dividends or about 3% yearly dividends. This signifies the management’s confidence in future cash flows and the current strength of the company’s financial position. Apart from this news, Danaos reported an amazing earnings report. The fleet utilization was 98.6% with an average gross daily charter rate of 24,802$ compared to 91.8% with an average daily charger rate of 22,922$ at the same time last year. Also, revenue increased 24.4% while the adjusted net income increased 74.2%.

Danaos has 68 million dollars in cash and cash equivalents with restricted cash of 294 million dollars. The company has a total asset of 3.2 billion dollars and 1.89 billion dollars in total liability with about 1.2 billion dollars in shareholder equity. Considering the nature of the business where shipping companies make multi-year contracts based on the current shipping rate, I think Danaos has a healthy balance sheet.

Risks

My bullish thesis on Danaos Corporations heavily relies on the idea that the high consumer demand can be sustained at current levels. Thus, if the current consumer demand cannot be sustained for various reasons, my bullish thesis will be challenged. One way my thesis can be challenged is the renewed outbreak of Covid-19. This is a serious risk for many countries including the United States because India is seeing over 400,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases per day. The country is almost at an unsustainable level. Even worse, triple-mutant Covid viruses are the primary cause of the continuous infection in India signifying the potential for further mutations that can challenge the efficacy of the existing vaccines.

[source]

Another risk regarding my bullish case is consumer confidence being challenged by short-term inflation. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that inflation is expected for the short term. If this temporary inflation can dent consumer confidence, then the pent-up demand might get challenged resulting in a sharp drop in the current demand.

Also, only about 15.4 million dollars accounted for the 25.9 million dollars in revenue increase. This means that the nature of Danaos’s business does not allow Danaos to significantly benefit from the short-term shipping rate increase. For Danaos to benefit, the shipping rate must be kept high for a prolonged period of time.

Finally, there are some risks regarding valuation, the current market trend significantly pushed up the price to sales to a 10 year high. If consumer demand or the maritime shipping industry's backlog quickly clears up, then Danaos can see significant pressure causing the stock to crash down.

Data by YCharts

My Thoughts and Conclusion

I decided to talk about my opinion that may be more speculative than my bullish thesis at the end. I think Danaos has at least 50% upside from today’s levels because of the reasons I have already discussed and the reasons I am about to discuss now. Currently, Danaos has about 17% of its fleet that renewed its contract at a higher charter price. In 2008, when the company’s share price went above 500$, about 50% of the entire fleet had a renewed contract at extremely high prices. Thus, if the current level of higher shipping rate can remain for the next 12 months, 25 new vessels will have renewed contracts with higher charter rates. This is about an additional 38.5% of the vessels that renew their contracts at a much higher price. Thus, just 12 months of prolonged traffic can bring about 55% of the fleet to renew their contract at a higher price. This does not guarantee that the stock price will shoot up to similar levels seen in 2008 because the number of vessels differs, but I believe there is a high probability of the stock price increasing over 50% from the current levels. In conclusion, I believe that there is much more upside left for Danaos and I would advise investors to take a look into the company for a swing trade and be cautiously optimistic.