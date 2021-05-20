Photo by vgajic/E+ via Getty Images

Out of all the consumer products companies in the modern world, there are not many that can hold a candle to YETI (NYSE:NYSE:YETI). We live in a world where unfortunately, many products are cheaply made to save on costs and maximize profit margins, and the thought process is to throw away consumer products and buy again repeatedly when something inevitably wears out. YETI stands against this vehemently, and the company will continue to outperform in the market, benefitting from long-term trends of sustainability and the rise of ESG investing. The company is also poised to expand further into international markets, which remain largely untapped and will act as a driver of future growth.

Today, YETI's cooler and drinkware products make up around 90% of the company's sales, but there is still vast untapped potential in other categories that the company has currently been expanding into. A new range of consumer products unveiled this year - bags, backpacks, and luggage, will drive new avenues for future growth. For YETI, product innovation comes naturally, and the company has branched out into customization, new colorways, and limited edition products as of late. This encourages repeat purchases and increases the addressable market, as they appeal to wider and wider demographics beyond the usual hunters and fishermen.

Sustainability And The Rise Of ESG Investing

As an outdoor-centered brand, YETI's entire ethos revolves around sustainability for the environment. ESG investing has been an increasing topic of discussion over the last few years, and during the pandemic in 2020, ESG fund inflows were higher than ever before. High quality ESG practices are becoming a must in terms of checking boxes for investors these days, and YETI is not new to the game. The trend of investing in environmental sustainability is rapidly accelerating, and has many propellants for the future.

The main reasons ESG investing is taking the world by storm are new millennial investors, who will inherit an estimated $30 trillion from the Baby Boomers in the coming decades. These investors have flooded into the market over the last year, and are more likely to be concerned with ESG than older generations. The results of this phenomenon are notable. We have witnessed the rise of electric vehicles, biodegradable plastics companies, high-tech farming operations, among countless other endeavors come to market and make a dramatic impact. These new business ventures are increasingly attractive to a young crowd of market participants, however speculative some may be.

YETI is not a speculative investment, however, and stands to benefit from this shift in the market for years to come. The standard of our throw-away culture has been to buy the cheapest products to save the most money in the short-term, and simply toss them in the trash when they wear out. This practice ends up being more costly over the long-term for our society, as the negative impacts on the environment will outweigh any benefits one may see immediately. YETI has capitalized on this, and has built a reputation as a high-quality, ESG focused company at heart. Customers are willing to pay higher prices for quality goods, and this also is a win-win situation, as it shows that YETI has pricing power. This will be something to keep in mind later when we discuss some risks to investing in the company.

The YETI Effect - Copycats Galore

The success of YETI has come with some other players in the industry scrambling to play catch-up. There are countless copycats that have emerged over the last several years, and have adopted YETI's signature look, design, and brand ethos. This creates several risks, mainly erosion of market share.

Take RTIC Outdoors for example, whose message is "Overbuilt. Not Overpriced." RTIC directly calls out YETI for being overpriced, and has copied literally every aspect of YETI's business, focusing on coolers, drinkware, camping equipment, and bags. There are so many similarities in their products that people have mistaken RTIC as being a subsidiary of YETI in the past. This led to YETI successfully suing the company in 2017 for patent as well as trademark infringements.

The ability for other companies to blatantly copy YETI's products, and thrive in doing so, is a risk to consider when summing up YETI. RTIC Outdoors still operates today, and has no doubt handicapped YETI's market share in the space. RTIC has survived solely on being a copycat company, with little marketing spend and not a lot of brand recognition.

In addition, another risk is that YETI spends a great deal on marketing, and some might think this is overkill. They have "YETI Ambassadors" who are social-media influencers or community figureheads who are well-known in the outdoor realm. The company also spends a lot of money on advertising and creating mini-documentaries featuring their brand ambassadors. These necessary operational expenditures could be considered both a blessing and a curse.

The marketing spend and their approach to branding elevates YETI to another level and differentiates them from the copycats, creating a strong moat. YETI's dominant position in the market does not look like it will be going away any time soon, and while other companies may be able to offer similar products for cheaper price-points, the YETI brand name carries a lot of weight. YETI has established itself as a premium product with a premium brand name, and people are willing to pay more for a premium brand than for something that is unbranded. The moat of the company is evident in their financial statements, and you would think that the plethora of competition over the last several years has hurt their business. It is quite the opposite.

Strong Financials And Product Innovation

YETI's financial picture is quite promising, and with continued expansion of their product line, the story is about to get even sweeter. During the pandemic, YETI benefited from a summer season that was exceptional for their revenue growth, spurred on by social distancing and camping becoming a bigger focus for families. Gross margins also improved dramatically, going from 53% in March to over 59% in September. This was largely due to an increase in direct-to-consumer sales, as the company took advantage of digital trends and e-commerce.

EPS growth also accelerated to an astounding degree over the course of 2020, and comparing this to 2019's performance is night and day. Gross profit continues to climb year-over-year and return on invested capital has never been higher at 52.5% for the calendar year. Cash on hand is up 114% YOY and cost of revenue has declined over 24%. The company has a good balance sheet, and total debt was reduced by over 50% from 2019 to 2020. With new products hitting the market right now, growth in revenues and EPS is expected to continue. EBIT incremental margins have also been increasing every quarter in 2020, and adjusted free cash flow shows that the company is in a strong financial position coming out of the pandemic.

When YETI expanded from premium coolers to drinkware in 2014, the entire company's fundamentals changed for the better. Now YETI is expanding once again into bags, backpacks, and luggage. These new innovations in the product line will drastically improve YETI's revenue growth, just as the drinkware collections contributed the same way in the past. After product expansion in 2014, YETI saw a 217% revenue growth rate in 2015, followed by another year with growth over 74%. With product innovation combined with further expansion into international markets, YETI is about to experience some serious growth.

International Expansion And DTC Sales

Asian markets are the next target on YETI's list. Asia is currently not set up for direct-to-consumer sales, and wholesale remains the only source of revenue for the company in countries such as Japan. In 2020, DTC sales made up over half of YETI's revenue, which was a total of over $1 billion, a milestone for the company. YETI had successful entries into Australia, Japan, Europe, the U.K. and New Zealand over the last few years, and the company still remains under-penetrated internationally with only 6% of sales coming from outside the United States.

A majority of future growth for YETI will be dependent on international channels and their conversion of these new sales as direct-to-consumer, rather than wholesale. DTC sales vastly improve YETI's gross margins, and with the international market still ripe for penetration, the company is set to benefit from expansion and reap the benefits for years to come. However, there are still additional risks which must be discussed.

Inflation And The Impact On YETI's Business

One of the biggest risks to consider going forward is rising inflation and the impact on YETI's bottom line. The biggest factor to consider is the price of steel, which YETI uses for their drinkware. The company relies on China heavily for their production, but also sources manufacturing for many of their core products from Italy, Mexico, and the Philippines. Because of rising steel prices and increased demand, we could see potential for delays of multiple months. YETI turning to domestic sources for steel is unlikely for a number of reasons.

The steel futures market is signaling higher prices for steel until at least October. U.S. steel service center inventory levels are at historic lows, and mill lead times are double what they were a few years ago. Compounding these effects, the steel tariffs have also caused a dramatic drop off in the amount of steel being imported into the United States over the last few years, which did not strengthen U.S. producers as it was supposed to. Something has to change, as steel and lumber are in short supply, and this is creating significant disruptions in the manufacturing and construction sectors, as well as adding to inflationary pressures.

A solution to this problem could potentially be found in YETI adding India to its list of suppliers. According to the CEO of Tata Steel, "prices [in India] are higher compared to what they were in the past but lower compared to anywhere in the world." This gives India a chance to be competitive in the global market, and companies such as YETI could stand to benefit from this arbitrage.

Still, this is a short-term solution to a problem which we do not know the full extent of yet. If steel prices continue to increase until October or even farther into the future, YETI's margins will be significantly impacted. This will more than likely lead the company to raise prices on their products, which may cause consumers to think twice. However, YETI most certainly has pricing power, and the impacts on their drinkware segment will be partially offset by the focus on DTC sales and the rollout of their bags, luggage, and backpacks over the next few months.

Conclusion

YETI Holdings, Inc. is a high-quality business with a loyal following, and is positioned for continued growth as the company expands further into international markets. YETI has a strong moat and continues to innovate with new products, also standing to benefit from the rise of ESG investing in the coming years. Many companies try to copy YETI and their products, but none have been as successful or are able to materially impact their business in a negative way. The financial position of the company has only become stronger during the pandemic, mainly due to DTC sales, and growth is poised to accelerate even further as the company expands further into Asia. Inflation does pose a risk for the company, primarily due to rising steel costs, but this is not a reason to shy away from YETI. Most of these costs come from manufacturing, and YETI has experience in dealing with these issues, having navigated the steel tariffs over the last few years exceedingly well. Overall, the stock is expensive at first glance, but worth every penny considering the company's strong moat and dominant market position.