Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the world's largest online travel agency across a portfolio of brands that includes "Booking.com", "Priceline.com", "KAYAK", and "Agoda". The company also operates "OpenTable.com" as the leading portal for U.S. dining reservations. This is a segment that has been particularly impacted during the pandemic defined by the collapse in travel. Booking recently reported its Q1 results highlighted by ongoing disruptions although conditions have improving compared to previous quarters. There is a sense of an emerging turnaround with data suggesting the COVID vaccines are working, opening a path for a return to normal for the global economy. We believe Booking is well-positioned to benefit from strong demand as consumers look to take vacations while the company consolidates its market leadership. We are bullish on BKNG as a high-quality stock with overall solid fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook.

BKNG Financials Recap

Booking reported its Q1 earnings on May 5th with a net loss of $55 million representing a negative GAAP EPS of (-$1.34) which was favorably ahead of the market estimate setting a positive tone for the year ahead. Even as revenue in the quarter at $1.14 billion declined by 50% year over year, a corresponding 44% decline in operating expenses driven by significant reductions across marketing and SG&A helped limited the cash loss.

First-quarter gross travel bookings, referring to the total dollar value of all travel services booked by its customers reached $11.9 billion, a decrease of 4% from the prior year. To better understand this metric, consider that Q1 2020 already included significant COVID impacts based on a wave of cancellations and a collapse in travel through the end of March last year. Still, gross travel bookings in Q1 were down 53% from Q1 2019 as a better representation of the operating environment. Revenue is recognized when the customer travel is completed meaning there is some visibility for higher revenue into the summer months.

The story here was the ongoing weakness across leisure and business travel as a global theme. During the early part of Q1 in January, a spike of COVID inflections globally resulted in governments tightening restrictions that simply kept more people at home. That said, there has been an improvement compared to the weakest point in 2020 when revenues were down by over 80% y/y in Q2. Booking is also seeing an accelerating recovery into the early part of Q2 supporting a more positive outlook.

The company ended the quarter with $12.7 billion in cash and equivalents against $9.9 billion in long-term debt. This net-cash position highlights the strength of the balance sheet as a positive in the company's investment profile.

BKNG Management Guidance

While management is not offering full-year financial targets, there is an expectation of a gradual improvement to the operating environment through the remainder of the year. From the earnings conference call, management noted that trends are improving with a connection based on COVID case counts and vaccination rates by region.

What we have seen and we saw in several places, what we've seen so far is a very consistent trend, that when cases come down, when vaccination rates go up, when government restrictions start to lift, good things happen. We see that happening in the US right now. We see that happening in Israel. We mentioned a couple of other areas that are doing better than the average. So, our expectation is that we'll see those positive trends start to occur in other parts of the world, particularly in Europe as things are starting to improve. As we mentioned, we are seeing things improving on April versus March and Europe is now no longer the least recovered region.

Still, the base case for Booking based on comments from management is that the global travel industry will take years to fully recover compared to pre-pandemic levels. The strategy for the company is to focus on capturing market share and generate financial efficiencies. The key driver here going forward is going to be the volume of travel and leisure, both intra-market domestically and cross-border.

BKNG Consensus Estimates

According to consensus estimates, Booking is forecast to reach $9.3 billion in net revenue this year, representing a 37% climb compared to 2020. Keep in mind that the record for the company was $15.1 billion in 2019 which the market expects Booking to approach in 2022 with the current estimate of $14.6 billion.

Favorably, Booking is expected to already be profitable this year with EPS of $33.76, which should leverage higher based on stronger sales momentum through the end of 2021. Earnings are expected to accelerate to $92.10 in 2022 and $119.60 in 2023. For reference, the record year for the company was in 2019 when EPS reached $102.57. By this measure, Booking should return to its long-term earnings growth trajectory by the second half of next year.

The setup here is that with much of the world still fighting to control COVID and vaccinate the global population, 2022 will be the year where travel sees a stronger rebound and 2023 will capture a full year of more normal conditions.

BKNG Stock Forecast

Shares of BKNG are flat year-to-date and up about 13% over the last 6-months. Notably, the stock is also trading higher compared to its pre-pandemic high set back in early 2018. Despite the recent earnings weakness, the market is anticipating that operating conditions will return and eventually exceed pre-pandemic levels. In other words, the pandemic is seen as a temporary disruption that does not change the long-term outlook for the company in terms of its growth potential and underlying tailwinds.

From a high level, themes like more an ongoing adoption of online purchases from consumers along with an emerging middle class in developing regions of the world still adopting digital solutions continue to be fundamental drivers that represent a long growth runway.

The attraction for us is that Booking, as the world's largest online travel agency, can capture this underlying growth that remains in place beyond the pandemic. Booking does business in over 220 countries while offering customer support in 40 languages. Geographically, the European market represents about 50% of the business, followed by the U.S at 30%, and Asia at around 20% in terms of gross bookings originations. The growth opportunity beyond the core markets is an expansion of its customer base in emerging markets.

BKNG Stock Valuation

In terms of valuation, the metrics we are looking at suggests the stock remains attractively priced with more upside from the current level. Based on the consensus EPS for 2021 at $33.76 and 2022 at $92.10, BKNG is trading at a forward P/E of 67x and 1-year forward P/E of 24.7x. This compares to a 5-year average for the stock between 2019 and 2015 closer to 27x. The setup looks even more compelling considering the EPS forecast for 2023 at $119.60 implying a 2-year forward P/E of 18.5x. By this measure, BKNG is trading at a discount based on next year's earnings compared to its more normalized valuation over the past decade.

This is in an environment where the company is expected to be benefiting from particularly strong demand with revenue growth estimates of 56% in 2022 and again 20% in 2023 as consumers look to travel for the first time since the pandemic started once vaccinations are widespread globally.

We also highlight that Booking's 24.7x earnings multiple for its 2022 EPS estimate compares favorably to a peer group that we include TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP), Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), and China's Trip.com Group (TCOM). Recognizing that each of these travel companies are different and focus on different segments, what we like about Booking is that it has a globally diversified operation that can leverage its scale and marketing capacity to maintain a dominant position in various markets. The addition of OpenTable also adds value as differentiation with high growth potential.

Our take is that BKNG deserves a premium to this group. While competition is intense in the online travel services segment, the strength in Booking is its brand awareness and loyalty programs that incentives customers to make repeat purchases

Is Booking Holdings Stock a Buy or Sell?

We are bullish on BKNG and rate shares as a buy. Our price target for the year ahead at $2,750 implies a 30x multiple on its 2022 consensus EPS and about 22% upside in the stock. The bullish case for BKNG is that the rebound in global travel will be faster than expected translating into higher earnings for the company.

In our view, the current consensus estimates for growth and earnings are too low, setting up Booking to beat expectations which will propel shares higher. Over the next couple of months, we anticipate COVID cases globally to take a significant turn lower as vaccine availability increases which will allow governments to ease travel restrictions and support confidence in travelers to book trips.

The other side to the discussion is that COVID also remains the main risk for BKNG considering the ongoing uncertainties. The potential that a new COVID variant resistant to vaccines would roll back the current progress and force a reassessment to the stock's bullish outlook. Similarly, deterioration to the macro environment or a slowdown of consumer spending globally would also be negative for the stock and pressure shares lower. Monitoring points for investors over the upcoming quarters include trends in gross travel bookings, along with financial metrics across cash flow and margins.