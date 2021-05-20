Photo by spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When looking across the broader midstream industry there have been many increasing their distributions during 2021 following the turmoil of 2020 mostly ending. Even though BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) have minimal scope to increase their distributions within the foreseeable future, it nevertheless still appears that their units are significantly undervalued with ample upside potential to match their estimated intrinsic value.

Background

Throughout the severe downturn of 2020 following the economic fallout of the Covid-19, it was common to see many across the midstream industry reducing their distributions, but they nevertheless kept their payments steady. When reviewing their cash flow performance and leverage it can easily be seen that their steady distributions were supported by their resilient and downturn-resistant financial performance.

Throughout 2020, they were able to generate sufficient free cash flow that their distribution coverage was an adequate 118.68% and thus importantly, they even provided a modest safety net of excess free cash flow. This resilient performance naturally continued into the first quarter of 2021 with their distribution coverage remaining at an adequate 106.65% despite seeing a small working capital build weighing it down slightly. Thankfully, when turning to their leverage, it too has remained healthy with only a moderate net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.36 and thus can easily support returning cash to unitholders. If interested in further details regarding their ability to sustain their current distributions, please refer to my previous article since nothing material has changed during the first quarter of 2021.

Whilst these variables all point towards their distributions being safe and sustainable, it nevertheless seems that they realistically have minimal scope for growth within the foreseeable future given their consistently very minimal capital expenditure. Whether this proves problematic for investors will depend upon the subsequent valuations but as an investor, I personally feel that the most desirable investments are those that remain appealing even without relying upon future growth prospects.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

It stands to reason that their very high double-digit distribution yield and status as a Master Limited Partnership makes their income prospects the primary feature drawing investors to their units. This means that their intrinsic value should center heavily upon their distributions and thus was estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that simply replaced their free cash flow with their distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Baseline Scenario

It seems reasonable to utilize a simple baseline scenario for the valuation that represents a middle-of-the-road situation whereby their annual distributions remain unchanged perpetually into the future at $1.39 per unit. Whilst they are safe and sustainable with adequate coverage and a strong financial position, as previously discussed they realistically have minimal scope to provide any material growth. Even if this growth was forthcoming, as the situation currently stands it would likely eat into the safety net afforded by their excess free cash flow and thus drive risks higher and ultimately offset the benefit to their intrinsic value.

This baseline scenario sees a massive 100% of their results producing an intrinsic value above their current unit price of $13.69, plus a target unit price of $20.90 that is a very impressive 52.67% higher. Whilst this may initially seem somewhat unrealistic and too optimistic, it should nevertheless be remembered that it would only be broadly around their post-IPO unit price during 2018 and would still see them with a high distribution yield of 6.65%. When considered through this light, it no longer seems unrealistic and ultimately shows how the results are very favorably skewed for both their potential upside but also their minimal downside risk.

Distribution Reduction To Justify Current Valuation

Since all of the results for their intrinsic values were above their current unit price, it naturally begs the question to what extent they would have to reduce their distributions to justify their current valuation. To find an answer, the same discounted cash flow valuation was simply rearranged to solve for their distributions instead of intrinsic values.

It can be seen that the results range between 59% and 10% with an average result of 35%, which indicates that their current unit price is approximately pricing for their distributions to be reduced one-third before remaining unchanged perpetually into the future. Whether this transpires will only be known with time but given their adequate distribution coverage and strong financial position, it seems unlikely within the foreseeable future and thus supports the assertion that their units are currently undervalued.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.83 (SA).

Conclusion

Even though their limited scope to increase their distributions might sound rather lackluster on the surface, thankfully their sustainable and very high 10% distribution yield still offers a very impressive potential upside of over 50% even without any future growth. Given this very desirable situation that could easily generate very material alpha for investors, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP Midstream Partners' Q1 2021 10-Q, 2020 10-K, and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.