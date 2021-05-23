Photo by Kote1995/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) delivered a very strong quarter this week. I was particularly encouraged by the volume growth of 13% and adjusted EBITDA margin. About $22mm of EBITDA in just the first quarter of their strategic plan puts them on pace to meet or exceed their $118mm of guided EBITDA for the year. Cash flow generation was also excellent with good working capital management although they did benefit from currency as well.

The better pricing environment did not make its way into numbers yet as 60% of the company's revenues for the quarter were contracted at last year's low prices. With Silicon Metal prices at $1.51/lbs vs $1.01 when the company gave its February update, there is quite a bit of potential upside to the company's guidance as higher prices flow through. Best yet, CEO Marco Levi said on the conference call that the backdrop for inventory levels through the industry chain is in good shape.

"However, today the high level of consumption for final products tied to aluminum and chemical sector is driving demand for our products.

On the chemical side of the business the increased need for medical-related products, investment in infrastructure and construction and increasing daily consumables provide a strong foundation for an industry poised for continued growth globally. On the aluminum side, the pickup in activity is largely driven by the recovery in auto demand both in North America and in Europe as well as the growing shift towards sustainability as aluminum becomes the material of choice given its lightweight and recyclability.

Sales into the photovoltaic market which was predominantly North America for us has not recovered as many of our customers have not restarted previously idled capacity. In addition to strong demand, bottlenecks in raw material sourcing and logistics have created additional buyers limiting supply and further supporting the higher price environment.

Given this backdrop, we feel the stage is set for strong demand and pricing for a large part of 2021."

Conclusion

While the stock has appreciated nicely this year and even since my first write-up, I think this self-help and improving industry backdrop story is still early innings of playing out. The entire metals complex also remains very strong as indicated by (FCX), (OTCPK:FQVLF), and (TECK), which gives me comfort on the overall strength of the commodity cycle. The company has already laid out a pathway to robust cash flow generation beginning next year and accelerating in 2023 and 2024. Given the EBITDA performance in Q1 and the uptick in silicon metal prices already present, the company is positioned to generate meaningful cash flow this year, which pulls forward the upside story. If that happens, I believe this stock could double this year instead of over the next 18 months, as I laid out earlier.