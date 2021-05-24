Photo by Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welltower (NYSE:WELL). What could possibly go wrong with the world's largest Healthcare REIT, investing in properties focusing on Senior Housing in both operating and triple net, long-term and acute care, outpatient medical properties, and health systems?

In this article, we'll do a business overview and valuation analysis of the Welltower REIT, and I will show you why I consider investing here to be quite unfavorable in terms of risk/reward.

Let's look at Welltower.

(Source: Welltower)

Welltower - What does the company do?

Calling a REIT the size of Welltower "risky" always comes with the requirement of really explaining your stance, and risk in relation to what.

Welltower is a massive REIT, with some impressive numbers.

(Source: Welltower)

Any risk to this company needs to be considered next to its size. At an age of beyond 60 years, this REIT has seen its share of changes. It would be foolish to assume that simply because the scope of a specific one, it could not best it. The company's portfolio consists of a number of different real estate types.

(Source: Welltower)

Over the course of only two years, the company has lowered its SHOP exposure, increased its outpatient medical exposure, and for the time involved, radically changed its composition overall.

The senior housing market and the state of this specific part of the company's portfolio have been at the core of the REITs issues for some time. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 60% of the company's NOI came from senior apartments, independent or assisted living, or in short, SHOP properties. About two-thirds of this original exposure was from the company's partnering directly with an operator, meaning around 43% of NOI for the company came from properties where Welltower partnered with an operator, with the remainder under triple-net lease agreements.

Even prior to the pandemic there was a struggle in the industry due to an oversupply, with new developments being very active. This trend was clear due to a massive decline in the REITs occupancy ratios, which fell from a top of 92.3% to less than 87% in 2019, prior to the pandemic. It was back in 2012 that the oversupply began to hit the market.

Even on the triple net-lease side of things, the company's operators saw struggles, with rent coverage in terms of cash flow to rent expense, fell from 1.16X to below 1.04X during the same time period.

So, even before COVID-19, most of Welltower's NOI wasn't exactly in a good position.

Fundamentally speaking, this REIT has been a bit stretched for some time, and this was also what caused the REIT to cut its dividend by about 30%. AFFO payout ratio was almost over 100% heading into this, and the company's FFO and AFFO had been declining for some years, since its peak in 2016.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Furthermore, the company has been relentlessly issuing equity, though increasing sales by about the same proportion.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Welltower has an elevated indebtedness, coming at 7.5X LTM, and around 7X NTM at current levels. The cut came back in 2020 when the company reported earnings, and justifications came in the form of pandemic pressures. The yield at that time went down to around 5.4%.

It would be too much to say that the company was ever in real financial straits. Welltower, even during the crisis, had liquidity of over $4B which was enough to handle most issues, with most of its commitments related to dividends, development spending, and debt maturities. There was also plenty of headroom for its covenants, and the reduction back then saved $110M/quarter. It was more of a comfort move than any significant, actual change in the company's liquidity. It was and is able to be covered today even if the cash flow projection came in at only 65% of the company's pre-pandemic projections. There is ample liquidity and payment ability here.

However, these changes don't mean that the company's challenges have disappeared. SHOP occupancy continues to decline and was expected to reach below 80%, a truly remarkable number. The company itself expects a material erosion to its business, as well as pressure on coverage ratios.

Things turned out somewhat better than the company expected during the midst of the pandemic, but the fact is that the trends seen over the past 8 years have been decidedly unfavorable for this otherwise large & stellar company. Far from "just" below 80%, occupancy dipped to near 73% at its lows, which for a REIT this size is quite amazing (in a bad way).

This doesn't mean that the demographic backdrop that's working to give Welltower potential tailwinds is changing...

(Source: Welltower)

...and if there's one company that could handle these troubles, it's probably the largest of them all, but these past few years should definitely be seen as a warning to those that have supported Welltower regardless of its valuation - because the potential to lose money in this investment has been significant.

There's also the simple fact that senior housing supply is turning around.

(Source: Welltower)

The oversupply we we've been seeing is definitely not a permanent part of the SHOP/Healthcare picture. However, a picture can say more than a thousand words, and we're going to take a look at the 1Q21 occupancy trend which showcases all of 2020 and 2021 so far.

(Source: Welltower)

It's not a pretty picture. We'll take a deeper look at the results in the next portion of the article.

Fundamentally speaking, the company has plenty of near-term liquidity available to meet its financial obligations, with a cash balance of $1B and total liquidity of $4B. The company has redeemed senior notes, and has completed recent investments, and considers its capital deployment pipeline to be "robust" given the wide range of opportunities available today.

Despite this, the company's interest coverage has dipped to multi-year lows at 1.39X NTM, and to call this company and its dividend "safe" here would be a step too far, given the recent cut and trends.

Still, Welltower has reacted to the trends brought about by the pandemic and reversal in senior housing. We can certainly see that the worst of it all seems to be behind the company here.

Let's look at recent results.

Welltower - How has the company been doing?

We can call 1Q21 the first true reversal in the current trends, by the way of April 2021 being the first month in a very long time that the company was able to record an increase, albeit a small one, in overall occupancy.

The high degree of operator diversification also provides a bit of a cushion to the company.

(Source: Welltower)

All in all, COVID-19 trends have begun reversing, with the recovery being a natural product of combined factors of a growing, aging demographic and a slowly declining supply, or new beginnings, of senior housing construction.

The overall YoY decline of the SHO portfolio is nearly 3.2% YoY, which relative to the guidance of 2.75-3.75% can be seen to be about mid-range, with large losses suffered in 4Q20. However, versus YoY, the company's Assisted, Independent living, and Senior apartment properties on a same-store portfolio basis, all grew from 0.7% to 6.3% respectively, with positive activity in both move-in and move-out activity.

The REIT sees a path to recovery for its SHO portfolio through a COVID-19 reversal and has estimated that a 1Q21 unencumbered by COVID-19 trends would see an NOI more than 30% higher than the current one, coming in at occupancy levels of over 87%.

(Source: Welltower)

Even following portfolio restructuring, the company is generating 60% of NOI from senior housing. One positive is that the company hasn't experienced significant amounts of unpaid bills, with rent collections of 95%+ for every quarter in 2020. The risk here lies with the fact that most of the company's properties are not run by Welltower, but operators in a partner structure, as opposed to leasing the space directly, which means that Welltower is directly exposed to the nuances and negative trends in this industry. It means, even more than if they were leased, that the key to restoring Welltower to higher profit, is a reversal in this part of their portfolio.

A recovery here would bring about the 30% NOI growth that the company is estimating, and such increases would also lower the company's FFO payout ratio.

However, the real rub here is that the company has no real idea, nor do we, when things are set to normalize - or if it will ever return to pre-occupancy levels of above 88%. We spoke about the operator-partnered properties, but even the triple-net portion of the portfolio has sub-par rent coverage ratios, coming in at no more than 1.05X on average, and often below.

Consider this yourself, that you're running a business, and you're making $0.05 for every $1.05. That might be enough for grocery business, or companies out there, but that's not what we're talking about here. It's too slim a margin, to my mind, and that $1 is just rent paid to welltower, meaning the $1.05 mentioned is just pre-rent cash flow, not net profit.

In the end, I don't expect Welltower to take action to reduce its dividend further from current levels. The stabilization in the company's earnings seems clear enough, and at reduced levels, the company can cover the current dividend.

However, the uncertainty with regards to post-COVID recovery in the SHO portfolio is weighing things down here.

This needs to be taken into consideration when we turn to valuation.

Welltower - What is the valuation?

And that's part of the reason why I'm opposed to investing in Welltower at this time. The forward visibility for the company's cash flows and trends is poor. Welltower also suffers the unfortunate trend of trading at a premium relative to its otherwise relatively poor 15-year FFO growth rate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company was certainly not expensive when things fell apart about a year ago, but since then has reached near Pre-COVID-levels of valuation. Reversal right now, according to analyst expectations, will not come in 2021, but 2022-2023, and take another 1-2 years before reaching full pre-COVID levels.

I would call this a problem.

Based on the company's FFO multiple premia of 16.5X, trading at this level until 2024 would generate returns of less than 1%. Even allowing for slightly higher multiples gives us no more than 2-4% annually, with a yield of less than 3.5% for the company's portfolio here.

This is among the lowest returns I've seen in a long time for a REIT this size. Average FFO growth for the next 3-4 years, including 2020-2021, will be no more than 3.4% annually.

In order to generate meaningful, long-term or short-term returns here, the company would either need to outperform expectations massively, which I don't see will be the case, or trade at multiples unseen by the company historically - again, very little precedent.

Even today, the price is already 21.72X to average weighted FFO, which turns the investment thesis very sour indeed.

There is no support for company outperformance in the historical analyst targets. The company mostly hits the analysts' targets, over 75% with a 10% margin of error, but they haven't meaningfully outperformed them in 10 years.

What this means is the following.

Barring any major change or unforeseen positive factor, this is where the company will likely be for the foreseeable future, which puts potential investors in the position of buying it at an overvaluation while the company's FFO continues to decline YoY.

Not exactly a position you want to find yourself in.

Analysts give this company the following targets.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Even the usual exuberant analyst targets are more or less hit here, at 3% undervaluation to $75.60/share. Let's also be crystal clear. This target indicates a no less than 1.35X premium to company NAV, which may be justified given the size and scope of company operations and its history. To my mind, however, there's a serious question of the appeal of the SHO portfolio, and whether it should be valued at such a multiple.

My target for Welltower?

Give me a $55/share, coming to a rough average on a 3-year forward basis of 16.5X FFO, and I might start to become interested, as such a valuation would indicate a conservative upside of 7-9%.

$73/share though, that's the sort of valuation I'll happily walk away from when it comes to a company like this.

I say "HOLD".

Thesis

There's no doubt that Welltower is a well-managed REIT that's survived multiple downturns and headwinds. I also have very little doubt that the company will survive the current set of headwinds just fine in the end. However, the pathway to doing so is everything but clear at the moment.

At the same time, the market is demanding a pre-pandemic premium for the company's cash flow which is seen as not being justified here. With everyone seemingly starved for yield and returns, investors seem to be latching onto old favorites in the hope of appealing returns, or perhaps just something simpler - safety.

Me, I like opportunities to make money at cheap valuations. While it's entirely true that these opportunities have grown slimmer and slimmer over the past few months, they still exist, often combined with incredible amounts of safety.

Welltower isn't one of them.

My criteria are as follows.

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company meets three out of five, and an argument could be made that the "well-covered dividend" portion of things is a bit of a smokescreen or half-truth here, given that the company has actually cut it by no less than 30% not all that long ago. It seems that vaccinations have brought optimistic investors out of the woodwork based on the company's market position - but I believe these spectacular fail to take some of the risks that the company face into consideration - namely continued pressured margins, problems for the company's operators and their rent coverage (which has the risk of necessitating rent cuts), and the fact that while we've seen a first reversal of the negative trends with occupancy, this number is still well below, and i mean well below pre-pandemic levels.

All of these things mean that Welltower, to me, is a clear "HOLD". I would be curious at $55/share, but nowhere above that.

Thank you for reading.