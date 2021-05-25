Photo by csraphotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Southeastern banking giant Truist (NYSE:TFC) has continued to lag many of its peers since my last update (and over the last year), as the market has been pretty impatient regarding the expected savings from the SunTrust merger and stabilization in the net interest margin. Still, the shares are up around 25% since that last article, more than doubling the return of the S&P 500.

Although I don’t believe that Truist shares are wildly undervalued (few of the quality banks are), I do believe that there’s still a relative value trade here, and I still believe that Truist isn’t getting its full due. With one of the best operating footprints in the country, surplus capital to accelerate growth, and a potential “goldilocks” operating environment for a few years, I believe Truist has a good chance to deliver beat-and-raise quarters, particularly as I believe that this slower, more deliberate pace of merger integration could ultimately drive better-than-expected long-term benefits.

Continuing To Build An Underrated Business

Just the other day (May 24), Truist made yet another acquisition in the insurance brokerage space – acquiring Constellation Affiliated Partners from RedBird Capital Partners. Truist didn’t offer a lot of details, including terms of the deal, but with a $160M annual revenue base, I would estimate a purchase price somewhere in the neighborhood of $500M to $800M.

Those who’ve owned or followed Truist for a while shouldn’t have been surprised by this deal, particularly given management’s explicit guidance that they want to continue building this business. While insurance brokerage contributes around 10% of total revenue, management has laid out a long-term target to double that (to 20%) over time, largely through a combination of organic growth and M&A.

It may be understandable that not all banking analysts would be particularly well-versed in insurance brokerage, but I feel as though Truist’s insurance business is often underrated and undersold by the sell-side.

Between organic growth and M&A, the insurance business has grown close to 12% a year over the last two decades, roughly doubling the growth rate of the banking business. Moreover, it’s not just an M&A roll-up story – Truist’s insurance business not only outgrew the average of major brokerages (in organic terms) in 2020 and 2019, they outgrew them all (Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), AON (AON), Brown & Brown (BRO), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)).

Margins could still use some work. Truist’s insurance business produced an EBITDA margin of 27.4% in 2020, below the 28% margins of AON and Marsh and the 31%-plus margins of Brown & Brown and Arthur Gallagher), but the margin has been improving in recent years and there are still potential scale leverage opportunities here.

Source: Wells Fargo Securities

With a hard insurance market across most categories and improving economic conditions, I expect insurance brokers to do well for at least another couple of years. On top of that, this is an attractive business for Truist for other reasons – they take on no underwriting risk, and the capital required to run the business is quite low (apart from M&A).

I do expect more competition for deals in the brokerage space - there are several private equity groups executing roll-up strategies, not to mention ongoing M&A from other strategic players – but at less than half the size of Marsh and AON, I do still see room to grow.

The Pieces Are Lining Up

I know a lot of analysts and investors wanted a bigger near-term “pop” from the SunTrust merger, and have likewise been disappointed with the slower pace of revenue and cost synergies. While perhaps understandable, I do see this as short-sighted.

For starters, the pandemic had a clear negative impact on some aspects of the integration process, and the bank chose to tread lightly with respect to branch closures and headcount reductions. Longer term, though, the pandemic is likely to drive some benefits – customers have become more accepting of digital banking, and that is likely to reduce costs in the future and allow more national operations with a smaller physical footprint.

I also want to note that Truist management is taking an unconventional approach to the integration, including the systems change-over process. Instead of picking one system and going with it, management is using a “best of breed” approach for each business function, and in cases where management believes neither system is top-notch, they’re building a new one. This takes longer and costs more, but I think the benefits of a superior system will pay off over time, and I also believe Truist is “overbuilding” its back-office systems to support a much larger bank in the future, so it can execute additional M&A transactions without needing to upgrade those systems.

In operational terms, I believe the pieces are lining up for better-than-peer long-term performance. Truist has one of the best (if not the best) geographic footprint in terms of population and income growth, and the company has strong brand value in both commercial and retail banking in that footprint. I also believe the business is bottoming out – commercial line utilization is at/near historical lows, rates are starting to move, and Truist has been getting more asset-sensitive, giving it leverage to future rate increases.

Where rate increases are concerned, we could be heading toward a “goldilocks” scenario for banks where there is enough inflation to support higher rates and healthy spreads, but not so much that it impacts economic growth or leads the Fed to try to cool the economy. In such a scenario Truist would still need to prove that it can produce attractive loan growth, but I’m not too concerned there.

Last and not least, I believe Truist still has designs on being a more national bank. I don’t see Truist trying to compete with Bank of America (BAC) in its stated goal of 20%-25% national deposit share, and I don’t think Truist needs or wants to be in every state/region, but there are still a lot of attractive expansion markets for Truist, and relative to peers like PNC (PNC) Truist has been slower to advance a “branch-lite” national expansion strategy – something that I believe today’s IT investments can support in the coming years.

The Outlook

Although there will likely still be some elevated charge-offs for a few more quarters, the overall credit trends at Truist are moving in the right direction, and I’m not worried about the reserves or criticized loan trajectories. I’m a little more concerned about the pace of loan growth, as healthy cash balances and capital markets give commercial clients more funding options, but I believe lending will pick up in 2022.

Given what I see in the business, I’ve boosted my core earnings expectations for the next three years, boosting my expected five-year growth rate from around 7% to 8%, though my long-term core earnings growth rate moves up a little less (about 50bp, to 6%, or closer to 4%-5% adjusting for the COVID impact in 2020). As the SunTrust merger integration progresses and the business returns to growth, I believe 20%-plus ROTCE is likely, though probably not until 2023 at the earliest.

The Bottom Line

Banks have gone from historically undervalued roughly a year ago to pretty well-valued today, and Truist is no exception. The shares are not all that cheap today on a ROTCE-P/TBV basis, but then I do think near-term ROTCE is meaningfully below the longer-term run-rate. A core earnings-driven model is more forgiving, and I do believe that Truist is still priced for high single-digit long-term annualized returns by that approach – better than the historical average for large banks.

An investment in Truist is still going to require some patience, and I can’t call this a “must buy” today, but I do still believe it is a credible and worthwhile candidate for a long-term holding in the banking sector.