On May 17th, Discovery and WarnerMedia (owned by AT&T) announced their intention to combine operations to create a global entertainment leader (DISCA), (DISCB), (DISCK). This combination will result in one of the deepest content libraries in the world with complementary contents and brands, and an ability to accelerate plans for direct-to-consumer distribution.

We believe the combined entity will result in a company with better long-term growth prospects thanks to increased scale and content synergies, and with a much better position in the streaming war.

After opening up strongly post deal announcement, shares of Discovery have given all gains back and are now trading below where they were before the deal was announced, providing investors with a unique opportunity to invest in this transformative deal at a very attractive price.

Transaction Summary: A Transformative Deal

The TimeWarner-Discovertv combination is structured as a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, with AT&T planning to spin WarnerMedia and merge it into Discovery.

AT&T will receive $43B (in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt), and AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of common equity distributed via shares of stock. Discovery will contribute 100% of its business, and Discovery's shareholders will receive 29% of common equity in the merged entity.

At closing, the company will have:

$39B in revenue

$12B in Adjusted EBITDA

Leverage of 5x EBITDA

By 2023, the company expects to have:

$52B in revenue (of which $15B+ of Direct-to-Consumer revenue)

$14B in Adjusted EBITDA

Leverage of 3x EBITDA (24 months after closing)

While leverage will be elevated at closing (5x EBITDA) due to the transfer of $43B debt from AT&T, management is guiding for a rapid deleverage and is expecting to reach their target leverage of 3x EBITDA within 24 months. The market seems to be worried that leverage will reduce the company's flexibility in terms of content spend. However, we think it is important to highlight that Discovery and WarnerMedia already spend today close to $20 billion per year on content, above Netflix's $17 billion. In addition, the company is planning to reinvest the $3+ billion of expected run-rate cost savings into content, which could bring the total content spend for Discovery and WarnerMedia to $23 billion, or 35% above what Netflix is planning to spend in 2021. Finally, the magnitude and timing of the planned deleverage (from 5x to 3x EBITDA) matches what Discovery has already achieved following the 2018 Scripps Networks acquisition. All in all, we are confident that Discovery will be able to achieve its leverage target, while still being able to heavily spend on content.

On top of creating synergies in the legacy cable bundle, the merger will position the group as a very strong contender in the streaming space, potentially rivaling Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). The streaming equation is relatively straightforward: it consists in acquiring users, and then retaining them. The best way to acquire new users is to offer blockbuster-type content, that people will talk about and be excited to see. That's where WarnerMedia will bring something to the table, with its strong IP portfolio: DC Comics (Batman, Wonder Woman, ...), Game of Thrones (spin-offs from the original series have already been announced), Harry Potter, etc. On the other end of the spectrum, it's good to have a ton of filler-type, yet engaging content, in order to offer users a large library that will give them enough to watch and that is exactly what Discovery has in its library.

Thinking about the combination, it will look very similar to Disney+ offering. The Disney+ home screen offers access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The WarnerMedia/Discovery combination would offer access to kids content (Looney Tunes, Sesame Street, Scooby-Doo!, ...), DC Comics (Batman, Wonder Woman, Justice League, ...), Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and of course all of the Discovery unscripted content portfolio.

Clearly, this combination makes a lot of sense. It should be noted that the legendary cable cowboy John Malone, Discovery's controlling shareholder, issued the following statement following the merger announcement:

After over 30 years of being involved in developing Discovery as a global information and entertainment company, the opportunity to combine with WarnerMedia to create the ultimate consumer offering in its space is compelling. The industrial logic of this investment grade, synergistic combination, under the leadership of David Zaslav, is appealing. I am delighted to fully support this transaction, without asking for or receiving a premium for my high vote shares. I believe we are creating real value for shareholders and a legacy investment for my grandkids.

What strikes us there is that Malone is not only excited about this transaction, but essentially giving up control over the Discovery entity. This is something very unusual for him, which we believe reflects his excitement and bullishness on the combination.

Finally, we should note that the first results from Discovery+ (Discovery's DTC offering) are very encouraging. Discovery has already reported having 15 million DTC subscribers worldwide, out of which 13 million on Discovery+ that has just been launch a few months ago. This highlights the potential of the service and reinforces our view that management's targets seem achievable (assuming $8 ARPU, $15B of DTC revenues would require 156 million subscribers; for reference, Disney+ has surpassed 100 million subscribers only 16 months after launch).

To conclude, Discovery and TimeWarner are highly complementary, and the combination of both entities is highly strategic. We believe that the combination of the high-quality IP and content from TimeWarner with the vast library and international reach of Discovery will be instrumental in creating a global streaming powerhouse, with the qualities and resources required to compete effectively with Netflix and Disney+.

Valuation

Let's start with the obvious: at 9x EV/EBITDA and 10x FCF (depressed due to Covid), Discovery trades today at an undemanding valuation as it is seen as a melting ice cube.

How will the valuation of the combined entity look like? We need to evaluate the pro-forma valuation for the combined Discovery and WarnerMedia entity, by starting with the Discovery equity value, as we know it will represent 29% of the combined entity's equity. We start by calculating the fully diluted share count for each of the DISCA, DISCB, and DISCK classes, accounting for the impact of the preferred stocks from the Scripps acquisition. For reference, we use the following information for the preferred stock impact:

8 million Series A-1, with a conversion ratio of 13.11 Series A common stock (Source: Form 8-K, May 20, 2021)

4 million Series C-1, with a conversion ratio of 19.36 Series C common stock (Source: Certificate of Designation of Series C-1 Convertible Participating Preferred Stock of Discovery Communications, Inc.)

Share Type Shares (m) Preferred (m) Total (m) DISCA 169 105 274 DISCB 7 0 7 DISCK 330 77 407

This gives the following fully diluted equity, using the closing share price as of May 24, 2021 (in million, except for share price data):

Share Type Total Shares Share Price Equity DISCA 274 $31.3 8,576 DISCB 7 $70.0 490 DISCK 407 $28.9 11,762 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 11 $28.9 318 Total 699 - 21,146

We get to a total equity value for Discovery of $21B, and know that Discovery shareholders will own 29% of the new company, meaning a total equity for the new company of $72B.

Adding $58B of debt ($15B coming from Discovery and $43B from WarnerMedia and the transfer from AT&T, as per the transaction press release), total Enterprise Value will be $130B:

Discovery Equity $21B Discovery share of New Company 29% New Company Equity $72B (+) Discovery debt $15B (+) WarnerMedia/AT&T debt $43B New Company Enterprise Value $130B

The pro-forma combined entity is expected to generate $12B of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020, leading to a current EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.8x and a gross leverage of 4.8x EBITDA.

Looking out to 2023, the company is guiding for $52B of revenues (of which $15B+ or 29% from Direct-to-Consumer), $14B of Adjusted EBITDA, a 60% FCF conversion, and a deleveraging to 3x EBITDA.

This means that the pro-forma 2023 Enterprise Value will look like this, keeping equity flat:

New Company Equity (current) $72B Debt (2023, 3x EBITDA of $14B) $42B New Company 2023 Enterprise Value $114B 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $14B 2023 EV/EBITDA 8.1x

So today, investors in Discovery are paying 8x 2023E EV/EBITDA for an asset transitioning to Direct-to-Consumer with a large and growing content library, valuable IP, and content spending on par with the leading streaming player Netflix.

What would be the right multiple to pay for this asset? It's anyone's guess, but I believe that a growing media company with these characteristics should conservatively be valued at 12x EBITDA, if not more. For reference, Netflix is currently valued at 9x EV/Revenues, which means that if the DTC component of the Discovery-WarnerMedia entity is valued in line with Netflix (it of course doesn't have the same scale, but it has valuable IP and is likely to grow faster due to its smaller scale), the DTC EV would be $135B (meaning that at the current price, we would get 71% of the remaining revenues from the legacy cable business and others for free).

At 12x EBITDA, the Discovery share of the entity's equity would be worth $37B vs. $21B today, resulting in more than 70% upside:

2023 EV @ 12x EBITDA $168B (-) Debt $42B 2023 Equity $126B Discovery share (29%) $37B Upside for Discovery shareholders +74%

What if the market suddenly gets excited and we get to a 15x multiple? The upside on Discovery's equity would be +132%, or more than a double over a couple of years.

All in all, we believe that Discovery is not only cheap today on a stand-alone basis, but also gives the opportunity to invest in this very strategic deal at an incredibly attractive entry valuation. Once the dust settles, the combined entity will emerge with reasonable leverage and a strong Direct-to-Consumer offering, both of which should drive significant upside through a multiple re-rating that would better reflect the strength, scale, and valuable IP of the Discovery-WarnerMedia combination.

Risks

The key risks that we identify are the following:

Deal not closing: we do not see a significant regulatory risk of the deal not closing. AT&T or Discovery could also terminate the merger, but with termination fees of respectively $1.77 billion and $720 million. Hence, in case of a termination by AT&T, Discovery will get almost 10% of its market capitalization in cash and will likely attract other strategic buyers.

Disappointing DTC performance. This is key to the thesis, but early results from Discovery+ are very promising (both on customer acquisition and engagement), and HBO Max has received very good reviews (for reference, HBO Max and HBO have reached a combined 64 million subscribers globally).

Accelerating decline of the cable bundle, negatively impacting the groups' profitability. This is definitely something to watch closely, but it should be partially mitigated by a recovery from the current base that has been negatively impacted by Covid.

Conclusion

The market is offering investors the opportunity to invest in Discovery at a lower price than pre-deal announcement and at a very attractive absolute valuation, despite the deal being highly strategic and having the potential to create immense value by positioning the combined entity as a global leader in the Direct-to-Consumer space.

A single-digit EBITDA multiple does not make much sense for this highly qualitative asset; and expect a significant re-rating once deleveraging is in the rear-view mirror and the company has confirmed the promising early trends in their DTC businesses.

We believe that the best way to invest in Discovery currently is through the DISCK share class, which trades at a discount to DISCA while the deal will result in a single share class.