BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been a beaten-down stock since August last year, when it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its Hemophilia A drug Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec), which resulted in a two-year delay in approval and cutting down by half of the stock’s value. Since then, the stock has traded mostly sideways.

However, two recent developments may help take the stock up in the next 6 months. One, the approval date for vosoritide, and two, updated long-term data from the phase 1/2 trial of Roctavian coupled with the upcoming release of 2-year data from the phase 3 GENEr8-1 trial.

BioMarin is a leading gene therapy developer, with multiple approved product candidates and a near-$2bn revenue stream. Last year, the company had a stock price of $135 and a market cap of $28bn. However, a single rejection from the FDA took the stock down 50% last August. That does not make much sense because it neglects the strength of the rest of its pipeline and the resolvable nature of the CRL. The CRL cited the need for additional data (two years) from the ongoing Phase 3 study, 270-301, to confirm the duration of the treatment effect based on the primary endpoint of annualized bleeding rate. The FDA review team recommended that the company complete the study and submit the two-year results.

Data presented by BMRN so far was only from a phase 1/2 trial. This trial, the BMN 270-701 trial, enrolled a small number of patients. Data from the phase 3 study had not been publicly disclosed at that time, although the study in 132 patients with more than 1 year of data met all primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating superior efficacy to prior Factor VIII prophylaxis agents. Stacy Croteau, MD, MMS, Medical Director of the Boston Hemophilia Center and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, told ASH Clinical News: “While there was a lot of anticipation of approval for a hemophilia gene therapy, I think the FDA conducted a careful review and made a prudent decision given this new therapeutic modality, the trends observed over time, and the small patient population with available data so far.” What the FDA now wanted was two years data from this phase 3 study.

This data will be released by year-end; however, BioMarin has released updated longer-term data from the phase 1/2 study, which is predictive of the phase 3 data. Key highlights of this data are:

Five-year and four-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, respectively, show a sustained treatment benefit of valoctocogene roxaparvovec.

95% reduction in mean annualized bleed rate (ABR) and 96% reduction in mean annualized Factor VIII Usage through year 5 was observed in 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort.

The mean ABR in year four for the 4e13 vg/kg cohort was 1.7 with a mean cumulative ABR reduction of 92% and Factor VIII use reduction of 95% through four years, compared to pre-infusion.

Factor VIII activity levels declined commensurate with the most recent years' observations and continue to remain in a range to provide hemostatic efficacy.

Overall, the safety profile of valoctocogene roxaparvovec in the Phase 1/2 study remains consistent with previously reported data with no delayed-onset treatment related adverse events.

All participants continue to remain off corticosteroids since the first year and no participants withdrew from the study. No participants have developed thrombotic events.

This was by far the longest duration clinical experience in a hemophilia gene therapy study. This was exactly the data the FDA was looking for - longer duration data confirming the treatment effect of Roctavian in reducing ABR. Now they just have to provide the same data for a larger patient population, and that should be enough.

Professor Michael Laffan, faculty of Medicine, Department of Immunology and Inflammation at Imperial College London, Director of the Hammersmith Hospital Haemophilia Centre, and Chief Investigator for the valoctocogene roxaparvovec Phase 1/2 study, said: "As a treating physician and the physician who dosed these study participants some five or more years ago, I am heartened that most of these patients have been free from bleeds and the burden of regular infusions for such a long period of time in the ongoing research into valoctocogene roxaparvovec."

The company also said that it believes "these data combined with the compelling Phase 3 data we shared earlier this year, demonstrating superiority to Factor VIII prophylaxis in reducing annualized bleeding rate, provide cogent evidence to support a determination of clinical benefit." However, this statement sounds assumptive, given that the FDA still wants to see 2-year data from the phase 3 study, and not just this data and shorter-term phase 3 data.

In the same press release, BioMarin does say - "In the United States, BioMarin plans to submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants from the GENEr8-1 study in response to FDA's request for these data to support their benefit-risk assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec. BioMarin is targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in the second quarter of 2022 assuming favorable study results, followed by an expected six-month review procedure by the FDA," under the RMAT program and the Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Things are going much faster in Europe, with a CHMP opinion under accelerated review expected in H1 2022. The drug will, thus, be approved at least 6 months earlier in the EU. As always, the EU does things much more smoothly than the US FDA. In its earnings call, management said that they believe the EU market is 3x larger for both these lead indications, so that would be a substantial addition to the revenue stream.

About Roctavian’s differentiation with Sangamo’s product, management noted:

It’s hard for me to imagine how the commercial competitors won’t end up having to do what we end up doing. It’s pretty apparent from Pfizer Sangamo’s product that there’s attrition and factor activity from year one to year two and that was the agency’s question of ROCTAVIAN. And frankly, they’ve got to enroll a larger trial and potentially follow for longer than they’re currently planning to. And I don’t have visibility into where they are with the commercial manufacturing. So, in spite of our delay, if anything, it feels like the spacing is either maintained or growing. And the one thing I’d say before turning it over to Jeff for his commercial interpretation of things is that as time goes by, the ROCTAVIAN data package just gets stronger...

The other major news is that the FDA has fixed the PDUFA date for BioMarin's short-stature treatment vosoritide on November 20, 2021, after extending it by three months to review two-year phase 3 data. The company presented data from the extension study last month which demonstrated the long-term benefit of vosoritide in treating achondroplasia. Updated data from a phase 2 extension study presented earlier this month was also positive.

For quick reference, BioMarin’s product and pipeline assets are given below:

Vosoritide is, right now, the lead candidate because of the CRL for Roctavian. Vosoritide is an analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP), and it is targeting pediatric achondroplasia, the most common form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The worldwide incidence rate of achondroplasia is about one in 25,000 live births, and the molecule is tested in about 25% of these patients - i.e., children below 18 years whose growth plates are still open. This ongoing, open-label, Phase 2 extension study of vosoritide for achondroplasia showed that “improvement in growth velocity is sustained over 5 years of treatment and does not reduce the total duration of the growth period.” CHMP opinion is next month, so that is the company’s nearest major catalyst. PDUFA is November 20, so that is the next major catalyst, besides the phase 3 data the FDA has asked for.

About the European opportunity, management said:

We have an estimate in the EMEA region of about 11,000 eligible patients. There is no approved therapy for achondroplasia. No competition. In some of those countries, over 80% of the patients undergo limb-lengthening surgery, which is very painful and potentially risky, so that illustration of the unmet medical need in that region and in the world for achondroplasia patients.

Financials

BMRN has a market cap of $14.13bn and a cash reserve of $1.4bn. There's a very heavy, almost exclusive presence of institutions in the ownership, with almost 97% of the float held by them. There’s been a small reduction in funds’ interest in the current quarter, down a bit from the last one. Insiders, however, have never shown much interest in buying their own stock.

The company released earnings last month. Key highlights include “Net Product Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $467.8 million, compared to $489.0 million for the same period in 2020.” The decrease was driven by generic competition to Kuvan.

Bottom line

BioMarin is a very exciting midcap company with a strong revenue stream and leadership in gene therapies for rare diseases. An unfortunate CRL has taken the stock down, but it is still in the lead, ahead of Sangamo (SGMO) and Pfizer (PFE) as I discussed in my previous article. It has exciting catalysts ahead, and these prices present an opportunity for the risk-savvy investor.