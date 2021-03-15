Photo by BrianScantlebury/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The reason why I'm writing this article is to discuss a stock with a >5% yield. I invest roughly 90% of my net worth in my long-term dividend growth portfolio. I try to maintain an average yield of close to 2.5% as I need to maintain a certain yield due to tax reasons. Therefore, I try to buy some high-yield stocks to maintain a satisfying yield. So far, I bought Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the low $30s last year and recently added Chevron (CVX). However, given the recent developments in the oil business, I decided to refrain from increasing my oil exposure for the time being. Unfortunately, there are almost no alternatives with a >5% yield that are not related to oil and gas, have a decent market cap (I don't buy micro caps long term), and a solid market position. That's where MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) comes in. The company has a dominant position in the domestic high-end leisure industry, conservative management, a very reliable tenant, and a high yield. Unfortunately, the stock is prone to economic declines and deteriorating consumer health. In this article, I will summarize the bull case and why it's important to maintain conservative exposure. So, bear with me!

Owning Prime Real Estate

I am very picky when I buy long-term investments. I only buy companies with a large moat that will be able to deliver rising dividends for decades to come. Like most, I cannot tell you what the economy looks like in 10 years. That's why I buy companies with the ability to withstand all headwinds imaginable - within reason. So far, I only own one REIT and have some on my watchlist to buy on weakness. I'm very picky as real estate, in itself, is not a large moat business. Everyone with cash can buy real estate, become a tenant, manage (small-scale) leisure properties, and whatnot.

That's why I had my eye on MGM Properties, hereafter referred to as MGP.

The company was formed in 2015, which means that its stock price history does not include the Great Financial Crisis, which I would have loved to backtest the company's performance back then. The company became a public company in 2016 and acquired a number of high-quality assets that have a significant moat as no (starting) company can offer the kind of size, luxury, and possibilities the large Vegas properties offer. MGP owns more than 26 thousand rooms in Sin City. The company owns a 50.1% stake in Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand Las Vegas. The company also owns seven properties outside of the world's gambling capital and is about to add one more property in 4Q21.

Source: MGP 1Q21 Investor Presentation

In 4Q21, the company will close the acquisition of MGM Springfield, MA, for $400 million, which will result in a 7.5% cap rate. Cap rate basically means annual rent as a percentage of the acquisition price. Some just say 7.5 cap rate as they leave out the "%". This deal gives the company more exposure in the Northeast and expands its exposure in gaming, and events through 126 thousand additional square feet in gaming space and 34 thousand square feet in event space. Overall, the company has gotten good deals on acquisitions. Since 2016, the company executed 6 major deals (pre-MGM Springfield), which all had cap rates above 6-7.9% on average. Also, MGP bought all properties at EV/EBITDA valuations below 16x.

Dividends Are Sustainable

MGP is what I consider a value stock. Growth is very low as the company is very unlikely to expand its business significantly over the next few years. FFO (funds from operations) reflects this as recent acquisitions have caused FFO to rise from $280 million in 2016 to more than $600 million in 2022. Analysts now expect growth rates to fall to the low-single digits.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

The same goes for dividends. In 2016, dividends were $1.04 per share. This number increased to $1.94 in 2020 and was raised by 1.5% in March of 2021.

In 2020, total dividends paid were $590 million. That's well below FFO, which means that there is room for further hikes if the company refrains from significant investments and/or acquisitions. To engage in acquisitions, the company can raise debt and issue shares.

The graph below shows 4 things. The graph shows both issued debt and repaid debt, common stock issuance, and net debt. The company has issued shares almost every year depending on the company's liquidity need and kept a fair balance between newly issued debt and repaid debt. This has resulted in steady net debt of roughly $4.0 billion. This is roughly 4.2x 2020 EBITDA.

Source: TIKR.com

On March 15, 2021, the company announced the closing of a 21.85 million Class A shares placement that resulted in proceeds, net of underwriters' discount, of roughly $676 million. The company used these proceeds to fund the redemption of 37.1 million operating partnership units of an MGP subsidiary, which were held by MGM subsidiaries. This resulted in a higher public share float and increased the liquidity of MGM Resorts, which is - needless to say - a huge factor when it comes to the stability of MGP.

The Downside

The downside, in my opinion, is economic contraction and not tenant risks. MGM is one of the strongest players in the casino business and I have little doubt that this will negatively influence MGP on a long-term basis. However, I am afraid to run into a scenario where high inflation like we are currently seeing puts negative pressure on consumer sentiment. Luxury spending is the first thing consumers cut, which means that MGP is one of the first stock traders sell when anticipating such an economic environment. Last year, the stock dropped from $34 to almost $11 in a matter of weeks (-67%). The situation back then was unique, but you get my point. The good thing is that MGP quickly recovered and moved to a new all-time high as the company is doing a fantastic job managing its way through the pandemic.

Right now, core inflation is at 3%. That's the indicator the Federal Reserve monitors, which excludes food and energy. It's higher when including food and energy. 3% is not sustainable and one of the highest levels in the 21st century so far. The last time we had a reading this high was back in 2006. I believe that the current surge in inflation will result in Fed interest rate hikes in 2022 and QE tapering in 2021.

I am not telling you this to get you to sell everything, but because this is the single biggest issue I have in my mind when looking at stocks. It's also the reason why I increased my savings rate. I'm still buying stocks and that won't change anytime soon. I'm just saying to bear in mind that leisure is not the best place to put a significant amount of money right now. The reopening trade has become mainstream as everyone is aware of falling COVID cases and recovering flight & travel stats.

Valuation

Right now, MGP is trading at a market cap of $17.4 billion. The company is expected to generate $960 million in EBITDA this year with $4.5 billion in net debt. That gives us a $21.9 billion enterprise value and a 22.8x EBITDA multiple.

Using $640 million in FFO, the company is trading at a 27x multiple.

Without incorporating economic circumstances (ongoing recovery, and what could be runaway inflation in the future), the company is trading at a fair value. Its dividend yield is average and both other indicators are indicating that investors are willing to pay a price for a good yield, conservative management, and a solid stream of FFO.

Data by YCharts

So, here are the pros and cons.

Takeaway

I like MGP because it's a different REIT. It doesn't own very low moat office, retail, or residential properties but high-class top-tier leisure and gaming real estate in Vegas and Northeast growth markets.

Excluding its profitable acquisitions, the company has the funding to maintain and grow its dividend. Its yield is high, but its dividend growth rate will remain low. That's fair, in my opinion.

The biggest con is economic trouble. I believe we could see a situation next year where stocks covering luxury products and services underperform the market as the Federal Reserve will sooner than later be forced to combat inflation. Even if they don't, high inflation is toxic when it comes to leisure stocks.

My strategy will be to buy 1/2 position for my long-term dividend portfolio. I hope to do it in June/July of this year. If you decide to buy, please be aware of the company's risks like underperformance during recessions. If your exposure is appropriate, there's not a lot left to do instead of collecting dividends and adding on any future weakness.

All things considered, I'm giving the stock a neutral rating given the risk/reward and because I consider the stock to be a vehicle for income rather than a trading tool for a quick gain.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!