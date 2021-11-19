Photo by M-Production/iStock via Getty Images

Background

We recently published an article on Enphase Energy (ENPH) that is similar to this one, where the pull back in ENPH represented a buying opportunity.

Our focus this time is SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). We believe the recent pullback represents a compelling opportunity for investors.

We have written before regarding the very large market opportunity for renewable energy generally and solar energy in particular. Falling costs have made solar energy cost-competitive with fossil fuel-based electricity generation and we expect costs to continue to dramatically fall for the rest of the decade such that by 2030 solar energy costs are likely to cost about 5% of what they did in 2010 and accompanying batteries just 2.5% of what they did in 2010.

Expectations for supportive policies from the Biden Administration also encouraged investors. With compelling economics and supportive policy expectations, renewable energy stocks were massive outperformers in 2020. But they have struggled in 2021. Poor recent performance has raised questions as to whether the renewable energy stocks run is over and whether the recent pullback represents a head fake or a buying opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Past selloffs in solar stocks have related to external shocks to the industry that had the effect of negatively impacting demand and consequently, EPS outlooks and valuations. For example, in 2011 there were cuts to solar subsidies in Germany and Spain and excess capacity in Asia. In 2015, stocks were negatively impacted by an increase in the cost of capital though later that year the investment tax credit ("ITC") was extended. Nonetheless, solar stocks continued to decline to early 2017. The rally in 2018 and 2019 and into early 2020 was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

A sharp increase in valuations in 2020 ensued and a sharp drop occurred so far in 2021 on the rotation away from growth on higher interest rates and rising EPS growth rates among value stocks as the economy was emerging from COVID-19. The difference in the 2021 decline in valuation is that demand has increased, not diminished. If anything, the majority of companies, including the microinverters such as Enphase and SolarEdge emphasized during earning season that shipments are falling behind demand due to supply chain constraints. ENPH beat estimates by ~20% while SEDG, and Sunrun (RUN) were in line. ENPH revenue guidance was just shy of Street expectations for 2Q ($310mm at the midpoint vs $319 for the Street) SEDG guidance was in line and RUN guidance was above expectations. None-the-less, virtually all the solar players declined in value, not just the ones mentioned here.

As our emphasis is on SolarEdge Technologies in this article, we will take a deeper look both from the standpoint of the latest earnings report and earnings call narrative, as well as valuation.

1Q21 SEDG Results review

First quarter results missed consensus estimates for the first time in eight quarters and for only the fourth time since Dec 2015. Since 2015, SEDG had beat estimates 16 out of 20 quarters with the average beat being 17.2%.

SEDG stock tumbled 16% on the report. Revenue and gross margin beat. Guidance for the quarter on revenue beat with a $445-$465mm range vs $443mm from the Street. EPS guidance was not provided. Gross margins were guided lower by 365bps to 32-34% company-wide on higher input and logistics costs. Freight costs were up 100% over the past month. Solar gross margins for 2Q were guided to 36-38%, down 397bp. Most of the guide to the downside on margins appears related to the supply constraints being experienced.

On the 1Q call, SEDG management emphasized revenue grew across all segments and geographies with records achieved in Australia, Italy, France and 23% sequential growth in N. America. Australia had 50% sequential growth, to nearly 100MW due in large part to the new phase three inverter optimized for the Australia market. Korea is emerging as a larger new potential market with 2GW in potential in the C&I market alone and they installed 10MW of rooftop solar there in 1Q. The commercial segment is starting to recover with 35% sequential growth in MW shipped across all regions. With inventory in the distribution channels recovering, management expects revenues from the commercial segments to recover to pre-pandemic levels expected in 2Q and 3Q. Residential battery is set to launch in 2Q in US and Europe, but no meaningful revenue expected until 3Q. However, management is optimistic regarding being able to offer solutions for both power and storage so that there is flexibility for both self- generation as well as having back up capability where and when needed. Overall battery storage revenue in 2021 should hit $100-$150mm which implies there should be about $40mm revenue in Q3 and $80mm in Q4 though more specific guidance was not provided. SEDG also just released a 1100W optimizer to reduce the cost/W for installers and increase adoption rates for larger rooftop and ground mounted systems.

We can look to the transcript from 1Q to get a better idea on the current headwinds that SEDG is facing. With regard to the supply constraints, SEDG management pointed out that component shortages are not new. SEDG helps manage components directly with their suppliers and they have alternative sources on critical components. They also have high levels of safety stock and finished goods inventories to manage through fluctuations in component availability. As a result, they have sufficient supply to meet rising demand but expect expedited shipping costs and cost increases on certain components are on the horizon. Still management said they are in position to manage the component shortages to meet the annual operating plan. When asked whether it would be two quarters or two to three years, they indicated that they are not seeing any decommits from suppliers at present. To extrapolate from conversations from suppliers and past experience on cycles, they usually do not last that long in term of component manufacturers to add capacity. In terms of competing for components and layering in the added demand for components for EVs and non-solar technologies and making sure there is enough fables capacity, management pointed out that ASIC systems, for example, are designed specifically for them. They are not competing for the same components. In addition, big tech players are now involved as they see that renewables growth opportunities are here to stay now. They also see themselves as more than holding their own as they branch out into e-mobility because their core strength is the ability to design and mass produce high-efficiency, high-reliability power electronics. In terms of the battery market, demand strength is translating into seeing no decline in ASPs and therefore margin is looking better in terms of the outlook. In particular in 2022 with the Stella 2 battery being ramping up that they will their own cost and supply chain and the will not to leave margin in the hands of a third party.

Shipping costs typically run 100-150bp so even with the 100%+ increase in shipping costs it impacts about 100-200bp of the 397bp decline in the GM that SEDG management is guiding to for the 2Q. Management said they believe that for subsequent quarters the freight prices should be going slightly lower. SEDG is also ramping up their own Sella 1 manufacturing facility in Israel for power optimizers and is applying lessons learned for contract manufacturers elsewhere. Management also said its owned factory (Sella 2) in Korea is well underway for lithium-ion cells and batteries should be ready by 1H22 for pilot production and will enable SEDG to supply its own sales and reduce dependency on third-party manufacturers. Sella 2 is expected to deliver about $300mm per year in incremental revenue in 2022. As far as the revenue pattern for the next 12 to 18 months the company is expecting about 40-50% each from Europe and the US and the rest from the rest of the world such as Australia, Brazil, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, etc. which are actually growing more quickly.

SEDG is continuing incremental penetration of its inverter system enabling them to provide inverters to ground mounted systems. They are not utility scale which are in the hundreds of MWs but they are already installing inverters on 5-15MW systems globally. To get to the utility scale market requires a larger inverter and they are planning to introduce their 300kW inverter early next year which would be suitable for the larger ground mounted systems and hopefully take them closer to getting more involved in the utility scale market.

Cutting through all the noise and looking at how SEDG is positioned relative to ENPH, SEDG appears to be in a stronger position. The SEDG tone was more positive. One reason is that SEDG is less dependent on contract manufacturing because it has some of its own capacity is and is adding to its own capacity. A second reason is that it has greater inventory levels both on its own and in the distribution channels. There was no mention of shipping lagging behind orders the way ENPH explained on their 1Q earnings call.

Valuation

Looking at the chart below, the P/E based on 2-year forward estimates traded in a range between 20-40x for an extended period of time before ramping sharply higher late last summer.

The reason for the rapidly rising P/E was tied to the rapidly rising increase in FY-2 EPS growth rates which can be seen in the chart below. In the context of the rapidly rising EPS growth rates the rising P/E multiple makes more sense.

In the context of the rapidly rising EPS growth rates, the P/E relative to growth fell to below 1.0x during 2H20 and which helped fuel the rally in the shares, pushing the P/E relative to growth higher. With the track record of beating estimates by an average of 17% over the last 15 quarters (according to Factset), it makes more sense that the shares rallied sharply during 2H20 and into early 2021. However, with the 3Q20 earnings release, the EPS growth outlook was slowing yet the stock price and the multiple kept climbing through early 2021. While 1Q21 results beat on the top line as did 1Q top line guidance, they missed on the bottom line, sending the shares sharply lower. But on a PEG basis SEDG shares appear to have over corrected as the PEG on SEDG shares is below the average of the last two years. In addition, the EPS growth rates have increased and the P/E has not kept pace, which has put the PEG ration below the average.

As shown in the chart below, the PEG de-rated significantly from a peak of around 2.5x in mid-February and with the reduction in the EPS growth rate from the 60% range to the high 30s range meant that the value of the stock had to fall to return the PEG to the average levels. But the share prices appear to have over corrected as the PEG now lies below 1.0x as EPS growth estimates have climbed again to the low 50s. To get to the average PEG of 1.03x implying a 51.3x multiple of 2022E EPS of $5.27 or $270, ~3% above current levels, all else equal. Put another way, SEDG is currently trading in fair value range based on 2022E EPS. Note this in contrast to ENPH which was indicating 15% downside risk at present when we ran through a similar calculation.

To get to the average PEG of 1.03x based on 2023E EPS over 2022E EPs, implies a valuation of about 50x 2023E EPS of $7.03 or $351/share which is well above the average consensus price target of $309 (ex outliers). However, this is based on the FY2/FY1 PEG. If we look at the EPS change for 2022 over 2021, we obtain y/y changes of 36% ex items or 40% including all items. Adjusting the multiple for the lower growth rate would get us to 40x $7.03 or $281. Applying 36x the 2023E ex items of $8.43 gets us to $303, about 2% below the consensus TP ex outliers. There is wide dispersion in analyst target prices $220-$368 with the average of $309 and median of $319.

The volatility of the multiple is exposed to changes in the EPS both up or down. Holding the current multiples equal would imply approximately 36% upside potential to the shares. Of note is that the PEG for SEDG is far lower than for ENPH and also far lower than that for the S&P500 which comes out to 1.7x based on 2022E EPS over 2021E EPS.

We also get wide dispersion if we assume a mkt PEG it results in a 61x P/E multiple and a $398 TP on the ex items estimate and $352 TP including items for a total return outlook of 34-52%. If we assume prior year multiples hold we obtain $357 ex items and $367 including items, again at the higher end of the analyst target range and translates to upside of 36-40%.

We ran similar calculations looking at EV/EBITDA multiples the last few years as well as the EV/EBITDA to estimated growth rates in EBITDA.

Running through similar calculations based on EV/EBITDA and EV/EBITDA/Growth and excluding recognition for the value of the ITC extension we obtain a valuation of between $355 and $434 or an average of $394. If we average this with that obtained from the approach on EPS, we obtain $366/share which excludes the $434 figure based on a market PEG for EBITDA. This figure is at the high end of the analyst range.

Our bottom line take away is we believe that the analyst TPs are on the low side overall and that $309 is a relatively conservative figure. Should SEDG overcome the supply chain and logistics headwinds mentioned on the call, we believe there would be upside revisions to analyst estimates that would come closer to the higher end of the analyst ranges.

Risks

We believe the main risk for achieving the projected value of SEDG centers on the ramp in their manufacturing capacity additions and inventory levels offsetting supply constraints and current logistics issues. On the last earnings call they indicated that cycles such as being experienced now do not typically last more than a quarter or two. More of their own capacity is coming on in 2H21 and 1H22. We believe these risks are being overly discounted in the current price of SEDG shares. Nonetheless, given the high multiple on the stock, there could be another downside move should Q2 results in terms of shipping and gross margin come in below expectations. Based on current information and the likelihood for improvement in supply for 2H21 and 1H22 and absent other information, buying the dip should this outcome occur would appear to be an attractive option. All that said, it highlights the risks associated with SEDG and some similar supply chain and logistics risks across some of the other solar players. Bottom line is that while widespread solar adoption continues to be likely, the growing pains associated with such adoption is likely to continue to involve volatility that is higher than the average for other investments.