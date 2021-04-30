Photo by syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is a popular exchange-traded fund that enables U.S. investors to gain direct access to small-cap stocks in the United States. While it is less well-followed, at least relative to more popular funds such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), VIOO nonetheless had total net assets of $3.4 billion as of April 30, 2021. Besides SPY, another S&P 500 index tracker is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), also offered by Vanguard (like VIOO); net assets were $731.5 billion as of April 30, 2021. VIOO's expense ratio of 0.10% compares to VOO's 0.03%; both are cheap.

Pragmatic investors know that most other investors fail to beat the S&P 500 as a benchmark; the index is market-cap weighted, focused solely on the largest and historically most popular equity market in the world (the United States). It is tough to beat the S&P 500, and hence many investors just buy VOO or SPY, and this makes sense since these funds are also cheap (by expense ratio). However, it is possible to beat the benchmarks, and/or to reduce one's risk through further diversification. Small-cap stocks are also generally viewed as more risky, and hence there is a "small-cap risk premium" that long-term investors can potentially capture, though timing is sometimes an issue here.

VIOO attempts to track the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index as opposed to the S&P 500; the former index is considered to be a viable gauge of overall U.S. small-cap stock returns. The chart below illustrates the ratio between VIOO and VOO since inception of VIOO (September 7, 2010).

(Source: TradingView. The same applies to price charts presented hereafter.)

The absolute value here is not relevant, only the direction (the absolute value is dependent on the share prices, irrelevant to subsequent prices, and value). So, if you had bought VIOO on the date of inception, you would effectively have generated "alpha" (out-performance) through to February 2020, after which point we saw the global equity market crash following the emergence of COVID-19. Nonetheless, VIOO bounced back, and currently VIOO still comes out ahead of VOO.

It is interesting and notable that VIOO also peaked relative to VOO in July and August 2018, after which a notable level of underperformance occurred. In July 2018, VIOO was outperforming VOO by over 25% (it works out to be just under 3% per year of annualized outperformance, which is significant all considered). More recently, the annualized outperformance has settled back down to circa 0.75% (per year) since inception. I think the idea here is that, during economic boom periods, VIOO generates a small-cap risk premium for investors. At the end of economic cycles, small caps are liable to underperform the major indices, the latter being perceived as less risky generally.

Right now, the United States is arguably in the early-to-mid stages of a new business cycle. This would lead me to feel more bullish on VIOO versus VOO. Of course, COVID-19 and the subsequent equity market crash happened rapidly, and the level of stimulus that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury injected into the economy enabled a rapid bounce-back from the March 2020 lows (that is of course from an investing perspective; the economy itself is also roaring back). This does provide me with some pause; it is possible that we are now in a generally "faster" regime, where business cycles and "investment cycles", so to speak, are quicker and more unpredictable. But there is still likely to be plenty of cyclicality to business and markets, and due to the level of new liquidity and economic activity, I think small-caps are probably quite well positioned for the time being.

According to Fidelity's recent business cycle update, the United States is perceived as being in the mid-part of its current business cycle (alongside Canada, and behind China). Economically, according to this research, the United States' growth has not yet likely peaked, and we are going to probably see generally constructive risk sentiment in the months ahead. While I have commented on U.S. equity valuations repeatedly as being overvalued in recent articles, the wind is probably not yet going to come out of the market's sails. The time will undoubtedly come for a correction of some kind, but all one can do really is buy securities that offer some apparent advantage.

VIOO is positioned well with respect to the business cycle. In terms of its sector exposures (listed below), VIOO is most exposed to Industrials (17.90% of the fund as of 30 April, 2021); Financials (17.70%); Consumer Discretionary (16.10%); and Information Technology (13.10%).

(Source: Vanguard)

Returning to Fidelity research, sectors that tend to perform well in the mid-part of the business cycle are few, but include Communication Services (represented by only 1.90% of VIOO's portfolio). An important serial underperformer is the Materials sector (a larger 5.10% of the VIOO portfolio), and to a lesser degree, Consumer Discretionary (16.10%) and Utilities (1.60%). It is the Consumer Discretionary portion that is a little concerning, and this compares to VOO's lesser exposure to this same sector of 12.70%.

Here's an issue: VIOO's methodology is market-cap weighted, just as are funds like VOO and SPY (which track the S&P 500). So, if a stock runs high, VIOO is forced to algorithmically accumulate the stock. (This contrasts with funds such as EPS, which I covered recently.) What is the largest stock in the VIOO portfolio, for this reason? GameStop (GME), although the weighting is only 0.90% as at quarter-end (April 30, 2021). Still, it is unfortunate, if you are in agreement with me that GME stock is grossly overvalued. I don't propose to be able to predict where GME stock trades next, but with a market cap of circa $18 billion, it trades at about 3.5x sales, a company whose sales are falling. Nevertheless, while GME stands out in the portfolio, it is only a 0.90% holding at present.

Looking to the forward/earnings ratio (this is based on consensus forecast operating earnings), data provided by Morningstar, the fund is trading at 17.77x for a forward operating earnings yield of 5.63%. This compares to VOO, for example, with a forward operating earnings yield of 4.50%. The spread of 1.13% is at least one indication of the market's pricing of the small-cap risk premium (one piece of evidence, at least, of the market's attempt to price in greater risk here). Morningstar also estimates slightly higher long-term earnings growth. The price/book ratio for VIOO is also 2.04x (April 30, 2021) as compared to VOO's steeper price/book of 3.97x. Thankfully due to GME's low weighting, the price/sales ratio for VIOO is 1.30x as compared to VOO's comparable ratio of 2.98x. Overall, VIOO's portfolio looks "cheaper".

So, looking to this implied risk premium, and based on my earlier observations, I think it is not unreasonable to anticipate VIOO outperforming VOO over the long run, to the tune of between 0.50% and 3.00%; the level of outperformance will likely depend purely on timing of entries and exits. While I am not a great fan of VIOO's sector exposures, I think a medium- to long-term investor would likely outperform by holding VIOO at least until U.S. economic growth shows signs of peaking.

It is important to note, however, that VIOO is indeed more volatile than VOO. The risk premium you are collecting is sort of compensation for higher beta, and I suppose it is not really "true alpha". Volatility is arguably not a good measure of risk if one is a long-term investor; at least, this holds from a value investor's perspective. However, from a practical perspective, it is risk if you are not holding for at least six to twelve months. In any case, I use historical data over the past twelve months or so below to look at the ratio of volatility between VIOO and VOO (I calculate volatility as a 20-day sample standard deviation for both; the magenta line against the right y-axis is the ratio).

(Sources for price data: VOO and VIOO.)

The orange line, rolling 20-day VIOO volatility, is usually elevated relative to the volatility in VOO shares. The ratio fluctuates, but the average over the period is about 1.65x (sometimes it dips below 1.00x, whereas in more volatile periods, it is much higher). That means, if you are looking at a "mature market" equity risk premium of, say, 4.10% (Professor Damodaran's recent estimate for June 1, 2021), you "should" (or might) ask for an additional risk premium of around 2.67% for holding VIOO shares. That is similar to the upper expectation I mentioned earlier, when I said:

I think it is not unreasonable to anticipate VIOO out-performing VOO over the long run, to the tune of between 0.50% and 3.00%

So, it probably pays best to own VIOO early on in the cycle and also pays to exit later on in the cycle. Therefore, considering we are well away from the lows of March 2020, I take a neutral stance on VIOO. But this is with the caveat that I do expect VIOO to most likely outperform, if only marginally, until the current business cycle reaches a greater level of maturity. I just wouldn't expect to collect a significant additional risk premium, and so you might consider that the risk/reward is not especially favorable.