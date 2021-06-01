Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I analyze an ETF that tracks a major index, I first look at the macroeconomic background to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. I then look at the charts of the index to determine if this is a good time to go long (if the economy is expanding) or short (if the economy is contracting).

Last week, the Federal Reserve released the latest Beige Book. This is a collection of anecdotal information from all the Federal Reserve districts and is used by the Fed to flesh out the hard numerical data. Here is the Fed's summation of the US economy (emphasis added):

The national economy expanded at a moderate pace from early April to late May, a somewhat faster rate than the prior reporting period. Several Districts cited the positive effects on the economy of increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures, while they also noted the adverse impacts of supply chain disruptions. The effects of expanded vaccination rates were perhaps most notable in consumer spending in which increases in leisure travel and restaurant spending augmented ongoing strength in other spending categories. Light vehicle sales remained solid but were often constrained by tight inventories. Factory output increased further even as significant supply chain challenges continued to disrupt production. Manufacturers reported that widespread shortages of materials and labor along with delivery delays made it difficult to get products to customers. Similar challenges persisted in construction. Homebuilders often noted that strong demand, buoyed by low mortgage interest rates, outpaced their capacity to build, leading some to limit sales. Non-residential construction increased at a moderate pace, on balance, even as contacts in several Districts said that supply chain disruptions pushed costs higher and, in some cases, delayed projects. Demand for professional and business services increased moderately, while demand for transportation services (including at ports) was exceptionally strong. Lending volumes increased modestly, with gains in both household and business loans. Overall, expectations changed little, with contacts optimistic that economic growth will remain solid.

Let's flesh out this commentary with additional data, starting with the New York Fed's Weekly Economic Indicator Series, which is, "is an index of ten daily and weekly indicators of real economic activity, scaled to align with the four-quarter GDP growth rate." While the Beige Book described growth as moderate, the contemporaneous data above shows that growth is most likely far faster, which is confirmed by the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow service: The green line represents the Atlanta Fed's estimate of current GDP while the shaded area shows the "Blue Chip" consensus. Both are very high.

The Census only has non-seasonally adjusted restaurant sales:

However, the raw data clearly rose sharply in the latest report.

Hotel occupancy is rising (from Calculated Risk):

While the 2021 pace (in red) is still below the median occupancy (in blue), it is still a vast improvement over the 2020 levels (in black).

Here is the last 12 days of airport security screening data from the TSA:

2021 data is far above the pandemic data (2020), but is still below more traditional numbers (2019). Vehicle sales (above) have clearly rebounded, thanks to low interest rates and increased savings. Industrial production (above) has regained a large percentage of its losses from the lockdowns.

The National Association of Homebuilders has a composite housing market index, which utilizes the following methodology:

The NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI is a weighted average of three separate component indices: Present Single-Family Sales, Single-Family Sales for the Next Six Months, and Traffic of Prospective Buyers. Each month, a panel of builders rates the first two on a scale of “good,” “fair” or “poor” and the last on a scale of “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low”. An index is calculated for each series by applying the formula “(good – poor + 100)/2” or, for Traffic, “(high/very high – low/very low + 100)/2”.

Here is the accompanying chart:

The blue line, which traces the housing market index - is at one of its highest levels in over 35 years.

Finally, US services are in good shape:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Services PMI™ Business Activity Index registered 70.1 in May, up from 64.7 in April. The rate of expansion was the sharpest since data collection for the series began in October 2009. Firms linked the upturn to stronger client demand amid greater customer confidence and the reopening of non-essential businesses.

Economic conclusion: the US economy is clearly in an expansion. All data has rebounded strongly from last Spring's lows; the only difference is degree.

Now, let's turn to the IWC and compare its performance to the following index-tracking ETFs (which represent most major indexes): IWM, IJH, SPY, DIA, OEF, QQQ (data from Finviz.com):

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year IWC's performance 2nd 1st 6th 1st 1st

The IWC has been one of the top-performing sectors in most time frames.

Three charts show the IWC's current position into context: IWC Weekly

IWC gained nearly 200% from its lows in March 2020. IWC 6-Months

IWC has been consolidating sideways in a 25-point range. IWC with only the following EMAs: 10-day (in blue); 20-day (in red); 50-day (in green); and 200-day (in magenta).

All the shorter EMAs (10, 20, and 50-day EMA) are trending sideways.

Like its smaller-cap brethren, IWC is consolidating its gains from last Spring. There is no reason for traders to sell shares as the economy is at the very beginning of an expansion. But considering the massive rally, there is also little reason to continue the advance. Hence, consolidation seems the most likely course.