Yes, there are adults running sound monetary policy outside of the U.S. The central bank money printing craze continuing in America, Europe, and Japan is not commonplace elsewhere. With inflation rates spiking into the 3% to 5% range in all parts of the world, emerging markets are feeling the pressure to raise rates and protect currency valuations.

A Reuters story this weekend is keeping count of central bank tightening vs. loosening moves, in the form of interest rate hikes vs. cuts. In contrast to uniformly easy monetary policies across all nations in 2020 and 2021, easing moves have disappeared in 2021. The pressure to raise rates and fight inflation is the new battle, which will inevitably be the reality of Federal Reserve policy changes sooner than most think possible. In the 37 nations counted as emerging markets by Reuters, there have been 10 rate increases vs. just 3 decreases during 2021.

In many ways, we have reached the same spot in the economic recovery cycle as the middle of 2010, following the Great Recession real estate bubble burst and stabilization, at least in terms of emerging market rate policy decisions. Other comparison periods for the switch by EM central banks from loose to tighter policies are early 2016 and the middle of 2018.

During each of the past three circumstances of overseas central bank tightening, a lower U.S. dollar, and rising gold prices were one clear theme the next 3-6 months of trading. Below are charts reviewing the change in Federal Reserve influenced short-term rates like Federal Funds and 3-month T-Bills, against existing YoY CPI changes. Then I have drawn the immediate 6-month returns in four different asset classes, following tightening moves by EM central banks. The Invesco DB Bullish USD ETF (UUP), SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) are pictured.

Middle of 2010

December 2015 - Early 2016

Middle of 2018

Summary

After emerging market central banks started to raise rates and tighten policy, the three instances over the past decade witnessed "average" asset class price changes over the next six months of -3.5% for the U.S. dollar against other paper currencies, +13% for gold, +4% for the S&P 500, and +4.2% for long-dated Treasuries. While the gains for stock/bonds were somewhat ordinary (if not a little subpar) vs. any 6-month period the last decade, the decline in the dollar and rise in gold were noteworthy.

2021

This year’s setup has begun to perform in line with the other three snapshots. The U.S. dollar is lower, gold is moving smartly higher, and stocks/bonds have started to lag, especially since the middle of April. The biggest difference today is the spiking inflation rate, currently being ignored by the Federal Reserve. I would argue this setup could be quite problematic for the dollar’s value and a major positive for gold owners. In the end, if the Fed is forced to raise rates in late summer or early fall, as inflationary pressures build faster than mainstream forecasters have modeled, a larger sell-off in U.S. stock and bond markets could be next. In the meantime, gold could rocket higher, and our currency could be days or weeks away from a 3-year low on the U.S. Dollar Index.

Final Thoughts

The central bank tightening cycle has begun overseas, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is getting far behind an escalating inflation problem. The longer our economic leaders wait to tighten, the bigger the dislocations will be in the markets. If we follow the Fed’s pretend and ignore monetary stance of no rate hikes for another year or two, a 20% bear market in stock/bonds cannot be ruled out later in 2021. My main macroeconomic worry is a dollar confidence crisis from hugely negative “real” interest rates (the largest spread between short-term bank rates and CPI inflation since the 1970s stagflation decade) could create chaotic Fed responses. Don’t laugh (cry maybe), even “emergency” rate increases could be on the table before September, if the dollar nosedives during the summer.

What the markets desperately need is a sharp rebalancing in inflation expectations, absent Fed rate hikes. A shocking stock market dive from a black swan geopolitical event would be a scenario that comes to mind. There are plenty of suspects. Everything from a September 11, 2001 like terrorist attack (perhaps from anti-government forces inside America), to spiraling China/Taiwan friction, an expanded Russia/Ukraine war, new trouble in the Middle East, and other potential events could generate a flood of stock market selling overnight. Looking at record stock overvaluations and participation by the average U.S. citizen in Wall Street’s 2020-21 success, weak-hand holders of equities, mutual funds, and ETFs abound. A significant 10-20% correction in financial assets would give the Fed some “cover” to argue interest rate increases were unnecessary, while encouraging foreign investors to buy and hold (not sell) dollars.

There are a number of arguments to be long gold and short U.S. dollars currently. My latest bearish write-up on the dollar posted in May here includes expanded reasoning and explanations for weakness in the world’s reserve currency. The Federal Reserve is encouraging a lower dollar value, and even hopes for a large devaluation to keep Uncle Sam solvent (a soft default plan on Treasury debts). “Fighting the Fed” today may include bullish positioning in dollar-based financial assets, losing worth vs. rising inflation rates daily. Food for thought anyway.