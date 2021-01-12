Photo by Henrik5000/E+ via Getty Images

It goes without saying that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have much in common.

Both have a Financial Services segment that provides around a tenth of total revenues.

The companies are the two largest motor vehicle manufacturers in the United States: in 2020, GM held 17.1% of US sales, while Ford captured 13.7% of the US market. However, those totals represent a marked decline over the last two decades, as the companies’ combined US market share was over 50% in 2000.

Ford and GM provided solid Q1 results, and like all other vehicle manufacturers, they are experiencing difficulties due to a global chip shortage. Both are expanding in China at a marked rate, with 42.5% of GM’s vehicle sales coming from that country in 2020, while 14.7% of Ford’s total sales originated in the Middle Kingdom.

Although the two have much in common, it is essential to understand the differences that exist if one is to weigh their value as investments. GM is moving more aggressively in terms of its conversion to electric vehicle manufacturing, while Ford is transitioning to an all-truck/SUV portfolio.

Perhaps of greatest importance is that there is a significant gap regarding analysts’ growth projections for each firm.

General Motors and Ford Motors: What's the difference?

Deloitte forecasts EVs will constitute 32% of new car sales by 2030, which translate into a CAGR of 29% over the next 10 years

Source: Deloitte

One of the primary differences between Ford and GM is that the former company has set a goal of hitting 40% of sales through electric vehicles by 2025, while GM plans to end sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Not only are the timelines and percentage of sales devoted to EVs different, but the strategy employed by the two firms is at variance.

GM targets $27 billion to invest in autonomous and electric-vehicle product development initiatives by 2025 with plans to debut 30 EV models within the next half decade.

Ford is devoting over $30 billion to develop EVs and battery technology through 2025.

Both firms have made notable advancements.

GM has a partnership with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) to design and produce Ultium batteries. GM stated the batteries have up to 450 miles of range, and that spawned a number of headlines heralding GM’s product as superior to Tesla’s (TSLA).

One can refute those claims by pointing to Tesla’s Cybertruck and Roadster, with 500 mile and 620 mile ranges respectively.

However, the range provided by a battery is but one consideration when assessing claims to superiority. One barrier to widespread EV adoption is battery costs, so the price of a battery can be a pivotal concern. Here is where GM may have a real advantage.

In 2010, lithium-ion batteries cost $1,100 per kWh. In 2020, the market average hit $137/kWh. GM expects costs for Ultium to fall below $100 kWh, but management has set no timeline for that development, while hinting that it is on the near horizon.

...we will realize a 40% battery cost reduction with our first generation Ultium platform compared with today's Chevrolet Bolt EV and we're already on the road to delivering a 60% cost reduction compared to the Bolt EV with the next-generation of Ultium and we expect costs will continue to decrease from there. Mary Barra, CEO

The lower cost is driven by a significant reduction in cobalt content in Ultium batteries. Investors should also consider that 59% of all cobalt production is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Meanwhile, Ford is well behind GM in terms of developing an in-house battery. However, just last month, the company announced a plan to partner with Korea's SK Innovation to develop its own line of EV batteries. The two firms opened a research and battery lab devoted to producing the IonBoost battery at a cost of $185 million.

Ford is also investing in EV battery start-up Solid Power. That company makes solid-state batteries. While they are more costly than lithium-ion batteries, they are lighter, have greater energy density, and have greater range than lithium-ion batteries. The hope is that research can result in lower costs.

Solid Power currently produces its second-generation battery cells on a pilot production line, and Ford plans to test Solid Power’s prototype third-generation 100 Ah battery cells next year.

GM also stole a march on Ford when it inked a deal to supply FedEx (FDX) with the BrightDrop EV600 battery-electric commercial van. With a range of 250 miles and 600 cubic feet of cargo space, the EVs will be powered by Ultium batteries.

FedEx is also purchasing GM's BrightDrop EP1 electric pallet-mover. The EP1 will be used in warehouses and to aid in the delivery of heavy packages to customer's doors. Results from a pilot program determined the EP1 enabled employees to move 25% more packages per day.

Even so, Ford arguably has the lead in its current lineup of EVs.

When the F-150 Lightning debuted, the company recorded 20,000 reservations for the vehicle in the first twelve hours after they were available and 70,000 reservations within a week.

With a starting price a hair below $40,000, the EV has a range of 300 miles, can accelerate from zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds, has a payload capacity of 2,000 pounds, can tow up to 10,000 pounds, and can be used as an emergency backup power supply to your home for up to three days.

At the end of 2020, Ford launched the Mustang Mach-E. In the first full month that the car was available in Norway, it ranked as the #1 car in terms of sales. In fact, it garnered 10% of that country's total new car sales in May. In comparison, Tesla’s Model 3 landed in sixth place on the top sellers’ list.

Why is that of importance? Battery-powered vehicles comprise 60% of all new cars sold in Norway. Consequently, some view that nation as a bellwether for trends beyond its borders.

Another arrow in Ford’s quiver is Rivian. Rivian is an EV startup that received a great deal of funding from Amazon (AMZN) and Ford. Rivian has a contract with Amazon to provide 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030.

While Ford’s total investment in Rivian is undisclosed, it is substantial. An IPO is likely slated for September of this year, and Rivian is valued at from $50 billion to $70 billion. The latter figure exceeds Ford’s current market cap.

The Chip Shortage

Although there are additional contributing factors, a fire at a Renesas plant, which supplies about two-thirds of all chips to the auto industry, resulted in a severe chip shortage.

As of late May, GM cut production by 278,000 vehicles. The only other manufacturer to take a bigger hit? Ford. In part, this is because GM has lower exposure to Renesas.

According to AlixPartners, the chip shortage will result in $110 billion in lost revenue for the world’s automotive industry. This is a marked increase from estimates earlier in the year.

Ford forecasts the shortage will decrease earnings by $2.5 billion in 2021, GM predicts a $1.5 billion earnings reduction.

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the Q1 earnings call, Ford management opined that the chip shortage may continue into 2022. However, there is an expectation the company will experience the biggest hit in Q2. If there is a silver lining to this dilemma, it is that both firms are channeling production to models with high profit margins.

I should add that estimates by analysts and industry executives regarding the impact from the chip shortage have varied widely and frequently. It is a very fluid situation.

Is Ford Or GM A Better Value?

Ford currently trades for $15.92 a share. The average 12-month price target of the 18 analysts that cover the company is $13.28. The average price target of the 6 analysts that provided guidance following the last quarterly report is $15.58.

GM trades for $63.31. The average 12-month price target of the 18 analysts that cover the company is $63.70. The average price target of the 6 analysts that provided guidance following the last quarterly report is $70.50.

An obvious means of differentiating between two companies in the same industry is to assess valuation metrics.

Source: Metrics Yahoo! Finance, Chart by Author

While one can view the above data as mixed, I place greater weight on the PEG than on trailing and forward P/E ratios.

Another means of weighing the worth of a stock is to review projected growth rates.

Source: Metrics Seeking Alpha / Chart by Author

Once again, there is no clear-cut leader here, as judging the stocks can be dependent on which metric individual investors consider authoritative.

I find myself in a quandary, as I do not see a clear-cut leader. I view the short-term valuation for GM as slightly better. I favor Ford long-term due to the PEG ratio, which weighs heavily in my decision-making process.

Is Ford Or GM Stock The Better Buy?

Both companies had solid Q1 results. Both firm’s initiatives in the EV markets are bearing fruit. The valuations of both companies are reasonable.

I rate both companies as a BUY.

However, I give Ford the lead due to its PEG ratio and its investment in Rivian.

My investigation of Ford and GM does lead me to question the valuation of Tesla, especially in terms of its relationship to the two US manufacturers.

It is as if it is a foregone conclusion that Tesla will prevail, and Ford, GM, and the likes of Toyota (TM) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) will be relegated to the dustbins of history. While Tesla has a first-mover advantage, recent developments would concern me were I an investor in that name.

As reported above, not only did Ford’s Mustang Mach-E win the crown for most sales in Norway, Tesla’s Model 3 landed in sixth place. Then consider the deal Amazon has with Rivian, GM’s contract with FedEx, and Rivian’s projected valuation.

I have to conclude that Tesla may very well be overvalued, or Ford and GM’s stock is undervalued. Or perhaps, the truth lies somewhere between.

This also leads me to believe investing in a “basket” of conventional vehicle manufacturers may be worth considering, as it could lead to reasonable results over the long term. After all, who can with any certainty know the winner of the race to EV dominance?