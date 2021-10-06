Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is a choice stock in the consumer staples sector, and one that appears undervalued at present. I contend, however, that it is not - and that its low growth outlook should make prospective investors think twice about parking money here right now.

I say "right now" because this is not a business I would permanently disqualify from consideration as a potential investment. Established in 1897, J. M. Smucker today is a packaged foods and beverage provider with a market capitalization of $14.66 billion that divides its operations into four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee; U.S. Retail Consumer Foods; U.S. Retail Pet Foods; and International and Away From Home. The breakdown in 2021 revenue shows how reliant J. M. Smucker is on the U.S. market for the bulk of its sales revenue.

Segment Revenue ($) Revenue (%) U.S. Retail Coffee 2.8 billion 30 U.S. Retail Consumer Foods 2.4 billion 23 U.S. Retail Pet Foods 1.8 billion 36 International and Away From Home 948 million 12 Total 8 billion 100

Figures collated from Q4 2021 earnings supplement available on J. M. Smucker's investor relations page. The supplement states that amounts may not add due to rounding.

Nonetheless, the firm does benefit from the U.S.-centered approach in that it does not have to allocate as much to marketing as its more globally diversified competitors do - marketing only cost 6.7% of net sales for the 2021 financial year. Furthermore, the 2021 revenue shows a trend of consistently rising sales for J. M. Smucker - though 2021's figures were also helped by the pandemic, when people were eating at home and turning to comfort foods such as Folger's coffee, Jif peanut butter, Knott's Berry Farm jam and Sahale Snacks.

Net income figures parallel this from 2019 onwards, after the divestiture of J. M. Smucker's U.S. baking business and the impact of lower prices and higher input costs had their effect on net income figures between 2018 and 2019. Nonetheless, the profitability of J. M. Smucker - underlined by its 18.39% operating margin, reported free cash flow of $1.26 billion, and Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of B+ for profitability - is clear.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2017 7.39 billion 592.3 million 2018 7.36 billion 1.34 billion 2019 7.84 billion 514.4 million 2020 7.8 billion 775.1 million 2021 8 billion 876.3 million

Figures collated from annual reports and SEC filings available on J. M. Smucker's investor relations page.

J. M. Smucker has continued to extricate itself from the baking sector to focus more on its other offerings. In October 2020, it sold its cooking oil and shortening Crisco brand to B&G Foods (BGS) for $550 million. Commenting on the sale in the 10/26/2020 press release that announced it, President and CEO Mark Smucker outlined the rationale for the sale:

...our strategic priorities include an increased focus and allocation of resources toward pet food and pet snacks, coffee, and snacking to maintain momentum in these categories. Today's announcement helps position the Company to further grow our core businesses and unlock value for our shareholders.

As the revenue breakdown by segment above shows, the pet food segment, and the coffee segment combined brought in 66% of overall sales revenue for J. M. Smucker in 2021. Furthermore, 29% of its International Away and Home revenue for 2021 was derived from pet food sales. This greater focus, therefore, cannot really be faulted.

That focus will also help going forward. J. M. Smucker's strength is its portfolio of 40+ branded foods and beverages, which the company estimates are found in 90% of U.S. homes and restaurants. It is what gives J. M. Smucker 28.08% of market share in the consumer non-cyclical sector - only Kellogg (K), General Mills (GIS), and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) have larger slices of the pie. Focusing on core products may help J. M. Smucker grow market share.

This will also allow J. M. Smucker to continue growing its dividend, as shareholders have received consecutively raised dividends for nineteen years now and should continue to in light of the 40.83% payout ratio. The strong balance sheet gives grounds for confidence too. Long-term debt of $3.52 billion is dwarfed by the firm's net worth of $8.12 billion, and while total current liabilities of $2.87 billion slightly offset total current assets of $1.94 billion, cash-on-hand worth $334.3 million and total accounts receivable of $533.7 million, the profitability of J. M. Smucker's is such that the short-term finances are far from problematic.

However, this is not a growth stock, as is clear from the fact that earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be only 5.67% - which tallies with Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of F for growth. J. M. Smucker itself sees a net sales decline of 2-3% for 2022 - owed in part to the divestiture of Crisco and of the Natural Balance pet food business, but also due to uncertainty over how home food consumption will fare as we emerge from the pandemic. Given the low growth prospects, a discount to fair value is preferred here - the question is, is that on offer?

At close of market on 06/10/2021, J. M. Smucker traded at $135.68 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/10/2021, J. M. Smucker traded at a share price of $135.68 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 based on earnings per share of $7.72. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 18.45, the food manufacturing sub-sector average of 45.63 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.53, but the current dividend yield of 2.65% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.79%. By most metrics, J. M. Smucker appears to be trading at a discount, but is that the case?

Metric J. M. Smucker Sub-Sector Index P/E 17.57 45.63 25.53 P/CF 9.67 21.74 17.03 P/B 1.86 4.82 4.19 P/S 1.89 2.83 3.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will use the valuation method outlined by David Van Knapp and first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.17 (17.57 / 15 = 1.17) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $115.97 (135.68 / 1.17 = 115.97). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.95 (17.57 / 18.45 = 0.95) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $142.82 (135.68 / 0.95 = 142.82).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation (Van Knapp uses Morningstar star ratings for this step, but as the fair value estimates Morningstar arrives at for stocks are based on DCF calculations that is what I use here): earnings per share over the past twelve months were $7.72, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 5.67%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate a third estimate for fair value of $88.26. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (2.79 / 2.65 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $129.22 (135.68 / 1.05 = 129.22).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $119.07 (115.97 + 142.82 + 88.26 + 129.22 / 4 = 119.07). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 12% at this time. I can understand anyone disagreeing with my conclusion given how other metrics assess the stock (including Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of B for value), but given the low growth forecast, I cannot justify a 12% premium to fair value even for a decent business such as J. M. Smucker. In summary, I rate it a hold but not a buy at this time.