zhudifeng/iStock via Getty Images

Mall REIT Washington Prime Group (WPG) finally filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy on June 13 in Texas after months of negotiations with the plan sponsor, SVPGlobal. Unsecured notes holders will get most of the new equity according to the Restructuring Support Agreement (found in docket 26 exhibit D), which also gives equity holders a token cash or new equity recovery. The market, in my opinion, is irrationally pricing WPG stock currently because of meme trading and confusion over potential alternative plans.

Alternative Plans

I am going to cover an alternative bid issue right up front because it seemed to be the focus of trader's attention on June 14. The Declaration by CFO Mark Yale (docket 26) indicates that "the agreement affords the Debtors with an opportunity to test the market to determine whether a higher and better restructuring proposal is available". There is some confusion over how much an improvement is required from an alternative plan for them to pivot to an alternative plan.

The Yale Declaration states that if there is an alternative plan the "alternative toggle restructuring will contemplate" full cash recoveries for unsecured noteholders, 2018 Credit Facility, 2015 Credit Facility, and Weberstown Term Loan. The definition of "Alternative Acceptable Restructuring Proposal" in the RSA also mentions payment in full cash, but the definition of "Bidding Procedure" does not mention that cash payment requirement. The "Bidding Procedure" definition states: "parties may submit and the Company Parties will consider Alternative Restructuring Proposals... so long as the class of Unsecured Notes Claims votes to accept the Plan, the Bidding Procedures will consider Alternative Restructuring Proposals..." (The cash mentioned in the definition is cash for equity holders.)

If cash payments are actually required, it will be a very large hurdle to get over for an alternative plan proponent because it would require a significant amount of additional cash. An alternative plan could, however, just need unsecured note holders approval to be considered. Either way, I do not expect any type of robust bidding that occurred with Hertz Global Holdings (OTCPK:HTZGQ).

Terms of Restructuring Support Agreement

The actual Ch.11 reorganization and disclosure statement should be filed before the end of the day June 15. While they will equitize about $950 million of debt under the RSA and paydown $190 million loan facilities, they still will be highly leveraged after they exit bankruptcy, which is expected before the end of August under the RSA's milestones. The new Washington Prime will have a $1.212 billion term loan facility and possibly a $50 million revolving credit facility. The property level mortgages totaling about $1.64 billion are not impacted by the bankruptcy restructuring process. In my opinion, they should raise more cash to be used in upgrading their malls. The $325 million raised via a rights offer cash will be used to pay down a $100 million DIP and paydown $190 million of the current loan facilities. This does not leave much money for future operations Just a modest balance sheet restructuring does little to make Washington Prime a viable long-term REIT.

Current Capital Structure

Source: Docket 26

One of the reasons why they were not able to de-leverage more was that it seems the Ad Hoc Lender Group did not want new equity as their recovery for their lender claims. As can be seen by their verified statement filing below, only Gordon Capital owns a token amount of unsecured notes, which are getting equity. Secured lenders can't be forced to take new equity under a confirmed Ch.11 reorganization plan. They would have the right to have their collateral auctioned to get cash for their claims and they also have the right to credit bid on those secured assets under section 363((k)).

Ad Hoc Lender Group

Source: Docket 62

Equity Holder's Recoveries

Current Washington Prime equity holders are being "gifted" by higher priority classes that are not getting full recovery, either $40 million cash or 6.125% new equity, which is being split 50-50 between common shareholders and preferred shareholders-assuming their separate class votes to accept the Ch.11 reorganization plan. With 24,459,645 WPG common shares outstanding, which could increase slightly if the remaining 1.2% holders of limited partnership units exchange their securities for WPG common stock, the $20 million cash for common holders results in a cash recovery of about $0.82 per WPG share. (This would mean the recovery on the "old" WPG pre-reverse 1-9 stock split is about $0.09.) $20 million to be shared by the preferred shareholders results in a 10.1% recovery of their liquidation preference or about $2.52 for each series H (WPG.PH) and series I (WPG.PI) preferred stock.

The current WPG common stock capitalization is almost $81 million using a closing price of $3.30 and total capitalization for the preferred stock issues is about $32 million based on last trading results. There seems to be a strong paired arbitrage trade here by buying preferred shares and shorting the common, but given the totally irrational meme trading the last few months I would not recommend that trade.

The total current market value of common and preferred stock is about $113 million, which using 6.125% new equity, implies a new Washington Prime equity capitalization of $1.84 billion. This is completely unrealistic given the current mall outlook, in my opinion. (When complete figures are filed as part of the disclosure statement I anticipate writing a follow-up future Washington Prime Valuation article.)

There is another issue that the market seems to be ignoring. The RSA Term Sheet states that there is a yet to be specified minimum holding amount requirement by a shareholder for them to elect to receive new equity-it currently only shows [●]. In addition, there is an unspecified % of holders that are needed to elect to receive stock or the entire class would receive cash-not equity. If a large number of retail holders do not meet the minimum holdings requirement and are, therefore, not allowed to elect to receive stock, the entire equity class could get cash. Some current shareholders might be very disappointed with this qualification standard.

I assume some preferred shareholders will not be happy splitting 50-50 the equity recovery with WPG common shareholders. What ever happened to what we were taught in school that preferred shareholders get full recovery before the lower class common shareholders get anything? The reality is this rarely happens under Ch.11 plans. Some CBL & Associates Properties (OTCPK:CBLAQ) preferred shares are very upset that they also have a 50-50 split of their equity recovery pool.

In practice there is "gifting" to lower priority classes if the higher priority class giving the gift votes to accept less than full recovery under section 1129((b))2. Under section 1126, 2/3 of the dollar amount of the claim class and a majority of the holders within that class must vote to accept a plan for the class to be considered accepting the plan. (Non-votes are not considered "no" votes.) I wonder if a large number of unhappy meme shareholders vote against in an attempt to get a higher recovery. The reality is that they could get no recovery if the class votes to reject.

Recoveries For Unsecured Noteholders

Unsecured Noteholders are receiving new equity for their claims and the right to participate in an equity rights offer, but only if they are accredited investors. Under the rights offer terms, for each $1,000 principal amount, noteholders can buy 16.7 new shares at $13.50. The purchase price is based on a 32.5% discount to the $800 million "step up equity value". (The RSA is very clear that the $800 million is being used only to determine the rights offer price and is not some actual equity valuation number.) For discussion purposes only, the $13.50 purchase price would imply a $20 per share value or a profit of $108.55 per note [($20.00-$13.50) x 16.7 shares].

If one subtracts the $108.55 rights offer profit from the current unsecured note price of 70 ($700), the post- rights price is $591.45. The market, therefore, is valuing the $720.9 million noteholder's 93.875% new equity at about $426 million or $454 million. Using $454 million and $325 million new equity via the rights offer, the total capitalization is $779 million.

Conclusion

I think some traders were hoping for some massive new stock sale to raise cash that would keep WPG out of bankruptcy. Current equity shareholders should consider themselves lucky to get a "gift" of a token recovery. With existing shareholders getting a recovery, there might be a more liquid market for the new shares because often with very few new equity holders receiving stock under other Ch.11 plans, trading in the new stock is very 'choppy".

The current common and preferred stock prices are completely irrational. Because of the very high standards to pivot to an alternative plan, I expect that SVPGlobal's plan will be the plan confirmed by the court with some possible minor amendments.