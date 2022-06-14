K_Thalhofer/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

A reader of August 2019's high yield, low-priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice." Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate. (Most of the time YCharts withholds forward yield projections when a dividend is cut, however... but not always.)

This June list, selected stocks reported annual returns ranging from -75.33% to 173.86%. Over ten selections this month showed yields greater than 25% and were removed because their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top ten by yield on this list of 50. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

Meanwhile all 50 dogs on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to, at least, look closer.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 18.13% To 91.98% Net Gains For The Top Ten 10%+Yield@ $2-$60 Stocks As Of June 14, 2022

Five of the ten top yield 10%+Yield@$2-$60 dogs (tinted in the list below) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the median of analyst-estimated one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points for the estimates below. Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to June 14, 2022 were:

The GEO Group (GEO) netted $919.78 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) was projected to net $618.49, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 60% greater than the market as a whole.

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) was projected to net $300.46 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) was projected to net $268.48, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 194% over the market as a whole.

Vectura Group PLC (OTCPK:VEGPF) was projected to net $248.0, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% below the market as a whole.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) was projected to net $241.14, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from fourteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 110% over the market as a whole.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) was projected to net $239.04 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 69% under the market as a whole.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCPK:ICAGY) was projected to net $227.60 based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 136% greater than the market as a whole.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) was projected to net $223.00 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% greater than the market as a whole.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) was projected to net $181.30, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.57% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

13/50 Broker Price Target Upsides

50 10%+Yield@$2-$60 TopDogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$2-$60 Dog Yields Ranged 15.04%-25.88%

Top ten 10%+Yield@$2-$60 dogs selected 6/14/21 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

One healthcare representative led the top ten, Vectura Group PLC (OTCPK:VEGPF) last paid dividends in October 2019 and recently declared this whopper for June 11, 2021. It is unknown when this company will declare another dividend.

Four industrial sector representatives placed second, third, seventh, and eighth: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA [2], Magal Security Systems Ltd. [3], Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OTCPK:OKENF) [7], and Semperit AG Holding (OTCPK:SEIGF) [8].

In fourth and sixth place were two financial services members, SuRo Capital Corp. [4] and Flow Traders NV (OTCPK:FLTDF) [6].

Finally, two representatives from the energy sector placed fifth and tenth: Frontline Ltd. [5] and PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (OTCPK:MEYYY) [10]. These completed the 10%+Yield@$2-$60 top ten for June 2021-22.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten 10%+Yield@$2-$60 Top Yield Stocks Showed 0% To 80.09% Upsides To June 14, 2022 and (32) Three Downsiders Hit Bottoms Of -3.39 To -11.69%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 12.71% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Ten 10%+Yield@$2-$60 Dogs To June 14, 2022

Ten top 10%+Yield@$2-$60 dogs were culled by yield for this June update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$2-$60 Priced dogs selected 6/14/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest Yield 10%+Yield@$2-$60 Dogs (32) Delivering 19.64% Vs. (33) 22.5% Net Gains From All Ten By June 14, 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$2-$60 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.71% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced, SuRo Capital Corp. was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 61.85%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$2-$60 dogs as of June 14 were: Vectura Group PLC, PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, AMP Ltd. (OTCPK:AMLYY), Magal Security Systems Ltd., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA with prices ranging from $2.08 to $5.53.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$2-$60 Priced dogs from June 14 were: Frontline Ltd., Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., Semperit AG Holding, SuRo Capital Corp., Flow Traders NV, whose prices ranged from $8.73 to $43.96.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing by yield of all 50 10%+Yield stocks priced at $2-$60 from YCharts as of 6/14/21.

44 10%+Yield@$2-$60 Top Dogs By Yield For June

Note: All 44 dogs on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$2-$60 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward-looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method."

