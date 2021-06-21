zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

The Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is a company committed to transitioning to renewable energy and to becoming a primarily regulated utility. This should enable it to maintain its lengthy dividend streak - it has paid dividends for 114 years to shareholders - and make it an attractive option to prospective investors at this time.

The transition to renewable energy is an unavoidable one for the Newark, New Jersey-based utility group to make. In 2019, renewable sources produced more energy than coal - the first time this has ever happened. As the trend towards renewable energy continues to gather pace, renewable sources will eventually edge coal out, and the Public Service Enterprise Group has taken the wise decision to embrace change rather than be swept away by it.

To that end, the firm has embarked on a clean energy future program. It has committed $1 billion to a three-year energy efficiency scheme which will benefit residential, commercial, and industrial customers; $707 million to an energy cloud investment which will facilitate superior grid management; and $166 million to an electric vehicles scheme covering residential smart charging, level 2 mixed-use charging, and public DC fast charging - with more pending.

In addition, in December 2020 its renewable generation subsidiary, PSEG Power, acquired a 25% stake in Ørsted’s (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) Ocean Wind project, which may provide up to 1,100 megawatts of clean energy and could be running by late 2024. This, along with other regional wind energy investments and its carbon-free nuclear fleet, are but a few of the ways that the Public Service Enterprise Group intends to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Another way was exhibited more recently, when in early June PSEG Power retired its Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit 3 power plant, the last of its coal-fired generation unit.

This amount of capital investment and divestment may leave prospective investors wondering if the Public Service Enterprise Group is financially solvent enough to see through its plans. The answer to that is a resounding yes. The firm's other subsidiary, PSE&G, is its regulated electric and gas utility - the largest in the state of New Jersey, serving 2.3 million electric customers and 1.9 million gas customers.

PSE&G benefits from the same business model many utilities profit from: it is cost-prohibitive for customers to switch providers, so most customers stick with their current provider; the costs of maintaining the asset-heavy infrastructure of a utility grid keeps prospective competitors at bay; and the regulatory environment that utilities operate in to ensure that customers do not suffer price-gouging also provides hurdles to prospective competitors, leaving established players free to continue making profits unencumbered. A look at the revenue and net income figures for the Public Service Enterprise Group over the past five years shows how well it has benefited from this setup.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 8.83 billion 887 million 2017 9.02 billion 1.57 billion 2018 9.88 billion 1.44 billion 2019 9.49 billion 1.69 billion 2020 9.3 billion 1.91 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Seeking Alpha.

That profitability, it should be noted, was not adversely affected by COVID-19's impact on the global economy, and the Public Service Enterprise Group continues to be profitable in the current financial year as can be gleaned from the 21.36% operating margin, reported free cash flow of $394 million, and the Q1 2021 revenue of $2.94 billion and net income of $648 million. This profitability should enable the Public Service Enterprise Group to continue its 114-year streak of rewarding shareholders with dividends, which it seems likely to do given the 47.40% payout ratio, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of A- for profitability, and the fact that the annual dividend per share has grown by a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017-2021.

The balance sheet may, at first glance, throw this contention into doubt. Long-term debt of $15.59 billion is just edged out by the firm's net worth of $16.28 billion. while total current liabilities of $4.55 billion are just offset by total current assets of $3.6 billion, cash-on-hand worth $817 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.67 billion. The balance sheet, however, must be seen in the context of the asset-heavy infrastructure that utility businesses have and need to constantly maintain. This does put a cap on growth, though, and earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be a mere 2.00% - little wonder that Seeking Alpha awarded the stock a D- Quant Rating for growth. A discount to fair value is thus necessary for prospective investors - fortunately, this appears to be on offer.

At close of market on 06/18/2021, the Public Service Enterprise Group traded at $59.34 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/18/2021, the Public Service Enterprise Group traded at a share price of $59.34 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 based on earnings-per-share of $4.15. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 22.00, the utilities sub-sector average of 24.94, and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.53. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 3.44% is on par with the five-year average dividend yield of 3.45%. And by almost all metrics, the Public Service Enterprise Group trades at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index. But does it trade at a discount to fair value?

Metric Public Service Enterprise Group Sub-Sector Index P/E 14.29 24.94 25.53 P/CF 10.44 12.75 17.03 P/B 1.91 2.17 4.19 P/S 3.20 3.47 3.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.95 (14.29 / 15 = 0.95) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $62.46 (59.34 / 0.95 = 62.46). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.65 (14.29 / 22.00 = 0.65) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $91.29 (59.34 / 0.65 = 91.29).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months are $4.15, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 2.00%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $40.94. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.00 (3.45 / 3.44 = 1.00) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $59.34 (59.34 / 1.00 = 59.34).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $63.51 (62.46 + 91.29 + 40.94 + 59.34 / 4 = 63.51). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 7% at this time. It is not a screaming buy - a fact reinforced by Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of C+ for value - but the Public Service Enterprise Group is an example of a wonderful company at a fair price. Income investors are likeliest to garner benefit from parking their money here, given the dependable 3.44% dividend and continuing profitability of this utility in transition.