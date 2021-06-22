Industrial Gas Giants: Stable Option To Ride Green Hydrogen Wave

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Green hydrogen, produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen in an electrolyzer powered by electricity generated from renewable energy, is emerging as a major answer to the world’s growing need for climate-friendly hydrogen. Sometimes referred to as the “Swiss Army knife of decarbonization”, the clean hydrogen revolution is giving rise to a new green hydrogen economy opening opportunities in a variety of industries including fuel cells, renewable energy, and transport to name a few.

What’s different this time?

Hydrogen has long been touted as an alternative fuel for decades but little progress has been made to date. The biggest hindrance has been cost; interest in hydrogen as an alternative fuel peaked during the 1970s energy crisis but production cost challenges (chiefly due to high electrolyzer investment costs which led to high CAPEX costs, and high electricity costs which led to high OPEX costs) rendered the fuel uncompetitive, preventing it from gaining traction. Electricity accounts for 50% to 75% of the cost of green hydrogen, while electrolyzer hardware accounts for 20% - 40% of green hydrogen costs. However, several signs suggest hydrogen is in a better position to deliver on its potential this time.

Green hydrogen production costs have dropped dramatically over the years, notably driven by falling renewable energy prices – a crucial input and major cost driver as well as falling electrolyzer investment costs. BofA Securities analysts have said that electrolyzer prices are down 50% since five years ago and renewable energy costs have fallen 50%-60%.

Meanwhile, governments from a growing number of countries around the world are issuing hydrogen strategies, which could stimulate demand, which would not only support the building of dedicated hydrogen infrastructure and hydrogen markets, but also potentially contribute to lowering green hydrogen production costs in the form of subsidies and incentives such as carbon pricing. Numerous industry players are also jumping into the bandwagon, focusing their product development efforts on green hydrogen to capitalize on the opportunity. Apart from Nikola (NASDSQ:NKLA) which has got a lot of attention for its hydrogen-powered trucks, others include Cummins (NYSE:CMI) for instance which is developing hydrogen powered trucks and which ABB (NYSE:ABB) is working hydrogen powered ships. SA author James Hanshaw wrote a fantastic article on the growing activity in the green hydrogen space.

Meanwhile end users are also increasingly considering green hydrogen for their needs; Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is conducting a USD 1.2 million feasibility study into using clean hydrogen to replace natural gas in the calcination process to reduce alumina refining emissions. Linde Gas Singapore (NYSE:LIN) together with other industry players, are exploring the development of infrastructure to supply green hydrogen to power data centers owned by Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp (OTCPK:KPELF).

With the green hydrogen economy clearly gaining momentum, the supply chain which is not yet fully developed should gradually mature as well, which should drive further cost reductions going forward.

The hydrogen versus electric debate

There is much debate on the viability of green hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles compared with electric given the former’s relatively inefficient energy usage compared to the latter.

Source: SP Global

The reality however is that hydrogen isn’t meant to compete with electric. Hydrogen is aimed at decarbonizing areas of the economy that are currently challenging to electrify such as certain segments of transport (like shipping and heavy transport) and industrial processes. For instance in heavy transport, fuel cell vehicles are considerably lighter than the battery equivalent (according to a study by Goldman Sachs, a truck powered by a lithium-ion battery could weigh up to 50% more than the hydrogen equivalent). This weight advantage along with their shorter charging times makes them a better choice in the effort to decarbonize heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses. This in turn means electric vehicles are likely to remain the more popular choice for passenger vehicles and green hydrogen presents a limited threat. SP Global expects hydrogen to play a limited role in decarbonizing light vehicle mobility this decade.

Nevertheless, even without a significant share of the passenger vehicle market, green hydrogen’s opportunity is significant. For a start, green hydrogen can be used to replace the vast quantities of industrial hydrogen (95% of which is produced using fossil fuels, specifically natural gas) produced every year by industrial users such as fertilizer companies which typically produce hydrogen on-site at their ammonia plants. Ammonia is one of the biggest users of hydrogen, and by far, the manufacture of fertilizers is the most important use of ammonia, with fertilizers accounting for more than 80% of ammonia demand.

Source: Strategy& Analysis

With ammonia demand expected to continue rising driven by a growing population and rising incomes which in turn is driving food demand, hydrogen demand for ammonia production is expected to continue rising as well.

Green hydrogen can also be used to replace the massive quantities of hydrogen used by the oil refining sector which uses hydrogen to lower the sulfur content of fuel. The oil refining sector is the second biggest user of hydrogen, and with sulfur content regulations becoming increasingly stringent (the International Maritime Organization imposed a global sulfur cap which took effect in January 1, 2020) hydrogen demand from refineries is expected to continue to rise. Hydrogen demand is currently estimated at around 70 million tons (98% of which is supplied through “grey hydrogen”) and is expected to increase to 100 million tons by 2030 and jump nearly seven-fold to 500 million tons by 2050.

Source: PwC

Industrial gas giants - safe option to ride the green hydrogen opportunity

The world’s top three industrial gas giants generate about USD 2 billion in revenues from hydrogen annually (accounting for less than 10% of Linde’s and Air Liquide’s revenue, and about 25% for Air Products) however growing demand for clean hydrogen, estimated to be a USD 380 billion opportunity could drive significant top line growth; major hydrogen consumers such as fertilizer companies currently fulfill their hydrogen needs through in-house production however high capital costs associated with green hydrogen production may prompt them to outsource their requirements to industrial gas giants instead. Hydrogen demand for refining purposes also presents an opportunity, notably in the U.S. - the country with the world’s largest refining capacity; refiners tend to produce their own hydrogen but over the past several years, there has been a noticeable increase in reliance on merchant suppliers rather than in-house production along with growing refinery hydrogen demand. According to latest available data from the EIA, between 2012 and 2017, U.S. Gulf Coast refiners’ hydrogen demand sourced from merchants rose about 25% while on-site production of hydrogen from natural gas fell 13%. Merchant supplier accounted for more than 85% of hydrogen consumed by refineries in 2017.

Additionally, green hydrogen production requires tremendous quantities of electricity generated from renewable sources, which means unlike gray hydrogen, which are often produced at plants located at the demand site, green hydrogen production plants are expected to be located near renewable energy production sites and the resulting hydrogen would be then transported to the user or stored. Not only is this more energy efficient because hydrogen transported by pipeline is more efficient than electricity transported by cable, but it also avoids potential production disruptions due to grid capacity constraints for instance.

Thus, growing global long term demand for hydrogen as well as the potential to convert large industrial hydrogen users from relying on in-house production to outsourcing their requirements to independent merchants presents a potentially major growth opportunity and the world’s top three industrial gas giants - Linde, Air Liquide, (OTCPK:AIQUY) (OTCPK:AIQUF) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are in prime position to benefit; all of them are already involved in the supply of hydrogen – a highly volatile gas - and all three have the assets, technological know-how, logistics capabilities, and decades of operational experience in every step of the hydrogen value chain from generation to storage to transport. All of them have extensive worldwide operations, and all three are involved in early stage pilot projects, giving them a first mover advantage leading which better positions them to capture market share and long term revenue given the industry’s high customer switching costs and customer contracts that last for years.

Linde is already in the process of building what it claims to be the world’s largest PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzer in Germany. The 24 MW electrolyzer, expected to be operational in the second half of 2022, will supply Linde’s industrial customers through the company’s existing pipeline network and to refueling stations in liquefied form through hydrogen tanker trucks. Meanwhile, Air Liquide has also recently finalized the construction of what it also claims to be the world’s largest PEM electrolyzer (20 MW), equipped with Cummins technology.

Linde, which became the global industrial gas leader after its merger with U.S. Praxaire is the biggest of the trio in terms of market capitalization with a market cap of USD 145 billion, compared with Air Liquide’s USD 81 billion, APD’s USD 64 billion. All three enjoy strong financials; all three have comfortable interest coverage ratios but Linde stands out as having the lowest debt burden. However, it is also the priciest with a P/E of 51 despite being the least profitable with return on assets of just 2.9% versus Air Liquide’s 5.7%, and Air Products which is the most profitable with an ROA of 8.6%. Valuation can be highly subjective and is not addressed. Some may be of the view that Linde is pricey while others may be of the view that Linde’s valuation is justifiable given the company’s market position as the biggest industrial gas player in the world, along with its relatively better debt position (which may give it a better position to make the necessary capital investments in green hydrogen facilities and capture market share in the nascent market).

Source: Author, latest company financials

Risks

Green hydrogen still has some way to go before it reaches price parity with fossil fuel based hydrogen. In fact, according to S&P Global Ratings, green hydrogen production costs will need to fall over 50% to USD 2.00 – USD 2.5 /kg by 2030 to make hydrogen a viable alternative (green hydrogen costs about USD 3 – USD 6.55 / kg, while blue hydrogen costs about USD 2.40/kg and fossil-based hydrogen costs about 1.80/kg according to the European Commission’s July 2020 hydrogen strategy). For this to be achieved, renewable energy costs, and electrolyzer capital costs will have to drop (electricity costs and electrolyzer investment costs are the two biggest cost challenges the industry needs to overcome before hydrogen can become competitive) along with an increase in capacity utilization. It remains to be seen if such cost reductions are achieved however if history is anything to go by, there is reason to be optimistic; according to BofA Securities analysts, electrolyzer prices have already dropped 50% since five years ago and renewable energy costs have fallen 50%-60%, and they expect both will see further price declines of 60% to 70% before the end of the decade.

How so? Much of the price declines in renewables has been attributed to the learning curve concept, which represents the relationship between cost and output over time; in the case of renewable energy, with each doubling of installed capacity, their price declines by the same fraction. Just a decade ago, electricity generated from renewables were cost exorbitant compared to electricity generated from fossil-fuels.

Source: Our World In Data

It was only recently, that the status quo changed, much of this driven by steady increase in installed capacity.

Source: Our World In Data

With wind and solar capacity expected to double over the next five years globally (which means wind and solar will overtake gas capacity in 2023 and coal in 2024) according to the International Energy Agency, renewable energy costs look set to continue their downward trend, in turn helping green hydrogen become more cost competitive. Electrolyzer costs are expected to decline for much the same reasons; a report from IRENA notes that scale will be key to reducing electrolyzer costs going forward. Electrolyzer capacity has already increased considerably over the past decade (from less than 1MW in 2010 to more than 25MW in 2019) with more expected to come; more than 20 countries have already put forward their hydrogen strategies with electrolyzer targets adding up to more than 105 GW, which is reportedly enough to halve the cost of the electrolyzer according to IRENA. With further CAPEX and OPEX cost reductions expected to occur in the years ahead, the green hydrogen production process is maturing and becoming increasingly viable, but questions still remain.

The three most common electrolysis technologies alkaline, PEM, and SOECs are still as yet not entirely problem-free for large scale green hydrogen production; alkaline electrolysis – the most mature technology which been in commercial use since the 1920s is more efficient when produced with baseload sources of electricity and the resultant green hydrogen is of medium purity i.e. relatively low quality gas.

A second electrolysis technology, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) such as Linde’s giant PEM electrolyzer plant under construction in Germany, is the more popular electrolysis technology for green hydrogen because the resultant hydrogen is of high purity and is easy to cool. Unlike alkaline electrolysis, PEM is well suited for green hydrogen production as it reacts rapidly to the fluctuations associated with renewable power generation. The problem however is that PEM requires the use of catalyst materials, the preferred ones being iridium and platinum, both of which are not only expensive but rare as well and this could emerge as a bottleneck in the effort to scale green hydrogen production.

Solid oxide electrolysis (SOCE) could potentially be more efficient than PEMs or alkaline electrolyzers but as yet the technology is less developed.

Another potential roadblock is that electrolysis requires vast quantities of water (water is consumed at a rate of 9 liters of water for every 1kg of hydrogen in the electrolysis process) – this too is an increasingly scarce resource – particularly in dry zone areas where solar energy is plenty but water is often not.

Source: Columbia Climate School

The type of water required for electrolysis – clean, purified water is in short supply around the world and while salt water can be purified through desalination – this is a highly energy intensive and costly step.

Summary

Green hydrogen has long been touted as a clean fuel alternative for decades however production challenges, largely capital costs due to high electrolyzer costs and high operational costs due to high electricity costs, prevented the fuel from delivering on its potential. With both major costs having dropped considerably over the past several years and expected to continue falling in the years to come, and with more countries pledging explicit policy support, green hydrogen is becoming increasingly viable and could present a tremendous growth opportunity, however the new fuel still has to overcome hurdles beyond just economics before it can reach its full potential such as sourcing adequate supplies of catalyst materials, high-purity water, etc.

Nevertheless, solutions could be on the way but if due to unforeseen reasons green hydrogen fails to reach cost parity with fossil-fuel based hydrogen, resulting in green hydrogen playing a lesser role as a fuel than anticipated, or widespread adoption takes longer than anticipated (“many experts” predict it could be ten years before widespread adoption of green hydrogen according to this article on Colombia Climate School), investors will still be left holding high quality industrial gas giants whose established businesses involving the supply of crucial gases such as nitrogen (critical for the manufacture of electronics and semiconductors which is enjoying rapid growth thanks to 5G and technologies such as IoT), oxygen (for hospitals), and hydrogen (for refineries and industrial use, demand for which is driven by stringent emissions targets and rising ammonia demand for fertilizer use) among others are expected to continue benefiting from stable long term demand.