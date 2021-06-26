Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Russia-related investment assets are set to benefit from a series of factors that are all at once going in a positive direction. The global commodities market recovery is proving to be robust in the aftermath of the COVID crisis. The seeming stagnation of shale production in the US is also putting a certain amount of pressure on the US and the EU to ease tensions, given that the global economy once more depends on Russia's continued supply of key commodities such as oil & natural gas.

The less talked about aspects of Russia are its non-commodities-related sectors, which tend to be brushed off and scoffed at. Whether it is in aviation, search engines, online retail, food & beverages, Russia's domestic market is increasingly dominated by local companies, and they are increasingly expanding abroad. Within the context of these factors, I continue to feel confident about Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and the RSX ETF Fund (RSX), both of which I have currently in my portfolio and I am slowly starting to build a position in Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), especially since Western oil producers are increasingly facing green headwinds.

A new chapter in US-Russia relations

In the run-up and immediately after the Biden-Putin summit that has been hyped up for some time now, there have been many questions raised in regards to why it was so important for President Biden to offer a summit to President Putin. Many are also asking what both sides may be hoping to achieve. It is thought that Putin desperately wants to show the home audience that Russia is relevant on the international stage. As for Biden, it is assumed that he meant to use this opportunity to read Putin the riot act.

Personally, I think it is the end of a chapter in Russia-US relations. It was a chapter that started at the beginning of the last decade, where the US figured that it can use the opportunity provided by the shale boom to try to perhaps promote a more advantageous position in relation to Russia's government. It is not a coincidence in my view that we saw such ratcheting up of tensions and pressure, just as shale supplies were flooding the US and global markets. This is just my personal interpretation of the historical events of the last decade, and I do not deny the fact that I could be wrong in reading the events underneath the headlines.

Now that the shale boom is over, so is the window of opportunity to achieve any goals that were perceived as attainable last decade. A new need is arising, namely to make sure that global energy supplies are secure and free from geopolitical disruptions, meaning that tensions with Russia now need to be ratcheted down since a more agreeable situation did not materialize in the past few years. For investors looking to invest in Russian assets, this means that Russian investments are now likely to reap the rewards of not only a stronger commodities market but also a more stable geopolitical situation, meaning that there will be a stability premium being added to stocks and other asset prices.

US oil production chart dictated policy towards Russia.

Source: EIA.

At the beginning of the previous decade, it was becoming increasingly clear that the US was on the brink of a significant surge in oil production. No one was sure just how significant it will be. I myself doubted it because I saw from the very beginning signs that many companies were lacking the right acreage to produce a profit. In the end, despite racking up hundreds of billions of dollars in losses industry-wide, the shale industry did produce enough of an increase in global oil production to temporarily eliminate any chances of a country like Russia using its massive oil exports as a bargaining tool as well as a source of global influence. Shale helped to push US production up by 7.5 mb/d, which was almost enough to cover the entire increase in global oil demand last decade.

US oil production reached a new peak in November 2019 at just under 13 mb/d and it lost almost 2 mb/d since then. The decline was in large part due to the devastating financial impact the COVID crisis had on oil producers last year, but it was not the only factor. US oil production started declining months before the COVID crisis started and so far the recovery in production has been mostly headed sideways, despite oil prices hitting multi-year highs. I personally think that it will be a long time, if ever again before the November 2019 production record will be surpassed again.

Why the stagnation of the Shale industry makes it imperative for the Western World to improve relations with Russia

While the US oil industry removed almost 2 mb/d from the total global production capacity, global oil demand is set to recover to 2019 average levels by the fourth quarter of this year based on most predictions ranging from OPEC to the IEA. At that point, Russia will regain the more influential geopolitical position it enjoyed before the shale boom. That power and influence have two main components.

The first is the interest of other countries to sell goods and services into the Russian market, which before the 2014 oil price crash was not negligible by any means, with car and other consumer goods sales at times rivaling the German consumer market in terms of volume. The other aspect is of course Russia's importance to global oil market stability. In other words, before 2014 the world perceived some degree of dependence on Russia's willingness to keep a steady flow of oil exports going.

While I doubt that Russia would ever use such a blunt tool to achieve its geostrategic goals, it is nevertheless a tool that it can use as a last resort if it ever felt pushed in a corner, with few alternatives left. With oil exports averaging between 7-8 mb/d per day, Russia could always throw the world into an economic crisis by simply cutting half of those export volumes for a sustained period of time.

The roughly 2 mb/d in spare global production that OPEC usually is thought to have at disposal would not be enough to make up the difference. Russia on the other hand would benefit from higher oil prices to the point where for the shorter term it would actually make more money by removing half of its oil exports from the market than it does by selling the full volume level available.

With the global oil market realities created by the shale boom last decade now fading, the time has come to readjust to the new reality, which is in large part what the Biden-Putin summit was all about. The day may come when a few years from now the world will need to ask Putin if he could convince domestic oil producers to produce just a bit more oil in order to keep oil prices from spiraling out of control. In fact, it seems that the time where the EU has to rely on Russia increasing its natural gas deliveries this year in order to safeguard its supplies for the coming winter. That will not be a comfortable conversation to have if at the time the current Russian government will feel that many major EU powers are hostile.

Russian investment assets are increasingly looking like a good long-term bet

For the past seven years, ever since the crisis in Ukraine broke out, Russian investments have been under severe pressure, not only due to lower commodities prices, especially oil & gas that are crucial Russian exports but also because of the constant threat of perceived geopolitical risks. With a new commodities market boom seemingly taking shape and showing signs of the rally being a sustained trend, Russian assets are set to benefit directly or indirectly.

Companies like Gazprom or Lukoil will benefit directly because they are involved in producing and marketing such goods. The RSX ETF will be bolstered indirectly because it helps to improve the consumer buying power of Russians relative to global peers. The ruble is riding on a multi-month high versus the US dollar and there is reason to believe the trend of further firming will continue.

Russian assets will benefit not only from the improvement in commodities markets but also from what now looks like a thawing of tensions with the US, which I believe will be followed by a drive within the EU to normalize relations as well. It is possible that at the EU level we will see an improvement of relations with individual countries rather than with the entire EU. I foresee a close collaboration between Germany and Russia once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be completed.

In exchange for buying Russian gas, Germany will want to sell cars, machinery, and other manufactured goods on the Russian market. Other countries will take the pragmatic approach as well. The alternative is for West European countries to allow global competitors like China and Korea to capture parts of the Russian market while emerging Russian enterprises find more and more room to assert themselves on the domestic market.

I own shares in the RSX ETF because I see something that many analysts and investors are failing to see when it comes to Russia and its economy. For instance, everyone assumed the sanctions and counter-sanctions between Russia and the West will work to weaken Russia's economy. We know that the 2014 collapse in commodities prices was a great blow to Russia's economy, including the buying power of its consumers. It is less clear that the sanctions worked.

For instance, counter-sanctions Russia implemented against EU agricultural products helped Russia's own domestic industry a great deal, with domestic goods finding it easier to make it on the shelves of grocery stores. Russia also became a net exporter of food for the first time in 2020. That is an example of resilience that is found in many other fields.

The MC-21 medium-range passenger plane project also found its progress hindered by sanctions, but in the end, it is now a project that no longer needs a significant volume of Western inputs to get off the ground. For all and any countries that may harbor some fears of at some point in the near future being targeted by US or EU sanctions or trade frictions, it is a very attractive alternative to Boeing (BA) or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) planes. If it proves to be a reliable and safe plane, in time it could become an attractive alternative all around the world, not just for countries like Iran, looking to reduce reliance on Western goods.

I am also looking at the fact that at this moment, one of the most serious emerging challengers to Amazon's (AMZN) dominance in the online retail space in Russia & Europe is a Russian company. Wildberries is currently Russia's largest online retailer and is now expanding in Europe's main markets, including Germany which is its most immediate target, to be followed by France, Italy & Spain. It is not a publicly traded company, but it is yet another example of Russian companies excelling where EU businesses failed to provide an answer to US corporate dominance on their own turf.

The Yandex (YNDX) search engine is also an example where a Russian company is able to fend off the dominance of the Google search engine of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) in its own domestic market. The EU search engine market is dominated by Google as heavily as the US market. With the success of such non-commodities related companies in Russia, the RSX ETF is no longer as vulnerable to commodities crashes, while at the same time it does tend to go up when there is a bull market in commodities, which is increasingly looking like we are in one and it is likely to be sustained for a long time.

Just before the summit, it was announced that the US government was abandoning efforts to obstruct the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It has been a constant headache for Gazprom investors, given that there was an ongoing risk that the project will be abandoned, while Gazprom will remain hostage to having to ship gas to Europe via a hostile or potentially unreliable state, namely Ukraine. With the announcement that the project will no longer be actively obstructed, that risk has now been greatly diminished.

Furthermore, many investors still do not realize that even as Turkstream, Nord Stream 2, as well as LNG shipments, pick up towards European export markets, Ukraine will also continue to be a likely transit country for Gazprom's gas, albeit at a somewhat reduced level. What this means is that Gazprom's exports to Europe are likely to reach new record highs in coming years, while exports to Asia, especially to China, are also set to increase. Furthermore, with the price of oil looking to remain firm unless another demand plunge like we saw last year will occur, Gazprom's realized price for gas is set to increase as well.

Lukoil is a good bet at the moment, given that oil prices are likely set to head higher, with more and more forecasts for $100/barrel oil perhaps as early as this year. In the event that we are in a sustained global economic recovery, oil prices could rise way beyond that level in coming years in my view, because with the end of the shale boom, there are precious few opportunities left for the global oil industry to increase production by a level that will keep pace with global demand. The specifics of why I see it as a good investment deserve an article by itself, therefore I intend to write one in the immediate future.

The factor that makes me increasingly interested in investing in Lukoil, beyond its financial specifics as well as its strategic position in terms of assets and projects, is the fact that its main Western counterparts are faced with environmentalist-driven pressure that is increasingly not only external but also internal, in other words within the boardroom. I wrote a recent article expressing for the first time doubts about my continued position in Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

As I already stated, it is the largest holding in my portfolio and I am looking to start reducing my position once oil prices will surpass $80/barrel. I will probably use any pullbacks in the price of oil to start building a position in Lukoil, which is one of the few available investment opportunities left that are safe from environmentalist activism-related pressures we are seeing in the Western World.

The EU, which has deep economic ties with Russia, therefore it has an effect on Russia's economy will have a hard time coming to a unified consensus on a return to more amicable relations with Russia because there is a certain amount of reticence to it in some Eastern members. Countries like Germany and France, as well as others, may forge their individual rapprochement with Russia to the detriment of a unified EU position.

Throughout it all, we will see further improvements in economic ties like we saw with the Nord Stream 2 project, where eventually economic interests prevailed. Investors who are interested in investing in Russian assets need to see beyond some of the continued bellicose rhetoric and even some of the headline-grabbing incidents such as we recently saw with a British warship apparently being chased off from Russian-claimed territory with warning shots.

Beyond all this, economic realities will prevail, and right now the reality is that Russia's economic clout, especially in the energy sector is rising back to pre-2014 oil price crash levels. With that, we should expect Russian assets to rise in value as well.