Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

I’m investing in Canada-based Standard Lithium (OTCQX:STLHF) as a way to play the predicted demand for lithium ion batteries, both EV and stationary. Standard Lithium is traded on the Over-the-Counter market in the U.S. as STLHF and also on the Canadian TSX with the ticker-symbol SLL.

Thus far I have written about a promising graphite miner and a nickel explorer, and now I want to discuss lithium, the third of my essential battery metals basket. Although lithium is only around 11-17% of the cathode in a typical lithium-ion battery, it gets top billing in the name because it is a key player in the battery’s functionality.

My Rationale for Investing in Battery Metals

There is expected to be a massive increase in demand for certain metals including graphite, nickel and lithium, and I’m investing in miners of these metals outside of China for the following reasons:

The current extraordinary fiscal stimulus from central banks globally, leading to increased metal demand and price increases; An industrial electric-vehicle revolution that will require certain commodities at ten times or above the current level within ten years; Global geopolitics stressing the importance of strategic reserves of metals used for high-tech industries; An administration in the U.S. that has stated its aim to invest in green energy industries, including EVs, batteries, electric infrastructure; Political tensions with China specifically that are leading global governments to seek supply sources of key metals outside of China; By investing in the miners of materials essential for almost all batteries, one doesn’t need to worry about picking the wrong Electric Vehicle maker to ride the wave of EV adoption.

Lithium-Ion Batteries In Brief

Batteries store energy in chemical form. Lithium, the lightest metal, is very reactive, and likes to shed its single electron. When a lithium-ion battery is being charged, the electron shedding lithium ions stored in the cathode move internally through the electrolyte and a separator in the cell from the cathode to the anode. At the same time, electrons that are prohibited from going through the separator that splits the battery into the cathode and anode regions, gather on the collector plate of the anode via an external conductive wire. When this wire is connected to a load (such as the car’s electric motor), the free electrons gathered at the anode run through the load to unite with the electron-less lithium ions moving back internally to the cathode. Upon recharge, the process begins again, and the lithium-ions move again through the separator to nest in the anode and the electrons gather at the anode collector plate.

The anode of the battery is usually over 95% graphite. The cathode is usually some combination of nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium.

Source: autonews.com

Lithium-ion batteries can be recharged repeatedly, have a low self-discharge rate, a high energy density, voltage capacity and are relatively light weight compared to other rechargeable batteries. They are now the dominant type of rechargeable battery used in electric vehicles, and look to maintain that position for some time. Scientists have been working on a “solid-state” battery for decades. It is called solid-state because the electrolyte that the lithium ions move through is composed of a solid material like ceramic instead of a liquid or gel.

Whether the solid-state battery hopes are realized soon or in a decade doesn’t affect the status of lithium as a necessary component in batteries. In fact, solid-state battery designs use solid lithium metal as the anode, in addition to the lithium that is part of the cathode.

Lithium

Predicted lithium demand out to 2035:

Source: Benchmark Minerals via Cypress Development Corp.

As seen in the graph above, the world is essentially at a point right now where supply and demand for lithium is matched. Future supply of lithium is well short of demand, which will, if typical economics hold sway, lead to increased prices. After a period of low lithium prices and lack of investment, land which is promising for lithium mining/extraction is currently seeing huge interest.

Mining for Lithium, A Waiting Game or a Dirty Game

Governments around the world are frantically trying to secure strategic resources to ensure that supply chains of battery materials are available.

Many natural resources occur most abundantly in an extractable way in certain countries or regions.

The majority of lithium-rich lands are found in South America, in what is known as the “Lithium Triangle” made up by Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. According to one producer, “approximately 85% of current world production comes from Chile, Argentina, and Australia.”

Source: Orocobre Limited

Lithium can be sourced from either brines, rock deposits, or clay. Brines are typically found in on the surface in salt lakes, or in underground cavities in the earth’s crust, heated by natural geothermal forces that leech minerals including lithium from the surrounding rocks. When this brine water is extracted and evaporates, a lithium-rich concentrate remains. The most common method of lithium extraction from brines is the creation of evaporation ponds, and the sun (with an assist from hot, dry wind) does the work of evaporating much of the water. Afterward, the remaining minerals are harvested, filtered, and refined.

Brines have become the preferred method of lithium harvesting because of the lower cost of extraction compared to rock mining, however the traditional methods of brine-based lithium extraction leave a lot to be desired.

In Argentina, for example, the usual approach is to pump the brine residing underground below the dry lake beds (called salars) into above-ground evaporation pools. Then it can take up to two years for the water in the brine to evaporate to the point that it is ready to be filtered at an extraction plant to remove contaminants. Then, chemical treatments separate out the desirable minerals, and the resulting solids are treated with reagents to make the appropriate composition for sale.

Traditional methods are resource intensive, energy intensive, and very time consuming.

Standard Lithium’s Solution to the Lithium Industry’s Challenges

In an effort to be faster, cheaper, more efficient, and greener, a few companies have developed processes to extract lithium directly from brine without having to have acres of land, tons of water, and years to wait for salable lithium.

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology appears to be a solution to a very large problem with traditional lithium mining from brine.

It honestly sounds like a no-brainer (of course if it works at a commercial scale.) Imagine these benefits:

No excess water usage; No environmental pollution from hard rock mining dust and noise; A project footprint of a few dozen acres instead of thousands of acres; No rock blasting, clear-cutting, or standard diesel-powered mining equipment; No overburden to dispose of or tailings ponds.

Imagine also that this process is:

Faster; Cheaper Extracts lithium more efficiently; Provides a higher purity and higher quality end-product.

It is no wonder that Standard Lithium is getting some attention, and that they have a demonstration plant extracting lithium on-site 24/7 at a global chemical company’s property right now.

Standard Lithium has developed two distinct technologies that provide all of these benefits. They have named their own DLE process LiSTR, which provides high-purity lithium chloride. Their additional lithium crystallization process called SiFTR provides high-purity lithium carbonate (99.9% Li2CO3).

They have gone a very long way in proving out the process, and are partnered with a Germany-based global specialty chemical company named LANXESS (OTCPK:LNXSF) (OTC:LNXSY). Upon meeting the benchmarks of a binding MOU, they intend to finalize a joint venture between the companies and scale up to full production scale.

Lanxess operates the largest brine facility in North America, 150,000 acres of brine lands in Arkansas. Lanxess and its predecessors have been operating the property for decades, extracting bromine from the brine and then reinjecting the brine stream back into the ground. Standard Lithium has built a DLE Demonstration Plant, installed at Lanxess’ South Plant facility near El Dorado, Arkansas. The Demonstration Plant uses the Company’s proprietary “LiSTR” technology and has been continuously processing an input tail brine flow of 50 gallons per minute (gpm; or 11.4 m3/hr) from the Lanxess South Plant, which equates to between 100-150 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate.

The Demonstration Plant has been operating full-time since last May, and to date has been progressing extremely well according to Standard Lithium.

On December 3, 2020, Standard Lithium announced that they had successfully produced “better than battery quality” lithium carbonate using their two proprietary processes. They extracted lithium chloride from the brine stream at the Demonstration Plant using their LiSTR process, and then converted the LiCl into 99.9% pure lithium carbonate using their SiFTR process.

On March 1, 2021, the company announced conversion of their lithium chloride produced at the Demonstration Plant in Arkansas into 99.985% purity lithium carbonate using established OEM carbonating technology as a way to increase flexibility and further de-risk an eventual commercial scale plant.

Source: Standard Lithium Corporate Overview

Standard Lithium is bolting on their LiSTR process to extract lithium from the same production stream. It is the definition of a win-win: Standard Lithium brings their proprietary DLE technology to the joint venture, and Lanxess brings their 150,000 acres of brine-filled lands, their permits, infrastructure, and experienced operators. The proposed joint venture is a 70% / 30% deal, with 30% going to Standard Lithium with an opportunity to up their percentage to 40%.

LiSTR Process

Source: Standard Lithium Corporate Overview

As seen in the image above, the LiSTR process solves a myriad of issues with traditional lithium extraction. A few of the main ones:

The evaporation pools are no longer needed, so the thousands of acres a lithium extraction facility can and does often take up is reduced to only several dozen.

Efficiency is almost doubled, with lithium recovery from the brine being greater than 90% versus the evaporation process being less than 50%.

Extraction speed is vastly improved. A process that used to take up to a year or more now takes just hours. I think this is going to be a powerful driver of adoption, since demand is expected to be coming furiously. Even after a traditional brine operation is up and running, there can be a year or more between commissioning and final delivery of salable production. Standard Lithium is solving that problem with a far superior turnaround time.

SiFTR Process

The SiFTR process takes lithium chloride and crystallizes it in a continuous and uniform process with ultra-high purity.

Source: Standard Lithium Corporate Overview

Intellectual Property

Standard Lithium owns or controls the rights to its primary technologies, LiSTR and SiFTR. In the case of LiSTR, they created the proprietary process for selectively extracting lithium from brine using a ceramic ionic sieve sorbent material in a stirred tank reactor. They have filed for a patent on this process which is pending. They also own the method of manufacture for the sorbet material made to be used in the LiSTR process.

The company has the exclusive rights to SiFT through a worldwide license with the University of British Columbia.

Lanxess Arkansas Project Economics

Here are some economic estimates for the LANXESS Arkansas Project:

Source: Standard Lithium Website

Per the company website, “A Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared by Advisian, a consulting arm of Worley Parsons, released June 18, 2019 considers the production of battery-quality lithium carbonate through a phased build-out to a total 20,900 tonnes per annum (tpa) from the contemplated joint venture with Lanxess AG at their three-operating bromine-processing plants.”

In an interview posted on YouTube on May, 6 of this year, Andy Robinson, President and COO, stated,

The Smackover formation is big enough to supply the world’s Lithium chemicals for decades to come. Never mind just North America, this is a globally significant resource that, when the commercial unlocking starts, it can move incrementally through additional build to additional build and easily we can move to 75,000 to 100,000 tons of lithium chemicals production per annum from the Smackover resource. It is huge, and it runs from London to Rome, the equivalent. It is truly gargantuan.”

Management and Advisors

Standard Lithium is headed by executives experienced in lithium extraction, energy and mining, including the CEO Robert Mintak, and President and COO Dr. Andy Robinson, who has a PhD in Geochemistry and 20+ years of global experience in the resource sector.

The company’s Scientific Advisors are a very impressive array of scientists and engineers with specific backgrounds that relate directly to Standard Lithium’s technology and goals. They include:

Dr. Ron Molnar, a chemical engineer and solvent and ion exchange specialist who is responsible for the construction and operation of more than 60 pilot/demonstration plants worldwide.

Professor Barry Sharpless, who received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2001 and the Priestley Medal, the American Chemical Society’s highest honor, in 2019.

Craig Brown, a hydrometallurgical expert with over four decades of experience developing processes for separating chemicals from aqueous solutions. He was a central figure in the development and application of ion exchange technology.

Steve Ross, a licensed geologist and an environmental and water resource professional. His background includes hydrogeology, water quality, groundwater modeling, regulatory strategy, and water resources evaluation.

Standard Lithium’s Own U.S. Brine Land Holdings

Standard Lithium is concentrating right now on their partnership with Lanxess and that global chemical company’s premium 150,000 acres of brine lands in Arkansas. With a demonstration plant up and running for over a year, benchmarks being hit, and an entirely built up infrastructure of brine extraction plants, of course that is the place for the company to focus. The proposed JV also calls for Lanxess to kick off funding for the commercial operation and operate it. Once underway, Standard Lithium will be able to branch out and develop their own holdings of lithium-rich brine lands.

When I first learned about Standard Lithium, I wasn’t aware of their own land package, but the more I learned, the more interested I became. Because not only is Standard Lithium partnered with Lanxess on the Lanxess brine lands, Standard Lithium also has an option on 27,000 acres of brine lands in Arkansas, not far from the Lanxess operations. This TETRA project area has an 802,000 ton LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) resource.

Standard Lithium just commissioned a PEA on their TETRA land package, and according to the company’s President and COO, TETRA

is a very high quality resource with excellent lithium grades, reservoir characteristics and existing infrastructure.”

In fact, the land already has 2,041 wells drilled which are deep enough (7,000 feet) to penetrate the Smackover Formation, which will be invaluable for the PEA and for eventual production.

Source: Standard Lithium Corporate Overview

Taken together, the Lanxess and Standard Lithium land holdings in Arkansas could produce over 50,000 tons of LCE each year. Standard Lithium claims to be the most advanced American lithium project, and could be the next one in production. This will be a very momentous occasion, considering it would be the first U.S. lithium processing plant start-up in over 50 years.

Source: Standard Lithium Corporate Overview

Bristol Lake Project - Mojave Desert

Even without the relationship with Lanxess in Arkansas, and the TETRA land package, Standard Lithium has accumulated another very large land package and deals with permitted brine extractors in California’s Mojave Desert.

Source: Standard Lithium Website

Not only does Standard Lithium have the rights to extract lithium from these highly prospective lands, but like the Lanxess deal if it moves to the next stage, they have the rights to tap into other companies’ permitted brine extraction operations. Again, using their DLE technology, Standard can take advantage of existing permits, infrastructure and operations. By bolting on their DLE system, Standard can create another lithium source which is productive, fast, low-cost, and environmentally friendly.

45,000 Acre Mojave Project. Source: Standard Lithium Website

Environmental Considerations

Environmentally sound extraction of battery metals is no doubt becoming more of a focus. With some projects the federal and state permitting entities will need to weigh the benefits to the nation and the world for granting a permit against the potential environmental harm to a specific region where a mining operation might be located.

In the case of Standard Lithium, I’m especially excited about their DLE process and operations because the process disrupts so little of the local environment versus traditional brine-based lithium extraction (to say nothing about hard-rock extraction). A strong case can be made that a Standard Lithium extraction facility will be a net benefit for the environment versus other lithium extraction methods, and could attract investment from ESG-focused funds.

Per Andy Robinson, President and COO,

Part of the reason we set Standard Lithium up is because of the ESG component. It truly is that we don’t have to go and dig up and despoil virgin areas of land to get lithium resources out of the ground. The Smackover resource, that area has been exposed to resource extraction for over a century in that formation, We can continue to drill new wells where they’re needed but we’re mostly reusing existing infrastructure. North America’s lithium can come from a very green, very sustainable, very large resource without having to move into pristine deserts and do work in those sorts of environments.”

Financials and Share Structure

As of March 31, 2021, based on Standard Lithium’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements filed with SEDAR on May 26, 2021, the company had 132,876,324 shares outstanding and 13,375,784 options outstanding with a weighted average remaining life of 1.94 years and a weighted average exercise price of CAD $1.22. There are 8,076,874 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of CAD $1.05 and a weighted average contractual life of about 1/2 year as of March 31.

Cash on hand on March 31 was CAD $30,264,027 which equals about US $24,558,000.

Cash used in operations for the quarter ended March 31 were about CAD $2.5 Million, or a little over $2 Million in U.S. dollars (after removing pilot plant amortization and share based payments.)

If Standard Lithium and Lanxess execute a definitive Joint Venture agreement, my understanding is that Lanxess will be the operator of the resulting commercial lithium extraction plant and Standard Lithium will receive 30% of the results and proceeds of the operations to Lanxess’ 70%, with the right to increase their interest up to 40%. So as concerns the Lanxess lithium operations, Standard Lithium will have marginal operating costs, which will enable them to maintain a lean operating structure with low fixed costs.

Risks and Uncertainties

Below is my own list of the main risks I consider specifically when considering an investment in junior mining stocks, beyond the general risks inherent in any public company investment:

The size and quality of the mineral resource must be proven via measurements and testing before being considered profitable to extract;

The intended extraction method might be difficult, costly, or even futile;

Permit grants and operations of the mine are subject to policies of the government where the resource is located;

Demand for the underlying resource might fail to materialize or drop;

Overproduction of the resource might cause oversupply in the marketplace;

Local environmental considerations might make mining difficult or impractical;

There might be local community opposition to the project that prevents or interrupts mining.

Unique to Standard Lithium is its position as a technology company, providing a proprietary method of lithium extraction and lithium upgrading/conversion. Standard Lithium also has rights to multiple very large and promising brine resource land packages, which I believe will continue to increase in value as the lithium story plays out over the coming years.

Standard Lithium’s current focus is the Lanxess operation, which is in a state and region with a long history of support for brine extraction operations, as evidenced by the multi-decade operations of the bromine extraction plants in and around El Dorado, Arkansas. (For evidence of support from local, state and federal officials' support, refer to the demonstration plant ribbon-cutting: Plant Ribbon Cutting.) Also, the size of the brine lands and resource content is well-documented.

The company has further said that much of the permitting should be covered by the current bromine extraction operations, since they plan to add lithium extraction as a “bolt-on” plant, in line with the current flow chart.

The company’s DLE process in comparison to other methods of lithium mining should be considered very environmentally friendly, and could actually allow Standard Lithium’s projects to stand out among North American lithium extraction plans and receive support from ESG-focused investment groups and the federal and state government.

Perhaps the largest near-term risk is that the Lanxess joint venture does not get finalized. There could be a few reasons why that could happen, such as a cost/benefit analysis coming up short, the DLE technology not meeting expectations, or simply a company decision to focus on other areas. I believe that Lanxess will move forward with the joint venture based on the promising results of the pilot plant’s operations, which has been in service 24/7 for over one year, and based on Standard Lithium’s announcements that the operations of the pilot plant have been successful.

An interesting recent development makes me think the Lanxess deal is closer to a successful outcome is the announcement on June 14 that Lanxess has converted a loan to Standard Lithium of US $3,750,000 into shares of Standard Lithium. I’m thinking that if Lanxess didn’t want to move forward and didn’t believe in Standard Lithium’s technology and goals, they would have rather opted for their cash back instead of shares of Standard Lithium.

Conclusion

Lithium is an essential element in all lithium-ion batteries. Industry experts predict a surge in demand that will require at least 10 times the current lithium production by 2030. Standard Lithium owns a lithium extraction technology that could revolutionize lithium mining, because it is projected to be cheaper, faster, and greener. They have a partnership with one of the largest bromine producers in the world to use their own patent-pending process to extract lithium from one of the richest lithium sources in America and create a joint venture should the commercial feasibility of the project be confirmed. Standard Lithium also has two other very large brine land packages for future development. Standard Lithium’s stock price has recently reached new highs. I speculate that the recent conversion by Lanxess of debt to Standard Lithium stock has stoked optimism that the joint venture with Lanxess and move to commercial plant development and production will occur soon. I believe that Standard Lithium is one of the most promising North American lithium companies, and if the commercial feasibility of their extraction process is confirmed their future is extremely bright.