deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always looking for companies that deliver consistent dividend growth, regardless of the operating environment.

One such company that has been on my radar for a few years now is Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG).

As I'll discuss below since I last covered Essential Utilities in April, Essential Utilities' non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is positioned to remain steady from 2020 to 2021 despite the recent 7% dividend increase, and Essential Utilities produced robust operating results to start 2021.

Even though Essential Utilities' is trading at a slight premium to fair value and will fall a couple percent short of my 10% annual total return requirement in the years ahead, I am opting to finally open a position in the stock and add on even the slightest of pullbacks.

Another Year and Another 7% Dividend Raise

Although Essential Utilities' 2.27% yield is within a reasonable range of the S&P 500's 1.33% yield, and this suggests the market believes that Essential Utilities' dividend is rather safe going forward, I will be using the non-GAAP EPS payout ratio to conduct my own assessment into the safety of Essential Utilities' dividend.

Because the utility industry requires constant capital investment from utilities to both expand their rate base and modernize their existing infrastructure, utilities often operate with little free cash flow or negative FCF, using share issuances and debt issuances to finance capital projects.

It is this exact reason that explains why I don't examine a utility's FCF payout ratios as the metric often varies drastically from one year to the next.

The major benefit to the utility industry, is that state regulators allow utilities to earn predictable rates of return on their investment, which makes up for the capital intensive nature of the industry and often enables utilities to create shareholder value in the long-term.

As long as Essential Utilities is able to issue debt and equity at costs that are less than the rates of return that it secures from regulators, Essential Utilities will create wealth for shareholders down the line.

Essential Utilities produced $1.58 in non-GAAP EPS during 2020 against $0.97 in dividends/share paid out during that time, which works out to a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 61.4%.

Since this is a payout ratio somewhat on the low end for a utility, I believe that Essential Utilities is poised to expand its payout ratio a bit over the long-term.

Looking at the current year, Essential Utilities is in a position to generate $1.665 in non-GAAP EPS at the midpoint compared to $1.038 in dividends/share that will be paid during the year following the 7% dividend increase, for an essentially unchanged non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 62.3%.

When considering that Yahoo Finance is forecasting Essential Utilities will grow its non-GAAP EPS at 6.4% annually over the next 5 years and the potential for expansion in its payout ratios in the years ahead, I believe that Essential Utilities remains capable of delivering 7.5% annual dividend growth over the long-term.

Essential Utilities Produced Strong Results to Start 2021

Image Source: Essential Utilities June 2021 Investor Presentation

Essential Utilities wasted no time starting 2021 off on a high note, beating non-GAAP EPS estimates by $0.06.

Essential Utilities reported $583.6 million in revenues during Q1 2021, which represents a 128.3% YoY increase compared to the $255.6 million generated in Q1 2020 (per page 1 of Essential Utilities' Q1 2021 earnings press release).

It's worth noting that the bulk of this year over year increase in revenues was the result of the Peoples Gas acquisition closing near the end of Q1 2020, on March 16, as CFO Dan Schuller pointed out in Essential Utilities' Q1 2021 earnings call.

When backing out the $315.8 million in revenue contributions from Peoples Gas in Q1 2021, we arrive at $267.8 million in water segment revenue, which is 4.8% YoY organic revenue growth over the $255.6 million reported in Q1 2020 (according to page 1 of Essential Utilities' Q1 2021 earnings press release).

Essential Utilities' strong organic revenue growth was the result of a 1.7% YoY uptick in overall water usage ($2.3 million contribution to Q1 2021 revenue), water and wastewater growth ($3.3 million contribution to Q1 2021 revenue), and a $6.5 million increase in rates and surcharges within the regulated water segment (as indicated on slide 37 of Essential Utilities' June 2021 Investor Presentation).

Moving to Essential Utilities' bottom line, the company reported $183.7 million in non-GAAP net income or $0.72 in non-GAAP EPS during Q1 2021, which works out to a 19.5% YoY increase against the $153.7 million or $0.60 in non-GAAP EPS generated in Q1 2020 (per page 5 of Essential Utilities' Q1 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: Essential Utilities June 2021 Investor Presentation

Given Essential Utilities' encouraging start to 2021, it should come as little surprise that the company maintained its $1.64-$1.69 non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year (according to page 2 of Essential Utilities' Q1 2021 earnings press release), which is squarely within Essential Utilities' 5-7% compound annual growth rate target for 2019-2023.

Image Source: Essential Utilities June 2021 Investor Presentation

Rounding out my discussion of Essential Utilities, I will be focusing on the company's rock-solid balance sheet.

Beginning with the company's interest coverage ratio, Essential Utilities greatly improved its interest coverage ratio from 1.3 in Q1 2020 to 3.7 in Q1 2021 (as indicated by data sourced from page 4 of Essential Utilities' Q1 2021 earnings press release), which leaves the company with a huge buffer before it is unable to cover its interest expense with its earnings before income taxes or EBIT.

As I have alluded to earlier in the article, Essential Utilities' payout ratios are among the lowest in the industry in the low-60% range.

Taking those two factors into consideration, I believe that Essential Utilities' respective A and Baa2 ratings from S&P Global and Moody's are justified.

When I factor in Essential Utilities' impressive operating results to start the year, its maintained guidance, and its strong balance sheet, I believe that shares of the company are capable of making for a solid long-term investment if acquired around fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While Essential Utilities generated impressive operating results to begin 2021, it remains important for shareholders to pay attention to the company's risks to ensure that the investment thesis is holding up, which is why I will be rehashing several major risks facing the company as noted in its recent 10-K.

There are a couple key COVID risks (and pandemic related risks in general) that remain in play for Essential Utilities in the near future (pages 18-19 of Essential Utilities' recent 10-K).

The first COVID-related risk to Essential Utilities is that although COVID cases and fatalities have plummeted the past number of months, it remains possible that deadlier variants that are less phased by the current line of COVID vaccines and treatments could evolve from COVID, potentially prompting the reintroduction of social distancing measures throughout the United States.

Should this risk manifest itself, Essential Utilities would be negatively impacted through both lower demand for its services and hesitancy from public utility commissions to approve rate cases for increased rates in the midst of what would be another recessionary economic period.

Another COVID-related risk to Essential Utilities if the above scenario plays out, is that while the company has faced limited disruption to supply chains to date during the COVID pandemic, the social distancing measures that I alluded to above as a response to new, more dangerous variants, would greatly increase the odds of supply chain or labor availability disruptions going forward.

This could translate into an inability on the part of Essential Utilities to fully meet customer demand and result in reduced revenues, provided the company's contingency plans aimed at addressing such concerns fall short.

The first non-COVID risk to Essential Utilities is that the utility industry carries with it a great deal of operational risk, which include the potential for water supply contamination and reservoir failures--and leaks or explosions in the company's natural gas portfolio (pages 21-22 and 25 of Essential Utilities' recent 10-K).

It goes without saying that the realization of any of these risks would likely result in financial liabilities on the part of Essential Utilities and cause some level of brand impairment among customers, which Essential Utilities may be unable to ultimately mend over time. These headwinds have the potential to result in a permanent shattering of Essential Utilities' investment thesis.

Another risk that bears repeating is Essential Utilities' significant exposure to the Pennsylvania market, which comprised 64.1% of the company's 2020 revenues (data sourced from pages 3 and 27 of Essential Utilities' recent 10-K).

Despite the fact that Pennsylvania was viewed by S&P as one of the most constructive for utilities less than 2 years ago, there are no guarantees this will remain the case going forward.

It's worth noting that Essential Utilities' ability to meet its growth targets going forward are largely dependent on the continuation of a positive regulatory environment in Pennsylvania.

The final risk to Essential Utilities' is that the growing reliance on IT systems to keep its businesses functioning introduces the risk of cybersecurity concerns (pages 27-28 of Essential Utilities' most recent 10-K).

While Essential Utilities recognizes this risk and is constantly taking steps to shore up its cybersecurity protocols, there can be no assurances that the company will be able to indefinitely stave off major cybersecurity breaches.

If Essential Utilities is the victim of a notable cybersecurity breach, the company would almost certainly face significant disruptions in its operations, compromised data, and additional costs necessary to strengthen its cybersecurity in the future.

These consequences also have the potential to dramatically alter the investment thesis of Essential Utilities, which could result in a significant share price decline and diminished dividend growth potential.

Although I have went over multiple key risks associated with an investment in Essential Utilities, the above discussion of Essential Utilities' risk profile is not all-encompassing. For a more exhaustive discussion of Essential Utilities' risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 16-33 of the recent 10-K, in addition to my previous articles on the stock.

Quality Comes at a Premium and Essential Utilities Is No Exception

It's often said in the investing community that quality typically comes at a premium, and because Essential Utilities perfectly fits in the quality category, the stock is trading at a premium.

With that in mind, I will estimate the fair value of shares of Essential Utilities by using a couple valuation models.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to assign a fair value to Essential Utilities' shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/share. Essential Utilities' current annualized dividend/share is $1.0728.

The second input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. While the annual total return rate often differs from one investor to another, I require a 10% annual total return rate because I believe that offers adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR over the long-term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require merely data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to arrive at a required annual total return rate, accurately predicting the annual dividend growth rate requires investors to weigh numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, the state of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in Essential Utilities' positioning to produce 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade and that the payout ratio can slightly expand over the long term, I believe that I am justified in maintaining my 7.5% annual dividend growth rate for Essential Utilities.

Using the above inputs for the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $42.91 a share, which indicates that shares of Essential Utilities are trading at a 10.0% premium to fair value and pose 9.1% downside from the current price of $47.22 a share (as of July 4, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I will use to arrive at a fair value for Essential Utilities' shares is the discounted cash flows or DCF model, which like the DDM, is composed of 3 inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is the trailing twelve month earnings, which is $1.70 in non-GAAP EPS as it relates to Essential Utilities.

The next input into the DCF model are the growth assumptions, which can materially impact the fair value output of a stock.

As a result, I typically try to come out on the conservative end of growth assumptions to build in a margin of safety. Since Yahoo Finance is forecasting 6.4% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years and even I believe this is somewhat conservative for a company of Essential Utilities' quality, I am upping my estimate a bit from 6.5% to 6.75%. I am also increasing my long-term expectations from 5.5% to 5.75%, which I believe is reasonable given Essential Utilities' balance sheet and fundamentals.

The third input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another way of saying the annual total return requirement that an investor requires on their investments. As I noted above, my annual total return requirement is 10%.

Factoring the above inputs into the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value of $44.19 a share, which implies that shares of Essential Utilities are priced at a 6.9% premium to fair value and pose 6.4% capital depreciation from the current share price.

When I average the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $43.55 a share, which suggests that Essential Utilities' shares are trading at an 8.4% premium to fair value and pose 7.8% downside from the current share price.

Summary: Essential Utilities Remains a Quality Dividend Growth Stock

Following Essential Utilities' 31st dividend increase in the past 30 years, the company's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is going to expand by less than 100 basis points from 61.4% in 2020 to 62.3% in 2021 (at Essential Utilities' 2021 non-GAAP EPS midpoint figure).

Essential Utilities' 4.8% YoY organic revenue growth and 19.5% YoY non-GAAP EPS growth drive home the point that the company has many more years of dividend growth left in its future.

The final fundamental strength of Essential Utilities is that its interest coverage ratio of 3.7 in Q1 2021 means that the company faces no issues whatsoever in covering its interest expense with EBIT.

In light of Essential Utilities' solid operating fundamentals, it's understandable that the company would be trading at an 8% premium to fair value based on my inputs into the DCF model and DDM.

Even though Essential Utilities is positioned to deliver 8% annual total returns over the next decade from the current share price, and this is below my 10% annual total return requirement, I am willing to make an exception to add this blue-chip utility to my portfolio at long last.

What's more, I will be patiently waiting for even so much as a 5-10% pullback in Essential Utilities' share price to add to my position.