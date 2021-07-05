designer491/iStock via Getty Images

US high yield corporate bonds offer a very low premium relative to government bonds according to long-term average levels. Moreover, there are clear signs of extreme exuberance from meaningful technical indicators. Investors should therefore consider reducing their exposure to ETFs that provide exposure to this market such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). Traders who have enjoyed a strong and relatively stable recovery from the March 2020 lows in these instruments should also consider taking at least partial profits at these levels, with further upside unlikely in my opinion. Similarly exuberant levels of sentiment prompted my recent suggestion to reduce allocations to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Economic Recovery Appears to Be Priced In

HYG has risen approximately 39% from the March 2020 low. The sharp initial recovery from the low coincided with the Federal Reserve announcing that it would pursue extraordinary purchasing of corporate debt with the aim of preventing a contagion of distress ripping through credit markets. This took high yield credit spreads from a high of 10.87% on March 23, 2020 to the tight levels we are witnessing today:

Source: Ice Data Indices, LLC, taken from the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, 4 July, 2021

Judging by the tightness of credit spreads, it seems clear there is no longer any distress in credit markets and that much of the expected economic growth in the coming 12 months is priced in. Indeed, the Federal Reserve acknowledged they no longer artificially support the high yield credit market by announcing their intention on 2 June, 2021, to gradually wind down their holdings of corporate bonds:

“The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), a temporary emergency lending facility that closed on December 31st, 2020 (…) SMCCF portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions for exchange traded funds and corporate bonds.”

When Higher Highs in Price Become Perilous

Despite the Federal Reserve winding down its corporate bond holdings, HYG and JNK recorded consecutive all-time highs for the past two weeks. From a technical perspective, higher highs are normally a good sign; they suggest investors continue to see value at the prevailing prices and are happy to bid them higher. However, we need to obtain critical context by using measures of valuation because there always comes a point when any asset becomes too expensive. For high yield corporate bonds, we can use two things: absolute yields and credit spreads.

Absolute yields, as tracked by Federal Reserve Economic Data statistics from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, are at an all-time low. For context, the average mean yield since December 31, 1996 is 8.63% and the median over the same period is 7.99%:

Source: Ice Data Indices, LLC, taken from the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, 4 July, 2021

Since yields have been declining across all fixed income assets, we need to look at credit spreads for context. A credit spread is simply the absolute yield of a bond minus the yield for government bond of the same maturity. Spreads, therefore, allow us to neutralise the impact of falling yields across the spectrum of fixed income.

We reach the same concerning conclusion regarding valuations in high yield credit by observing credit spreads. For historical context, the mean average spread since December 31, 1996 is 5.50% and the median over the same period is 4.82%. Moreover, spreads have never been this tight in the post-Great Financial Crisis era.

When spreads are higher than average, it is normally a good time to gradually increase unleveraged exposure to a diversified basket of high yield credit because you are receiving a reasonable risk premium based on historical precedent. When spreads decline below the average, it is a positive macro-economic signal because it implies that high yield credit investors perceive limited fundamental risk with the underlying issuers and are happy to continue buying high yield credit despite the declining risk premium.

However, the positive economic implications from tightening credit spreads are increasingly offset as risk premiums decline. In other words, there comes a point when the risk premium is too low and the risk vs. reward is unattractive; you are not receiving adequate compensation for the default risk you are taking on. Given that we are a mere 50 basis points from the all-time low in high yield credit spreads, it is reasonable to assume we are in a dangerous zone when it comes to risk premiums in the high yield market.

Dangerous Levels of Exuberance

In addition to warning signs from valuation measures, we have technical signals that warrant caution. One of these signals comes from the relative strength index, or RSI, which is now suggesting that HYG is overbought on the weekly chart. We use the weekly chart because it produces fewer signals than the daily chart and is therefore better for providing context for a medium-term (6 to 12 months) timeframe:

Source: created by author using data from stockcharts.com

Moreover, we can observe a bearish divergence in the same chart: the higher high in HYG’s price remains unconfirmed by weekly RSI. Bearish divergences are usually more powerful signals than a simple ‘overbought’ reading from RSI.

Anchored to a Recovery in Economic Growth and Commodity Prices

US High Yield credit is a cyclical asset class. We can observe this in the results of back-tests for both HYG and JNK from January 2008, which indicate a correlation with US large-cap equities of 0.74 and 0.76. The more diversified and conservatively constructed iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) has a correlation to US equities of just 0.04:

Source: created by author using data from portfoliovisualizer.com

Moreover, the sector exposures for HYG demonstrate that three out of the five largest sector exposures are to highly cyclical sectors: consumer cyclical (19.51%), energy (12.87%), and capital goods (8.31%):

Source: iShares website, HYG page, 4 July, 2021

The same is true for JNK’s sector exposures to consumer cyclical (21.40%), energy (13.02%), and capital goods (8.19%).

Source: State Street Global Advisors website, JNK page, 4 July, 2021

It remains to be seen whether commodity prices can sustain these lofty levels, which will be necessary to sustain the solvency of borrowers with weak balance sheets. Commodity prices are extremely overbought so a significant pull-back cannot be ruled out.

Precarious Implications for Risk Assets

Significant weakness in high yield credit markets tends to precede steep corrections for equities. In the most benign scenario, higher highs in high yield credit spreads imply that balance sheet and solvency-focused credit investors perceive an inadequate risk premium relative to their near-term expectations for macro conditions and default rates. In the most dangerous scenario, higher highs in spreads imply that investors expect a (sharp) rise in default rates. The latter scenario is the one that is most likely to precede a sharp correction in equities.

We are not at that stage yet; spreads are tightening rather than widening. However, the probability that spreads will tighten much further is increasingly low because we are near the lowest levels ever recorded. Instead, investors should watch for persistently higher highs in spreads as a sign that the market is turning.

Conclusion

Amid expensive valuations and technical signs of excessive exuberance, there is a low probability of strong positive returns over a 6-to-12-month time frame for US high yield credit. Much of the economic recovery expected over the same time period seems already priced in, with credit spreads already at post-GFC lows. In my opinion, investors should reduce their exposure ETFs that track this asset class to at least their neutral allocation and seek to re-enter increase their allocation only when spreads widen to levels approaching the long-term average.