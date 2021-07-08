Dividend Increases: June 26-July 2, 2021

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend changes of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Source: Created by the author

This week, four companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Incorporated in 2004, GBCI is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits; real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans; and mortgage origination services. GBCI is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

On Jun 30, GBCI declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.23% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Jul 22, to shareholders of record on Jul 13; ex-div: Jul 12.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation, JEF is a diversified financial services company that engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. JEF was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Jun 29, JEF declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Aug 27, to shareholders of record on Aug 16; ex-div: Aug 13.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)

Founded in 1922, PNC is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, but mainly in the eastern United States.

On Jul 1, PNC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share.

This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior dividend of $1.15.

Payable Aug 5, to shareholders of record on Jul 16; ex-div: Jul 15.

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, WTRG operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. Formerly known as Aqua America, Inc, WTRG changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020.

On Jul 2, WTRG declared a quarterly dividend of 26.82¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior dividend of 25.07¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 13; ex-div: Aug 12.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. None of the stocks pass our regular quality score screen of 19-25. Below is the Investment Grade (quality score ≥ 15) candidate with the highest quality score:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Contender Glacier Bancorp, Inc., which yields 2.40% at $53.28 per share and offers a strong 5-year DGR of 9.3%.

GBCI has outperformed the S&P 500 (as measured through SPY) over the past 10 years, with total returns of 449% versus that of SPY (289%):

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

If we extend the comparison to the past 20 years, GBCI's outperformance is even more impressive, with total returns of 1,480% versus SPY's 434%, a margin of 3.41-to-1!

GBCI has a history of generous dividend increases, well above the rate of inflation:

Likewise, the company's earnings are trending higher, although the estimate for FY 2021, if realized, will break that trend:

GBCI's earnings payout ratio is low for banks, though its forward payout ratio is edging high, according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Let's now consider GBCI's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($1.28) by its 5-year average yield (2.56%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $50. Given GBCI's current price of $53.28, the stock appears to be trading at a premium relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $51 and Finbox.com's FV is $52.

My own FV estimate of GBCI is $53, so I believe the stock is trading at about fair value.

Conclusion

For stocks rated Decent (15-18), I look for a discount of at least 10%. That means GBCI would need to drop below $48, which is the level conservative investors should look for before buying shares. Personally, I prefer higher-quality stocks and GBCI does not really interest me.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!