Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) continues to expand its business through acquisitions. This time it is an acquisition related to its utility construction services business, Centuri. The acquisition expands its utility construction services in an area they previously lacked exposure. In addition, the proposal for spending of upwards of $72 billion in electric grid upgrades in the latest Congressional infrastructure bill is most likely the catalyst. While under followed and an under-performer even for the slow growth utility sector, SWX offers a conservative payout ratio, a growing utility footprint, and a strategically focused utility construction subsidiary.

Southwest Gas operates two segments: a regulated natural gas local distribution company LDC serving Nevada, Arizona, and parts of California, and a construction company focused on infrastructure work for other gas and electric utilities. The regulated utility segment is pretty straight forward.

Southwest Gas LDC

Southwest Gas services 2.1 million natural gas customers. SWX is the largest gas utility in Arizona, serving the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas, and the largest gas utility in neighboring Nevada, serving Las Vegas and northern portions of the state. SWX’s service territory sneaks across the state line into Lake Tahoe, California. 53% of customers reside in Arizona, 37% reside in Nevada, and 10% are in California. 85% of customers are residential and 12% are transportation customers, such as natural-gas powered transit buses. These customer categories usually pay slightly more for services than larger industrial accounts. In addition, SWX operates a short pipeline and natural gas storage facility. The graphic below outlines their utility service territory, from their most recent investor’s presentation.

Source: Company Website

According to the company’s website, Arizona’s allowed ROE is 9.10%, based on the Jan 2021 rate decision, Nevada’s allowed ROE is 9.25%, and California’s allowed ROE is 10.10%. The weighted average allowed ROE for its utility business is 9.35%, and lines up with the nation’s average of 9.32% allowed ROE for the 4th qtr 2020, according to the Edison Electric Institute. The table below is from EEI’s website and graphs the average quarterly allowed ROE based on actual rate decisions, dating back to 1994. These allowed ROE levels support the “Average” rating for utility regulatory environment by Regulatory Research Associates, a service of S&P Global, for each of the three states SWX services.

Source: Author's creation

For natural gas LDC, it is important for investors to research the ease of availability of additional natural gas supplies and the number of miles of leak-prone pipes in the utility’s network. Unlike the political environment of California, where natural gas heating is being regulated out of the construction codes in locals such as San Francisco, or in the Northeast, where a moratorium on new pipeline capacity is created long-term supply constraint concerns, Arizona and Nevada are accessible to multiple interstate gas pipelines running from Texas to California and from Wyoming/Northeast Utah. Concerning leak-prone distribution pipes, Southwest Gas has a relatively small inventory of uncoated steel pipes in need of replacement. However, in AZ, regulators have requested a slowing down of reimbursable pipe replacements as they felt SWX was overly aggressive in its pipe replacement program. Overall, these LDC-specific issues have limited impact on SWX.

Population growth in service territory is a critical factor in overall utility investment desirability. Arizona and Nevada are two of the fastest-growing states, both from a population and an economic vantagepoint. These trends are not abating anytime soon. SWX adds between 30,000 and 37,000 new hookups annually for an underlying 1.8% customer growth rate, which is outstanding for the utility sector. Utility capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $3.5 billion over 5 years ending 2025, creating a rate base growth rate of 7.5%. As with most utilities, a rising population profile combined with above average rate base growth should foretell strong performance over the next few years.

Centuri

Southwest Gas operates a utility construction business under the Centuri subsidiary. Initially a utility gas pipeline replacement focus, Centuri has branched out to include electric infrastructure. According to their presentations, Centrui revenues for TTM March 2021 were split 64% gas infrastructure services, 22% electric power infrastructure services and 14% related infrastructure services, and compares to 71%, 15% and 14% respectfully for TTM March 2020. As shown, Centuri is putting more emphasis on electric infrastructure opportunities.

Southwest Gas has been growing its Centuri brand through organic growth and acquisitions. Following up on the late 2018 acquisition of Linetec, a Southeast-based electrical infrastructure service provider, SWX just announced the acquisition of NJ-based Riggs Distler. Riggs Distler was purchased from Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a private equity firm who purchased the company in early 2018 as the US subsidiary of Canadian-based NAPEC Inc. The Riggs acquisition by SWX moves the market needle for Centuri more towards the electrical side and grid upgrades of utility infrastructure investments.

Riggs is known for its strong position in the labor-union-intensive New England and Mid-Atlantic states vs SWX’s historically non-union profile in the Southeast. Riggs also brings additional expertise in 5G infrastructure, offshore wind installations, smart meters, and EV charging stations. Law firm Morrison & Foerster consulted on the acquisition and summarized the benefits to SWX as:

The transaction will broaden Centuri’s electric services platform and extend its geographic footprint in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, enhancing Centuri’s utility service offerings for existing customers. Plus, the acquisition will enable Centuri to serve additional customers in new markets with an increased array of complementary capabilities and partner with those customers on their long-term programmatic infrastructure spending plans. In addition to its turnkey solutions for utility providers, Riggs Distler is the only provider in the region with a full suite of civil, mechanical, electrical and fabrication capabilities.

Riggs is expected to generate $560 million in revenues in 2021, but the acquisition will not be effective until the 3rd qtr., pending government reviews. 85% of Riggs’ business is in Master Service Agreements, adding to the stability of their revenues. The Riggs purchase is expected to bring Centuri annual revenue up to ~$2.5 billion. More information on the acquisition can be found on SWX's separate merger presentation dated June 28.

It should be noted Southwest Gas will be paying $855 million in cash for the acquisition, funded by issuing new debt. Always mindful of the separation of regulated utility risk from unregulated subsidiary risk, the new Centuri debt should be non-recourse to the parent. Utility regulators look more favorably on regulated subjects having financial fences around non-regulated risks.

Southwest Gas Holdings

In 2019, the utility segment comprised 44% of company revenue and 76% of net income and Centuri chipped in 56% of revenue and 24% of net income. In 2020, the utility segment generated 41% of corporate revenues and 68% of net income while Centuri generated 59% of revenues and 32% of net income. With the addition of Riggs, 2022 results could see a 65% - 35% split for both revenues and net income: utility generating 35% of revenues and 65% net income vs. Centuri at 65% of revenues and 35% of net income. Overall, the regulated utility business generates about 11.5% net income margins while Centuri generates about 4.0% net income margins.

CFRA rates Southwest Gas as an "A" for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth. Within the utility sector, only 18 companies have earned similar or higher ratings for rewarding shareholders through consistent growth of both earnings and distributions. Management believes they can continue to grow earnings in the 6% range, which will drive a 5% growth in annual distributions. SWX has paid a dividend for 31 years and is on a string of 14 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. Over the past 5 years, the average annual dividend growth rate is 5.6%, and the conservative current payout ratio of 57% allows for continuing distribution payouts at least keeping up with earnings increases. The current 3.55% yield is competitive within the LDC industry with peers Spire (SR) offering a 3.64% current yield and Atmos Energy (ATO) a 2.57% yield.

I have been a subscriber to thefly.com as a resource of up-to-date analyst opinions and comments on various stocks. With a limited following of just seven firms, with six rating SWX as Neutral and one as Buy, a review of thefly.com shows 2 updates since the Riggs acquisition announcement:

BofA (BAC) upgraded Southwest Gas to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $69. The analyst notes that the company's subsidiary Centuri's announced acquisition of Riggs Distler improves the optionality for a spin or other strategic opportunity. BofA adds that given that the deal is funded entirely by debt, he expects it to be about 9% accretive in FY22 based on management assumptions on Revenue and EBITDA and their assumptions on debt and interest rates. Wells Fargo (WFC) lowered the firm's price target on Southwest Gas to $72 from $77 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. WFC notes that Southwest Gas announced the acquisition of Riggs Distler, which is consistent with management's stated acquisition strategy, though was surprised that the deal is to be 100% debt-funded, particularly given the $855M price tag. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings and long-term growth though a formal guidance update will wait until deal close, which is targeted in Q3.

I view the newly acquired services and expertise as a very strategic upgrade for Centuri. Although not set in stone with plenty of political wrangling still ahead, the industry is on the cusp of historic government support and investment in a massive upgrade to our regional electric grid network. Numbers are being thrown around of $72 billion for grid upgrades and expansion. These include projects adding and improving thousands of miles of high-voltage lines to carry utility-scale renewable power to end users. In addition to tax credits and financing assistance, the Administration is proposing a new federal agency to assist in grid expansion and upgrade. As described in the trade publication Utility Dive,

Noting that grid investments allow moving cheaper and cleaner electricity to where it is needed most, the fact sheet said that Biden’s plan calls for the creation of a targeted investment tax credit that incentivizes the buildout of at least 20 GW “of high-voltage capacity power lines and mobilizes tens of billions in private capital off the sidelines – right away.” That is roughly the amount of transmission that could match the Texas grid’s very significant wind generation. Additionally, the fact sheet said, the plan will establish a new Grid Deployment Authority at DOE that allows for better leverage of existing rights of way (ROWs) – along roads and railways – and supports creative financing tools to spur additional high priority, high-voltage transmission lines.

For readers searching for more information, trade publication Transmission Hub has a detailed review of the various proposals as they relate to grid investment and electricity resiliency. At the end of the article are very poignant quotes from the President of the Edison Electric Institute outlining how critical transmission systems are to the integration of newer and future electric generating technologies.

The acquisition of Riggs Distler by Southwest Gas positions the company very well in markets which will benefit from the power grid upgrades directives. From their merger presentation, SWX expects a post-merger pro forma of Centuri revenues 41% electric services, 42% gas services and 17% related infrastructure.

Consensus estimates call for Southwest Gas to earn $4.15 this year and $4.45 next, with earnings growth rates in the 6% range, or slightly higher than average for the utility sector. Dividends are expected to rise from $2.27 last year to $2.47 next year. Steady population growth will support higher customer counts for SWX’s LDC segment. Grid investments and LDC gas pipe replacements will continue to drive Centuri’s market opportunities. This is my seventh review of SWX since Jan 2018, and admittingly, the share price return has been unexciting, at best. However, based on a share price of $68, the current PE is 16.2x and the forward PE is only 15.3x, and compares favorably with the utility sector average of 19x. Southwest Gas Holdings remains a Buy for income seekers based on its secure dividend and current undervaluation.