Introduction

Throughout the turbulent year of 2020, it looked as though Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) would succumb to the pressure and reduce their distributions but surprisingly they were sustained, as my previous article discussed. Whilst the safety of their high almost 9% distribution yield was already improving heading into 2021, higher distributions could follow their Stagecoach divestiture.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Whilst they saw a strong start to 2021 with their first-quarter operating cash flow increasing to $259m versus only $119m during the first quarter of 2020 or $136m versus $116m if working capital movements are removed, the bigger story right now is their Stagecoach divestiture. Since Kinder Morgan (KMI) claims to be paying approximately ten times its 2020 EBITDA before synergies, this means that these assets generated $122.5m of earnings with $61.3m of this being attributable to Crestwood Equity Partners given their half-ownership stake.

This estimation indicates that their earnings will decrease by approximately 10.56% since their adjusted EBITDA was $580.3m for 2020 and their pre-divestiture 2021 guidance was also around this level too, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement. Since this same 2021 guidance also shows their capital expenditure being reduced to only $40m and $22.5m at the respective midpoints for growth and maintenance, it indicates that their earnings should remain flat in the future excluding any future acquisitions or divestitures.

Since there is a positive correlation between adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, this guidance and estimations indicate that their future annual operating cash flow should be 10% lower than 2020 at approximately $367m. After subtracting their combined $62.5m of capital expenditure guidance for 2021, it leaves $304.5m of free cash flow to cover their combined $243m of common and preferred distribution payments, which still provides strong coverage of 125.31%. This means that they could afford to increase their distributions by upwards of 10% whilst still maintaining adequate coverage or alternatively, they could conduct unit buybacks that result in steady multi-year distribution growth as their outstanding unit count decreases. Regardless of the exact direction, it appears that they will still have sufficient free cash flow to afford higher distributions since their financial position will also materially benefit.

The biggest impact upon receiving the proceeds from their Stagecoach divestiture will be seeing their net debt plunge from its current $2.572b to lows that have not been seen in years. Similar to previously, given their half-ownership stake they will receive $612.5m of the total $1.225b divestiture proceeds and thus instantly reduce their net debt down to $1.960b, which represents a very significant 23.80% decrease that far exceeds the approximate 10% loss of earnings.

When net debt decreases by a greater extent than earnings it can mean only one thing, which to the delight of investors is lower leverage. One of the biggest previous gripes as an income investment was their leverage that saw their net debt-to-EBITDA finish 2020 at 5.33 and thus above the threshold for the very high territory of 5.01, which complicated the safety of their distributions. Whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA suddenly spiked to an essentially off-the-charts high of 10.09 during the first quarter of 2021, it should be ignored since it stems solely from a one-off abnormally large $103.7m loss at their unconsolidated affiliates.

Thankfully this divestiture will also materially benefit their leverage and thus strengthen their financial position. Their upcoming previously estimated net debt of $1.96b would give them a new net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.70 based upon their EBITDA decreasing by 10% against 2020 as previously estimated, once again remembering that their pre-divestiture 2021 guidance indicated that 2020 and 2021 EBITDA would have remained static. Since this now sits comfortably below the very high territory, it significantly improves their distribution safety and thus higher distributions could follow.

Whilst their current liquidity is adequate, it nevertheless is not particularly stellar with a somewhat lacking current ratio of only 0.76 but given the inbound $612.5m of divestiture proceeds, it will provide a large shot in the arm. When looking at their debt maturity profile, they can instantly utilize the majority of these proceeds to repay their credit facility, as the table included below displays. When looking past this point, their next debt maturity is not until their Senior Notes in 2023 and considering that they already refinanced a large portion of these during the first quarter of 2021, they have no issues accessing debt markets and thus can afford higher distributions.

Image Source: Crestwood Equity Partners Q1 2021 10-Q.

Conclusion

They have made significant improvements to the safety of their all-important distributions since the turbulent days of 2020 and upon completing their Stagecoach divestiture they will see their leverage materially decrease. When combined with their strong distribution coverage, it could easily see higher distributions to follow and thus I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Crestwood Equity Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.