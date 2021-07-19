RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

As a conservative investor who focuses on capital preservation in the long term, the REIT sector is a great place to look for investment opportunities. Also due to my past work experiences in the housing sector, I have a soft spot for REIT stocks. At its current price levels (~$43), investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) represents a quality business for sale at a discounted price.

For relatively stable and simple REIT businesses like IRM (both in terms of capital structure and income), the cost of capital analysis is an effective analysis tool. This article therefore analyzes the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (“WACC”) for IRM. The results show that the business sustainably earns a healthy return exceeding the WACC, and investment at the current price provides excellent return potential with little downside.

Overview of the businesses

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global leader in the storage and management of records, documents, and information. Its business model is really straightforward – it helps you to store your “stuff” and deliver them to you on demand. The stuff it stores and manages range from documents (both physical paper documents and digital documents), fine arts, musical/media records, et al. As seen in the next chart, it owns over 710 million cubic feet of storage space around the world. The company services more than 90,000 corporate clients, operating in more than 1,430 facilities in 56 countries worldwide. It serves 95% of the Fortune 1000 companies.

If it sounds like a really simple business, it is. And like many business ideas, the simpler, the better. Think of all the stuff you have – the stuff that you’d love to keep but either do not have the space or the time to store and keep track of them. IRM caters to this perpetual need. As seen in the second chart, it enjoys an incredible customer retention rate of 98%. The physical boxes remain on average for 15 years in their facilities.

Profitability, growth, and financial strength

Thanks to its lead position and scale, IRM enjoys steady organic revenue growth, stable profitability, and stable financial strengths as illustrated by the following two charts. In terms of revenue growth, the business was able to expand the total addressable market from $10B in 2015 to more than $80B in 2020. The business keeps developing innovative solutions to develop new revenues streams and boost profit. For example, the growth seen in the next chart was due to innovations in their data centers, Fine Art & Entertainment Services, and Consumer.

In terms of financial strength, the balance sheet remains well positioned and well managed. As of last earnings release, it holds $1.8 billion of liquidity, and the adjusted leverage ratio is 5.3x, significantly lower than the overall REIT sector’s 6x leverage ratio. Its current leverage ratio is also slightly lower than what it was a year ago, and is within its long-term target leverage ratio of 4.5x–5.5x.

Cost of equity and debt

REIT business is a good place to apply the discounted dividend model (“DDM”) due to their relatively stable income and the fact that they pay out most of the income as dividend. A key variable in the DDM model is the discount rate, and this analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (“WACC”) as the discount rate due to IRM’s relatively stable earnings and capital structure. The WACC is the average cost for a firm to raise capital, meaning equity and debt in IRM’s case. The average was taken by proportionately weighing the portion of equity and debt.

Therefore, for the calculation of WACC, four inputs are needed: the cost of equity, the cost of debt, the proportion of equity in the total capital structure, and the proportion of debt in the total capital structure. The following table shows the first two of these inputs over the past decade. The cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (“CAPM”), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield). As seen, the cost of equity for IRM has been quite stable around 9.2% in the past decade, and consistent with the typical range of 8-10% used in practice.

The cost of the debt has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, thanks to the secular decline of the interest rate.

WACC analysis

The next two inputs are relatively straightforward. To figure out the proportion of equity and debt in the total capital structure, we will first need the so-called enterprise value (“EV”). EV is simply the summation of the market value of equity (i.e., market capitalization) and debt at a given time. And these data are organized in the table shown below. Once we have the EV, then we can compute the proportion of equity (market capitalization/EV) and debt (debt/EV).

Once we have the proportions, then the WACC is calculated as:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)

Note the second term is adjusted for tax because there are tax deductions available on the interest paid for the debt. As a result, the real cost of debt is less than the normal interest rate on the debt and should be adjusted accordingly. The amount to be adjusted is the amount a business saves in taxes as a result of its tax-deductible interest payments. This is the reason why the second term of WACC calculation is multiplied by (1 - tax rate).

Now with all the pieces ready, the WACC for IRM over the past decade is calculated and shown in the last row of the table above. As seen, it has been quite stable in the range from 6.6% to 8.7%, with an average of 7.3%. Also, note that the portion of debt has been steadily increasing, from 36% of the EV in 2011 to more than 50% currently. As aforementioned, this is partly because the cost of the debt has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, thanks to the secular decline of the interest rate. When one form of capital becomes cheaper, it makes sense to use more of it than the other form.

The next chart also compares the WACC against the ROE for IRM. As seen, the ROE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. WACC is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And this comparison shows that the business can sustainably earn a healthy return on capital raised.

Valuation and expected return

With the WACC obtained above, we can now value the business and analyze potential returns. REIT business is a good place to apply the discounted dividend model (“DDM”) due to their relatively stable income and the fact that they pay out most of the income as dividend. In the DDM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And in this analysis, we will use the WACC as the discount rate. The reason that WACC is a good choice for the discount rate is that WACC is the minimum required return that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. Therefore, it is the minimum rate that future earnings should be discounted.

With the above understanding, the DDM calculations for IRM are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC and terminal dividend growth rate (“DGR”). Because as we have seen above, the WACC did and will fluctuate in a certain range. Many factors could cause such fluctuation such as interest rate and the capital structure of the firm. Therefore, it makes sense to explore a range of possibilities. These calculations also considered a range of terminal dividend growth rate, ranging from 1.5-4%. These are the growth rate that a business can perpetually maintain, and usually are in the mid- to lower-single digit range.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And as can be seen, the most probable scenarios are those in the middle highlighted with red.

With the above valuation, the marking of safety and expected return can be projected. And the projections are summarized in the next chart in this section.

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $55. The base case considers an average WACC and an average growth rate. And if invested at the current price, the margin of safety would be 28% in this base case, pretty considerably. And the five-year annual return is estimated to be 5% in this case.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of higher growth rate and a lower cost of capital. The fair value in this case will be about $63. In this case, investment at the current price features a substantial margin of safety of 47%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be 7.9%.

The bear case represents an unlucky combination of higher cost capital and lower growth rate. And in this case, investment at the current price still features some margin of safety, about 14%. And the 5-year projected return is around 2.6%.

Conclusion and final thoughts

At its current price levels (~$43), investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated represents a quality business for sale at a discounted price. This article analyzes the WACC for IRM and the results show that the business sustainably earns a healthy return exceeding the WACC. Using the WACC as the discount rate, current price is below the fair value of the business by up to 47%, providing a wide margin of safety. And investment at the current price provides excellent return potential with little downside.

