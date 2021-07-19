Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Big tech has been carrying the market in recent days, after a massive fallout earlier this year for all things growth in the stock market. One of the names that saw a huge decline in big tech, but not necessarily a meaningful recovery, is 5G legend Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qualcomm saw a rapid, sizable decline off of its highs set in January/February, and hasn’t yet recovered anything close to the prior high. However, I see plenty of evidence that a run back to the former highs is a matter of if, not when.

Source: StockCharts

If we look at the price action, we can see that Qualcomm made a triple bottom at $123 over the course of two months or so earlier this year. The stock rebounded swiftly off of this level and hasn’t looked back. In addition, all of the major moving averages are pointing higher, and the short-term ones are above the longer-term ones, another bullish sign.

Accumulation/distribution isn’t flying by any means, but it is also moving higher, indicating the dip-buyers are out when Qualcomm has intraday selling.

And finally on momentum, there are bullish signs for both the PPO and the RSI. On the PPO, we can see that not only are the lows progressively higher, but the recent move up in the share price was accompanied by a move higher in momentum. The PPO is rising and above centerline support; again, bullish.

While the RSI isn’t in bullish territory, it has successfully and repeatedly tested the centerline, bouncing each time. Until that fails, the bias for Qualcomm is higher.

Putting all of this together, we have a stock that clearly formed a major bottom in the past few months, and is in rally mode until further notice.

If we take a look at the weekly chart, things get really interesting.

Source: StockCharts

The accumulation/distribution line is much stronger on a weekly basis, and the stock has very closely followed the 50-week moving average, as shown in blue above. We’ve had four instances this year where the line was tested, and given its upward slope, it appears continuous tests of that line are plenty good enough to continue the rally.

Finally, the PPO on the weekly chart was way overbought at the peak, but has since reset to the centerline, and has already turned higher. That is extremely bullish and shows that Qualcomm has legs to rally not only short-term, as seen on the daily chart, but longer-term as well. A reset to the centerline of the PPO after a huge rally is normal and quite bullish, so I see a lot of potential for Qualcomm today.

Endless possibilities

Qualcomm is more than just a bullish chart; this company has been a telecommunications leader nearly from the time it was founded almost 40 years ago. Qualcomm has made its name in the handset business, powering 3G, then 4G, and now 5G adoption. 5G is the hot new thing, but rest assured that when the next generation arrives, Qualcomm will be the one leading the charge again.

Source: Investor presentation

Qualcomm reckons there will be nearly four billion 5G-enabled smartphones shipped between 2020 and 2024, with significant growth coming in 2022 and beyond. This follows the playbook from the other generations of mobility connectivity and Qualcomm was in the thick of those launches as well, so it knows how to operate – and win – in this space. Mobile phones remain Qualcomm’s primary market, and probably will for a very long time to come given the sheer size of the market.

That’s fine as-is because the market is so huge, and because Qualcomm is the undisputed leader in the space; the company could sit back and be fat and happy on mobile phones indefinitely, but there’s more.

Source: Investor presentation

Qualcomm is investing in a variety of spaces where its technology is applicable outside of smartphones. Some applications are listed here, and it is important to note that handsets are still roughly two-thirds of QCT revenue, but the other third is in areas like automotive, internet of things, and RF front-end, all of which are growing rapidly. Indeed, in the second quarter, the slowest growing QCT segment was still up 40% (automotive) year-over-year. We’re lapping the pandemic so these numbers aren’t sustainable long-term, but Qualcomm’s growth paths continue to open up. And it is worth keeping in mind Qualcomm is a smaller player in these ancillary markets, so the room to run is potentially longer.

Speaking of growth paths, Qualcomm sees a $100 billion serviceable market by the end of next year.

Source: Investor presentation

That’s up from $65 billion in 2019, so growth is enormous. In fact, growth is so enormous that Qualcomm doesn’t even have to take market share on a relative basis to grow its top line at rapid rates. This is the perfect sort of industry to invest in, because there’s enough to go around such that you don’t necessarily need to find the best of the best. When the tide is rising, all boats are raised. Qualcomm has proven itself to be a winner, so it is less applicable in this case, but a rapidly-growing industry is still preferable nonetheless.

Choppy results

At times, Qualcomm, for all its goodness, has produced choppy results. Below I’ve charted trailing-twelve-months revenue and operating margins to kick us off.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue was on an upward path until the pandemic hit, and Qualcomm was punished along with many others. However, the recovery out of the pandemic has been swift and revenue has already hit new highs. Operating margins were destroyed as revenue plummeted, an unsurprising result when operating leverage is lost. Interestingly, Qualcomm’s operating margins haven’t recovered yet, but are still quite strong at 30% of revenue on a trailing-twelve-months basis. This is something to watch going forward, because a lack of operating margin expansion can spoil the party for earnings growth, and by extension, the bulls.

Qualcomm’s SG&A and R&D spending tend not to move much, so the culprit has been gross margins.

Source: TIKR.com

We’ve seen some improvement in cost of revenue since the pandemic hit, but we’re still ~500bps below the prior high. The good news is that Qualcomm is growing earnings without the benefit of margin expansion. It also means there is potentially ample room for further expansion as we move forward. However, the bad news is that we should have seen some of that expansion with higher revenue, but we haven’t. This is probably the biggest concern I have for Qualcomm today, so it is worth watching with a keen eye if you own the stock.

On the plus side, Qualcomm is generating a huge amount of cash these days. Below, we have trailing-twelve months operating cash and capex, the two components of free cash flow.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see free cash flow is roughly $8 billion annually at current run rates, which I only expect to go higher as revenue improves, and in particular, if we see better margins. But this level of cash is affording Qualcomm significant latitude in terms of returning cash to shareholders.

Here’s a look at how Qualcomm has been spending its cash in recent years, with trailing-twelve-months depictions of dividends, repurchases, and share issuances.

Source: TIKR.com

Qualcomm is paying about $3 billion annually in dividends, meaning it would have roughly $5 billion in FCF left over to do whatever it wants. Share repurchases have been in the area of $2.5 to $3 billion as well, apart from a special, one-time repurchase Qualcomm undertook in late-2018 that was in excess of $21 billion. We can also see ~$330 million in proceeds from share issuances that help finance some of the repurchases.

The issue is that Qualcomm, like a lot of other tech companies, issues a lot of stock as compensation, so its efforts to repurchase shares are mostly just to sop up dilution.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see the impact of the 2018 purchases on shares outstanding, but the share count today is nearly identical to what it was in late-2019, despite the billions of dollars that have been spent on buying back stock. Mopping up this dilution is just how Qualcomm does business so you can think of share repurchases as a stealth form of SG&A for that reason; FCF is being used to indirectly compensate employees, so take that into account when you’re evaluating the stock.

From a balance sheet perspective, Qualcomm is in fine shape. Below, I’ve plotted net debt and share repurchases to help illustrate why Qualcomm’s balance sheet isn’t in better shape today than it is.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt was -$17 billion four years ago, but Qualcomm spent more than $21 billion at one time to buy back its own shares. That cash came from the balance sheet, so net debt soared immediately as a result. However, the company is at ~$4 billion of net debt today, which is roughly half a year’s worth of FCF. That’s diminutive to say the least, so while Qualcomm doesn’t have a massive net cash position, it is because it already put the cash to good use buying back stock at cheap prices.

Let’s value this thing

We can see below that 5G really has seen Qualcomm’s fortunes rise, as illustrated by the orange line for this year’s estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company’s estimates were roughly flat for a long time but rapid adoption by consumers of 5G handsets, in particular, has estimates rising nicely. Current estimates are at their highs at $7.80 per share for this year’s EPS, up from ~$6.00 a year ago. The story is the same with the other years, so it is full steam ahead in terms of bullishness from analysts for Qualcomm’s earnings.

On a valuation basis, Qualcomm also looks quite reasonably priced despite the good news that could be priced in.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares go for 17X forward earnings today, which is right in line with its five-year average. The pandemic low was ~13X earnings, which is unrealistically low. The floor looks to me to be 15X or 16X forward earnings, with the potential to move back into the low-20s. That’s a terrific risk/reward, and with the way the chart looks, my bet is firmly on Qualcomm moving back into the higher reaches of its valuation range, rather than a move down into the mid-teens or worse.

Qualcomm, then, is a reasonably valued way to gain exposure to a mega-trend in tech. The company has a history of winning, decades of experience, a strong balance sheet, and billions of dollars in free cash flow. The chart says the stock wants to go higher, and I think the fundamentals and valuation do as well; Qualcomm is a buy.

