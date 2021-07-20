Investors Embrace Bond Funds And ETFs In June

Andrei Barmashov/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the first month in seven, withdrawing $51.8 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for June. For the third month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$39.4 billion). The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten during the month, pushing the fixed income funds macro group to its fourteenth consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $64.5 billion for June. Money market funds (+$77.0 billion) witnessed net outflows for the first month in five. Over the last six months, stock & mixed-assets funds handed back $155.7 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $324.2 billion and $197.5 billion, respectively, of net new money.

For the twenty-second straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $73.3 billion for June. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the thirteenth consecutive month, injecting $54.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the fifteenth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $18.6 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$31.2 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$13.9 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$7.8 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$1.1 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$679 million). Over the last six months, stock & mixed-assets ETFs took in $348.8 billion and bond ETFs attracted $107.8 billion of net new money.

In this report, I highlight the June 2021 fund flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds.