Investors Embrace Bond Funds And ETFs In June

Tom Roseen
Tom Roseen
Summary

  • For the first month in seven, mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, removing $51.8 billion from conventional funds for June.
  • Fixed income funds (+$54.6 billion for June) witnessed net inflows for the fourteenth month in a row, while money market funds (-$77.0 billion) experienced net outflows for the first month in five.
  • For the third straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$39.4 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $73.3 billion for June, for their twenty-second month of consecutive inflows.
  • And for the fifteenth month in a row, fixed income ETFs (+$18.6 billion for June) attracted net new money, while investors padded the coffers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$54.6 billion), their thirteenth straight month of net inflows.

A background of scattered one-hundred-dollar bills over the entire space, close-up in the middle of a stack and a roll of dollars in the shape of a ship.
Andrei Barmashov/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the first month in seven, withdrawing $51.8 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for June. For the third month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$39.4 billion). The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten during the month, pushing the fixed income funds macro group to its fourteenth consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $64.5 billion for June. Money market funds (+$77.0 billion) witnessed net outflows for the first month in five. Over the last six months, stock & mixed-assets funds handed back $155.7 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $324.2 billion and $197.5 billion, respectively, of net new money.

For the twenty-second straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $73.3 billion for June. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the thirteenth consecutive month, injecting $54.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the fifteenth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $18.6 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$31.2 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$13.9 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$7.8 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$1.1 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$679 million). Over the last six months, stock & mixed-assets ETFs took in $348.8 billion and bond ETFs attracted $107.8 billion of net new money.

In this report, I highlight the June 2021 fund flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

