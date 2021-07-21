Barron's 42 Mid 2021 RoundTable Picks Show 21 With Dividends And 4 With Ideal Returns

Capuski/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on a mid-year convening of 10 principle investment advisors from major investment firms, aimed at pin-pointing their recommendations for equities they see as promising in the second half of 2021.

Specifically, The Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable recommended 42 stocks, of which 21 paid dividends.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection I've called the BMY21 are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the July 16 data for those 21 expert-recommendations paying dividends.

The prices of four of these 21 dividend-paying BMY21 stocks (listed by yield as of July 16) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those four are: Endesa SA (OTCPK:ELEZY) a Utility, Worley Ltd (OTCPK:WYGPY) in Energy, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY), and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) from communication services. All four live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 9.11% To 38.34% Net Gains For Ten Top Barron's Mid 2021 Roundtable Dogs

Six of 10 BMY21 by yield were also among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these BMY21 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 16, 2022 were:

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) was projected to net $383.38, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

Vivendi SA (OTCPK:VIVHY) was projected to net $312.06 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) was projected to net $277.77, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 72% over the market as a whole.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc was projected to net $250.61, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

Toyota Motor Corp (TM) was projected to net $152.47, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% below the market as a whole.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) was projected to net $128.44, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) was projected to net $125.46, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) was projected to net $125.73 based on the median of target price estimates from 18 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% under the market as a whole.

Woodward Inc (WWD) was projected to net $173.36, based on the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% greater than the market as a whole.

Deutsche Telekom AG was projected to net $91.06, based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 6% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even these "top dogs."

38 Barron's Mid2021 Roundtable Selections Per July 16 Target Gains

21 Barron's Mid2021 Roundtable Picks Per July 16 Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Barron's Mid2021 Roundtable Selected Stocks By Yield

Top 10 BMY21 Stocks, by yield, represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors, plus one ETF.

The first place stock represented the utilities sector, Endesa SA[1]. Then second place was claimed by a lone consumer defensive sector member, Philip Morris International Inc [2]. A lone energy representative took third, Worley LTD [3].

Four communications services companies placed placed fourth, fifth, ninth and tenth: Deutsche Telekom SA [4], Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc [5], ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA) [9], and Vivendi SA [10].

Then one industrial firm placed sixth, Siemens AG [6], and a consumer cyclical representative was seventh, Toyota Motor Corp (TM) [7]. Finally, slot eight went to the lone ETF representative, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) [8] to complete the Barron's Mid2021 Roundtable Selected top 10 by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) 10 Top BMY21Showed 7.23%-40.04% Upsides

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 52.31% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Top Barron's Mid-2021 Stocks To July, 2022

Ten top BMY21 were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 BMY21 screened 7/16/21, showing the highest dividend yields, represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors plus one ETF.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The 10 Highest-Yield Barron's Mid2021 Dividend Stocks (31) Delivering 17.51% Vs. (32) 11.49% Net Gains by All 10 Come July 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the 10 Barron's MidYear 2021

Roundtable kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 52.31% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Vivendi SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 41.21%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Barron's Mid21 Roundtable Picks as of July 16 were: Worley Ltd; Endesa SA;Deutsche Telekom AG; Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc; Vivendi SA, with prices ranging from $8.54 to $32.92.

Five higher-priced Barron's Mid21 Roundtable Picks as of July 16 were: ViacomCBS Inc; Siemens AG; Philip Morris International Inc; Vanguard Real Estate ETF; Toyota Motor Corp, whose prices ranged from $44.00 to $178.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the four stocks ready for pick-up at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of four of these 21 dividend-paying BMY21 stocks (listed by yield as of July 16) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those four are: Endesa SA, a Utility; Worley Ltd, in Energy; Deutsche Telekom AG, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, from communication services. All four live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All 10 Top BMY21 Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, this illustration shows four fair priced dogs (ELEZY, WYPGY, DTEGY & SBGI) and six out-of- bounds-priced stocks (PM; SIEGY; TM; VNQ; VIACA; VIVHY). The outliers need to trim prices between six and one hundred twelve dollars to realize the 50/50 goal for share prices equaling dividend payouts from $10k invested.

The alternative, of course, would be that companies raise their dividends. That, of course, is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted and dollar-flooded times.

Barron's 42 Mid 2021 RoundTable Picks

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

