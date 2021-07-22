Hells Bells - 2 Strong Sells
Summary
- On Wall Street, fortunes are made by "buying right and holding on." However, if you grossly overpay for even the world's highest quality companies, you court disaster.
- Today WST and AAPL represent two amazing blue-chip companies, with hyper-growth potential for many years to come. But WST and AAPL are 115% and 86% overvalued, respectively.
- Analysts expect them to deliver 22% and -7% total returns over the next five years. On a risk-adjusted basis, WST and AAPL are terrible investments today.
- In contrast, FB and AMZN represent hyper-growth blue-chip investing at attractive valuations. FB and AMZN are 16% and 26% undervalued, respectively.
- Analysts expect 154% and 203% returns from FB and AMZN over the next five years, respectively, compared to 33% from the 30% overvalued S&P 500.
The broader market is highly overvalued, it doesn't take a genius to figure this out.
According to JPMorgan the market's 25-year average forward PE is 16.7 and today it's 21.8, meaning the market is historically about 30% overvalued.
The good news is that "just" a 23% correction would bring us back to historical fair value, a forward PE of 16.7 (3,380 on the S&P). That's great news if you're worried about the numerous 50% to 70% crash predictions from such famous permabears as John Hussman (whose been predicting such crashes for the last decade).
The bad news is that future returns for index investors are likely to disappoint.
Here's the return potential of the 30% overvalued S&P 500.
S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Those aren't horrific, "lost decade" like returns, and certainly not the 50% to 70% crashes some permabears are predicting.
But of course, it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.
There are some truly outlandishly overvalued blue chips that you might want to consider trimming or selling, especially if you bought them recently at rich premiums to historical fair value.
So let's take a look at why West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), and Apple (AAPL) are potentially stocks worth selling, and why Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN) are two far superior hyper-growth blue-chips worth buying today.
2 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips Trading At Outrageous Valuations
I should point out that none of these companies are sells due to weak fundamentals. They are wonderful companies, merely trading at horrible valuations.
For example, West Pharma is as close to a perfect quality company as exists on Wall Street.
West Pharmaceutical Services: Super Quality But A Terrible Price
West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries.
West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms.
The company reports in two segments: Proprietary products (77% of 2020 sales) and contract-manufactured products (23%). It generates 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States." - Morningstar
There are many reasons to love West Pharma, and at the right price, I'd be thrilled to buy it.
- 96% quality 12/12 Ultra SWAN (2nd highest quality on the entire DK 500 Master List)
- 28-year dividend growth streak = dividend champion
- 20.4% CAGR long-term growth consensus = hyper-growth
- 85th industry percentile consensus long-term risk management = strong ESG
WST's historical fair value is about 32.5X earnings, a rich premium that's well earned by its exceptional management quality, dividend dependability, fortress balance sheet, and sensational profitability.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
WST's fundamental risk is about 2.5%, the approximate chance of this company going to zero within 30 years, based on historical debt metrics, advanced accounting metrics, solvency ratios, and its 2.35% long-term borrowing costs.
- The bond market is lending to WST as if it were an A-rated company.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
The last time WST was fairly valued was the early 2018 correction. Anyone who bought it at a reasonable price, about 32X earnings, locked in what analysts expect to be about 21% CAGR long-term returns.
In other words, if you've bought WST at fair value or better, you have the luxury of being able to ignore even its current bubble, the worst in the company's history.
- 2021 average fair value: $167.76
- 2022 average fair value: $178.74
- 12-month forward blended harmonic average fair value: $173.68
- the margin of safety: -115%
- DK rating: potential trim/sell
For context, the S&P 500's peak tech bubble overvaluation was 50%.
West Pharma is priced as if it were God's own company and nothing could ever go wrong.
WST 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
WST 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
The good news is that long-term investors are likely to make money buying WST today. The bad news is that the returns for the next five years or so are likely to suck and involve a lot of scary corrections along the way.
WST Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|WST
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|96%
|Investment Grade
|F
|Sector
|Healthcare
|Safety
|5
|98%
|Investment Score
|57%
|Industry
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|Dependability
|4
|97%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|1.42%
|Sub-Industry
|Health Care Supplies
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|2.75%
|Ultra SWAN, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|1
|Potential Trim/Sell
|WST's -115.15% discount to fair value earns it a 1-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|WST's credit rating of AA implies a 0.51% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Return on Capital
|4
|Below Average
|WST's 2.75% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 4-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|12
|Max score of 21
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|57%
|
Terrible
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|F
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Quality and safety on its own never excuse paying 62X earnings for a company that the market has historically valued at about half that.
Apple: A Wonderful Company, Incredible Long-Term Potential, But A Terrible Price
- This article provides a comprehensive analysis of Apple's quality, safety, and risk profile
Like West Pharma, there's a lot to love about Apple. But valuation is not one of them.
- 2021 average fair value: $75.23
- 2022 average fair value: $78.38
- 12-month forward blended harmonic average fair value: $76.93
- the margin of safety: -85%
- DK rating: potential trim/sell
Long-Term Investors Who Paid Fair Value Or Better Don't Ever Have To Sell Due To Valuation
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Let me be very clear that when I say "strong sell" I don't mean for everyone.
If you paid fair value or better for Apple, you locked in exceptional long-term consensus return potential.
If you bought Apple recently, at 25 or 30 times earnings? Then you might want to consider trimming or selling, especially if we're facing a historically normal correction right now.
AAPL 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
AAPL 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Apple currently is pricing in all growth through fiscal 2026.
Now is it possible that Apple's future fair value multiples will be higher than they've been in the past? That's certainly possible.
Here are all the reasons bulls give for why Apple's future fair value multiples will be higher than in the past.
- More recurring revenue = more stable cash flow
- Apple dominates the S&P and Nasdaq by market cap so retirement fund flows into those popular indexes will go into Apple most of all
- Epic buybacks
- Low-interest rates for the foreseeable future
|Time Frame (Years)
|Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|1 Day
|0.1%
|1 Month
|0.9%
|3 Months
|2.0%
|6 Months
|4.0%
|1
|6.0%
|2
|17.0%
|3
|25.0%
|4
|34.0%
|5
|42.0%
|6
|50.0%
|7
|59.0% The Lower End Of Statistical Significance
|8
|67%
|9
|76%
|10
|84%
|11+
|90% to 91%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)
According to JPMorgan's research, it takes at least seven years for the majority of stock returns to be explained by fundamentals.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Apple during the Tim Cook era of epic buybacks steadily more recurring revenue, low interest rates, and massive fund flows, was valued at about 16X earnings.
Over time Apple's multiple is probably going to be higher than 16. But to assume that 35X earnings is the "new fair value" is pure speculation.
AAPL Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|AAPL
|DK Quality Rating
|10
|76%
|Investment Grade
|F
|Sector
|Technology
|Safety
|5
|84%
|Investment Score
|38%
|Industry
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|Dependability
|2
|65%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|4.63%
|Sub-Industry
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|-0.96%
|SWAN, Hyper-Growth
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|1
|Potential Trim/Sell
|AAPL's -85.71% discount to fair value earns it a 1-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|AAPL's credit rating of AA+ implies a 0.29% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Return on Capital
|0
|Yikes
|AAPL's -0.96% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 0-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|8
|Max score of 21
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|38%
|
Terrible
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|F
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Right now Apple, for new money is one of the least reasonable and prudent blue-chips you can buy. Its risk-adjusted returns are -1% and -3% inflation-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.
Why Facebook And Amazon Are 2 Far Superior Hyper-Growth Alternatives
In contrast to West Pharma and Apple, two wonderful companies at terrible prices, Facebook and Amazon represent hyper-growth blue-chips at an attractive or downright sensational price.
Facebook: The Global King Of Social Media
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of FB's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 57 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Facebook offers nearly everything a growth investor could want.
- 80% quality 10/12 SWAN
- 21.2% CAGR long-term growth consensus = hyper-growth
The difference is that Facebook is a hyper-growth blue-chip at an attractive price.
- 2021 average fair value: $372.48
- 2022 average fair value: $429.89
- 12-month forward blended harmonic average fair value: $337.67
- the margin of safety: 16%
- DK rating: potential good buy
FB Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|FB
|DK Quality Rating
|10
|80%
|Investment Grade
|A+
|Sector
|Communications
|Safety
|5
|88%
|Investment Score
|100%
|Industry
|Interactive Media & Services
|Dependability
|2
|69%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|0.00%
|Sub-Industry
|Interactive Media & Services
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|13.96%
|SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Hyper-Growth
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Good Buy
|FB's 16.42% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|FB's credit rating of AAA implies a 0.07% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|FB's 13.96% vs. the S&P's 3.68% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|21
|Max score of 21
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|100%
|
Exceptional
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A+
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Facebook is as close to a perfect hyper-growth blue-chip investment as you can make in today's market.
Its risk-adjusted expected returns are 4X that of the S&P 500.
FB 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
FB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Facebook still offers incredible return potential, thanks to its potent combination of safety, quality, hyper-growth, and an attractive valuation.
Amazon: The Ultimate Hyper-Growth Ultra SWAN
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of AMZN's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 58 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
AMZN Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|AMZN
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|83%
|Investment Grade
|A+
|Sector
|Consumer Discretionary
|Safety
|5
|88%
|Investment Score
|100%
|Industry
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|Dependability
|4
|80%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|0.00%
|Sub-Industry
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|16.83%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Hyper-Growth
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Strong Buy
|AMZN's 16.84% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|AMZN's credit rating of AA implies a 0.51% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|AMZN's 16.83% vs. the S&P's 3.65% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|21
|Max score of 21
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|100%
|
Exceptional
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A+
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Amazon is the ultimate hyper-growth Ultra SWAN investment in today's market.
It offers nearly 5X the risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years.
And here's why.
- 2021 average fair value: $4,262.16
- 2022 average fair value: $5,222.54
- 12-month forward blended harmonic average fair value: $4,779.29
- the margin of safety: 26%
- DK rating: potential very strong buy
AMZN 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
AMZN 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Bottom Line: Even In Tech Bubbles Glorious Hyper-Growth Bargains Are Always Available
Anyone buying quality at fair value or better will fully participate in a company's upside.
That's why hyper-growth investing at a reasonable price can be so powerful, generating life-changing long-term returns that can help you retire rich.
However, all blue-chips cycle between periods of irrational fear and greed.
Rule number one: most things will prove to be cyclical.
Rule number two: some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget rule number one.” - Howard Marks
Valuation always matters and it matters a lot.
Buying the right company at fair value and then holding on for as long as the thesis remains intact, is the easiest road to riches you can travel.
But if you've bought West Pharma or Apple in recent months, chances are you've greatly overpaid. That doesn't mean you're likely to lose money, as long as you're OK with waiting many years for hyper-growth to allow fundamentals to catch up to price.
Fundamental risk is the risk of a company going to zero. WST and AAPL have very low fundamental risk, but their valuation and volatility risk is currently sky-high.
Facebook and Amazon, in contrast, offer wonderful quality, safety, hyper-growth, and all at an attractive to very attractive valuation.
I'm not saying that in a market correction Amazon and Facebook will go up. Safety and quality have zero to do with valuation and everything to do with balance sheets, business models, and how well executives manage long-term risks.
Today Amazon and Facebook are just two of many wonderful growth stocks that DK has been recommending in recent weeks and I've been buying for my retirement portfolio.
They represent the ultimate example of how it's a market of stocks, not a stock market, and wonderful bargains that can help you achieve a rich retirement are always available if you know where to look.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, FB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns AMZN and FB in our portfolios.