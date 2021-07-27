DieterMeyrl/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With thorough analysis, comparing the company to competitors I believe that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is undervalued according to my discounted cash flow model. I recommend accumulating shares using the dollar-cost averaging strategy to lower risk and avoid timing the market.

My opinion is that Kirkland Lake Gold has a lot of value looking at its financial statements. It has a strong balance sheet with a unique competitive advantage with lower costs and safe jurisdictions compared to its competitors. There are some concerns such as the slowed production from Fosterville in the first quarter of 2021 but looking at production in the second quarter shows Fosterville mine growth of 45% q/q. Real yields are negative and with interest rates suppressed by the Federal Reserve, we are seeing increased profits in mining companies such as Kirkland Lake. These negative real yields help support the bullish sentiment towards gold and the way Kirkland Lake is operating shows the potential of future value creation.

Number 1 broker analyst pick

Kirkland Lake was the number one broker analyst pick out of the 50 stocks in the metals channel global mining titans index. They have increased their revenue and improved their financial position with the acquisition of the Detour mine in 2020. The life expectancy of the mine is 22 years while having an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $775/oz. expected in the first five years. They have recently acquired the Detour gold mine which is the second-largest gold producing mine in Canada with the largest gold reserves and great growth potential. The Detour mine has great growth prospects and is expected to produce 680,000-720,000 ounces in 2021-2024 and 800,000 ounces in 2025. The growth is driven by a lower strip ratio and expanded level of mill throughput, along with a low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $775 per ounce sold.

They have had a very strong financial position and have been providing value to shareholders through dividends and attractive free cash flows. The current dividend yield is 1.88% with a payout ratio of 14.74% in FY 2020 and the free cash flow to revenue average over the past three years is 31%. They currently have very little debt and have had outstanding growth in net CAPEX in the past couple of years.

Real Free-Cash-Flow yield by Sector

If gold and silver miners were a sector, they would be the only ones generating positive real free cash flow yield. This image shows the real value miners are producing accounting for inflation. Investors seeking protection from inflation should take a look at gold and silver mining companies or ETFs. Miners such as Kirkland Lake Gold should attract investors seeking an inflation hedge.

Source- Crescat Capital LLC

Lowering AISC and Improved Production

The Detour Mine has increased revenues and value to the company while an increase in the All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) to $846 in the first quarter of 2021 is still below the industry average. Looking at the images below the operating cost is expected to decrease over the next five years along with increasing gold production.

Source- Company presentation

Source- Company presentation

Looking at the image below you can see that they are expecting a larger deposit at Detour Lake than is currently reflected in mineral reserves. This has the potential to increase growth in mineral reserves, production, and improved unit costs. Their view is to make Detour Lake into the largest and most profitable gold mines. This investment thesis can improve their already great unit costs compared to its competitors, which in turn should increase profit margins.

Source- Company presentation

Valuation Methodology

My valuation methodology is based on a discounted cash flow analysis and comparing free cash flow yield to its competitors. The valuation on Kirkland Lake is very attractive compared to other gold miners given the competitive advantage of its lower than average costs and mine locations. My target price is $71.65 a share which shows that Kirkland Lake gold is undervalued by over 81%.

In my model, I forecasted the next 5 years to the company's potential earnings and find a fair price using the discounted cash flow model. I look at companies using a long time horizon instead of trying to predict what the market will do next week, month, or even a year. Using this time horizon can make the intrinsic value seem too optimistic but note that the majority of the value in the model is due to terminal value and its growth into perpetuity. The risk in this model is assuming that the company will be around forever which in real life is not possible. I used different conservative growth rates of 0-1% to find the terminal value. Using this method I came to the conclusion that the intrinsic value using a 0% rate is $71.65 a share and using a 1% is $79.37 a share. I also used an enterprise value multiple to find the intrinsic value and the model suggested a share price of $69.70.

Source- Data from financial releases & Authors model

Free cash flow yield compared to competitors

Looking at the image below you can see the free cash flow yield from FY 2020 compared to its competitors. Although the low free cash flow yield is low this is due to the recent issuance of shares for the acquisition of Detour Gold. Kirkland Lake has been repurchasing shares and at this low price, I wouldn't see why they would stop. Looking forward as business production picks up along with lower costs I believe the free cash flow yield will increase. On the alternative, if the company continues to dilute shareholders other gold miners seem attractive using this valuation metric.

Source-Data from Yahoo Finance and Authors model

Risks

In the gold mining business, the biggest risk is the price of gold and this can have significant impacts on revenue. Along with commodity risk, other risks include uncertainty of production estimates and mineral resources, technical difficulties with the development of projects, exchange rate risks, and health, safety, and environmental risks. Although companies can do everything in their power to hedge and avoid these risks some risks are unforeseeable and can have an impact on business such as the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dilution of shareholders is another risk that shareholders should be aware of if they are interested in investing. Kirkland Lake Gold issued 60 million shares for the acquisition of Detour Gold in 2020. Although the acquisition itself was a smart move by management it is important to look at the dilution of shareholders to make sure shareholders are being compensated for the risk they have taken.

Fosterville mine production slowed and the Holt complex remains idle. The gold production at the Fosterville mine fell from 164,008 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 108,679 In the first quarter of 2021.

Environment Social Governance Risks

In the mining industry companies are exposed to ESG risks such as emissions, deforestation, water use, and safe working conditions. An example of this is when Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) failed to prevent mine waste from going down a mountainside and falling into Quesnel lake and other waterways. This can have severe socio-economic and environmental consequences along with lawsuits and a bad image of the company as a whole.

The current ESG risk rating on Kirkland Lake Gold is 36.2 shown from the image below.

Source- Sustained analytics

Conclusion

We have been seeing a weakness in the share prices of gold miners for the past few months despite the increasing profits. As long as there is no significant change to the business that will prevent its ability to generate positive free cash flows, the fall in the share price should be viewed as an opportunity. A fall in the share price should not be seen as a weakness but as an increase in the margin of safety.

I believe Kirkland has a lot of value with its current prospects and management. I would pay attention to the Fosterville mine and its production in the coming quarters to get a better estimate for the performance of FY 2021. Great operating margins and safe jurisdictions gives this company a competitive advantage along with the ability to generate a lot of cash in the years to come.