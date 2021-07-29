Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

"Equity Returns Without Equity Risks"

Income Factory investors know that a key element of our strategy is to generate "equity returns without equity risks" by using other asset classes with less volatility and more easily modeled risks and returns than traditional growth-oriented equity.

One way to do this is by using credit investments instead of equity investments, taking advantage of the fact that (1) credit, because it's higher up the balance sheet, is inherently safer than equity, (2) many equity investors swear they'd never buy so-called "junk" credit, even though their portfolios are already loaded with it and the far riskier equity of the same companies that issue it, and (3) closed-end funds, for a number of reasons, are ideal vehicles for getting an equity return holding various types of credit and other largely "fixed" income asset classes.

KIO as a prime example

Today I'm using one of my favorite personal holdings, closed-end fund KKR Income Opportunities (NYSE:KIO), as an example of how cheap institutional leverage, of the sort unavailable to most retail investors, can boost our closed-end funds' yield and return above what they would be if we held the same portfolios directly or through typical open-end mutual funds or even through a non-leveraged closed-end fund.

KIO is managed by KKR who are about as experienced as it gets in the credit investing field. I own KIO in two of our Inside the Income Factory model portfolios, as well as in my personal portfolio, and expect to do so for a long time. It pays a current distribution of 7.7%, and sells at a discount of 3.6%. It was started in 2013, and for the past 5 years has had annualized total returns of 10.6% on a market value basis and 9.4% measured on net asset value.

According to its website, the Fund employs a "dynamic strategy" of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in loans and fixed-income instruments or other instruments, including derivative instruments; primarily in first- and second lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high-yield corporate debt instruments of varying maturities. Most of the assets are at the lower end of the high-yield spectrum (single B, CCC, etc.) so we are definitely relying on KKR to know its market and how to assess and trade credit risk. The Fund says it seeks to "tactically and dynamically allocate capital across companies’ capital structures" where it believes its due diligence process has identified compelling investment opportunities, including where it has identified "issuer distress, event-driven mis-valuations of securities or capital market inefficiencies."

That may scare some investors who are unfamiliar with the secured loan and high yield credit markets. Fortunately over half of the fund's portfolio is in secured loans, where you almost invariably get back two-thirds or more of your principal even if an issue defaults. That means if default rates are 3%, your actual portfolio loss is only 1%. A big difference.

Boosting Yields With Cheap Leverage

KIO's 7.7% distribution is well covered by its net investment income ("NII"), which is essentially the interest and dividends (in KIO's case, 99% interest) it receives, and does not include the realized and unrealized appreciation on its investment portfolio. The NII coverage alone is 113% of the fund's distribution. When you throw in the appreciation on its portfolio, the coverage of the distribution by its total income is 398%, although we should not assume that sort of coverage will continue going forward (i.e. it was a heck of a six-month period in terms of credit and other markets snapping back from their previous drops.)

But let us look a little more closely at the fund's own internal cash flows to try to understand this better.

Total Investments 537,118,191 Gross Investment Income 19,579,398

KIO's total investments of $537 million generated gross income (almost all interest) of $19.6 million during the 6-months to April 30. Ignoring the fact that the asset amount varied, in absolute and market value terms, during the six months, we can calculate an approximate portfolio yield of 19.6/537 = 3.65% for 6 months, times 2 to annualize it, which gives us a yield of 7.3%. That's the yield that the fund would earn on its shareholders' capital, before expenses, if the fund were un-leveraged and the shareholders' capital matched the amount of the investment portfolio.

But like most closed-end funds, KIO uses leverage to boost its returns.

Shareholders Capital 340,584,901 Leverage: Credit Facility 144,559,427 Preferred Stock 49,320,765 Total Leverage 193,880,192

The leverage is, in a word, cheap. The credit facility costs 0.75% over LIBOR, for an all-up cost of 0.93%, while the preferred stock pays 3.81%, for an all-in weighted-average blended interest cost of 1.7%.

As a result, KIO enjoys the interest income at 7.3% from a portfolio of $537.1 million, but only has to share that income stream with a shareholder base of $340.6 million, once it pays the creditors their rather paltry 1.7% interest. The spread or margin between 7.3% and 1.7% on the borrowed funds all flows to shareholders, topping up their return above the 7.3% "natural" rate on the fund's gross invested assets.

Let's look at the result:

Gross Investment Income 19,579,398 Cost of Leverage Credit Facility 653,977 Preferred Stock 981,771 Total Leverage Cost 1,635,748 Other Fund Expenses 3,426,171 Total Expenses including Leverage Cost 5,061,919 Net Investment Income (After All Expenses) 14,517,479 Shareholders Capital 340,584,901 Net Yield (after Cost of All Expenses) on Shareholders Capital 8.5% Net Distribution Currently Paid to Shareholders 12,814,398 Current Distribution Yield 7.77% Dividend Coverage (by NII) 113%

So as a result of taking advantage of the cheap leverage available to it, KIO can generate a yield on its investors' capital of 8.5%, after paying all the expenses of running the fund as well as paying for the leverage. From that 8.5% return, it can comfortably pay the 7.7% distribution and still keep a bit up its sleeve (in the fund, actually) as an earnings coverage cushion, and to re-invest in additional earning assets.

And it can do this by investing in a portfolio whose natural yield is only 7.3%. Since assets generating 7.3% yields are, in general, quite a bit less risky than assets generating 8.5% yields, this allows KIO to provide its shareholders with a risk-adjusted return higher than the underlying risk of the assets it holds.

But wait, it gets even better. KIO currently sells at a discount of 3.6%. For those holding KIO shares at only 96.4% of their par value, the risk-adjusted return on the fund's assets at the rate they paid for them is 8.8%, rather than the 8.5% return when valued at book value.

Every little bit counts. And when you're investing, re-investing, and compounding over the long run, the extra percentage or two you get in yield and total return over many years makes a huge difference in wealth accumulation and income growth. That's why closed-end funds are so attractive to so many investors.