Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Smith & Wesson, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has had great results in 2020 and so far this year. Following the spinoff last year, the company is now solely focused on firearms. Despite surging to around $39 a share, the stock has trended lower due to lower firearms sales in June. Even if firearms demand going forward decreases, it is still worth looking into the stock. Smith & Wesson currently trades at a price-to-earnings slightly over 5. It generated ~$115.22M of free cash flow over the last quarter, approximately 10.2% of its current market cap. Considering the low capex in the firearms industry, the company should continue to deliver strong cash flows. Management has reiterated its intention of rewarding shareholders with dividend increases and additional buybacks. Considering the lack of stocks trading at attractive valuations in the market, Smith & Wesson stands out as an attractive investment.

Firearms market

There seems to be a correlation between politics and gun sales. Although the pandemic has also helped to boost firearms sales, usually whenever democrats hold office, firearms sales tend to increase. The main reason behind this is the fear of legislation changes that could affect gun ownership. COVID-19 also drove firearms sales higher, with a record number of gun sales all across the country in 2020.

Source: Economist

Although the US has the largest number of guns per capita in the world, just 42% of households own firearms. According to a survey conducted by PEW Research Center in 2017, over 52% of the respondents who did not own a gun, considered owning a gun in the future.

There is still room to grow even in the US. The continued demand for firearms since the turn of the century, has pushed the number of firearms manufactured by more than 4x since 2006. This increased demand has boosted manufacturers profits.

Source: Americanprogress

Not only have manufacturers increased production, but firearm imports have also risen considerably over the last few years. Long gun imports increased by 60% in 2020. Smith & Wesson remains a strong choice among consumers. Perhaps the best way to track consumer preference is comparing the number of background checks, with revenues and units sold. Smith & Wesson remains a strong choice among consumers even if sales decline going forward. Source: Investor Presentation

Results and valuation

Smith & Wesson had a stellar year, increasing revenues by ~100% YoY, and expanding gross margins from 31.3% to 42.4%. The company was able to capitalize on the growing demand for firearms. Over the last quarter, it managed to achieve $1.7 in EPS, and EPS for the year was $4.40. Diluted EPS grew by a staggering 780% YoY. Management increased the dividend, while maintaining a conservative payout ratio under 10%.

With a market cap of ~$1.125B, and net income of ~$243.6M over the last four quarters. Based on that the price-to-earnings is under 5. Management proposed a buyback program worth $50M, that at this valuation should reduce the number of outstanding shares by ~4.44%. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 60%, to $0.08 per share. At the current share price it translates into a ~1.36% dividend yield. Gross margins also increased during the last fiscal year, and it was a key driver of earnings.

Source: TIKR

Another striking aspect of Smith & Wesson is how the company is able to make recurring sales, while having low capex.

Source: TIKR

The spinoff, along with the high demand for firearms since Joe Biden was elected, allowed the company to clean up its balance sheet. As of last quarter, cash and cash equivalents combined with receivables, cover total liabilities.

Source: TIKR

Given its rich history, and strong consumer preference Smith & Wesson should trade at a certain premium. Combine that with the best results of its history, over the last year, and there is no reason why the company should trade under 4x last year's free cash flow. Even if we factor in half of the free cash flow going forward, it is still trading at 8x free cash flow, with no debt.

This gives investors a considerable margin of safety, and at these levels if the legislative environment stays the same, long-term investors should be rewarded.

Risks

Firearms restrictions

With Joe Biden at the helm of the country, it is possible that some legislative changes targeting the firearms industry might occur. The most significant is regarding the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which Joe Biden voted against back in 2005. The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, protects firearms manufacturers from being held liable for their products. Although it is possible that this law might be reversed, it remains a highly unlikely scenario.

Another possibility is the ban of assault rifles. Although this is a much more likely scenario, the consequences would not be as devastating for Smith & Wesson's business. It is not certain which firearms would be banned. Looking at Smith & Wesson's revenue per segment, we can see that for 2021, Smith & Wesson sold ~$253.34Mof long guns. That is roughly ~24% of total revenues.

Source: 10-K

Even if assault firearms were to be banned, we could see consumer demand for handguns increase, due to the fear of further restrictions being implemented.

Declining sales

Declining firearms sales are among a key risk, and could severely impact Smith & Wesson's financial performance. In June, sales slumped, with the total background checks declining by 29%, and total gun sales declined by 49% when compared with 2020. If this trend should continue, we could see lower revenue and profits going forward. However, when we compare the same month in 2019, gun sales are still 40% higher. Even assuming Smith & Wesson sales decline by half, the stock is still slightly undervalued.

Firearms stocks are lagging

Despite the surge in demand for firearms, and with gun and ammunition manufacturers increasing revenues and profits the stocks in the sector seem to be lagging. This could mean that despite continued demand, Smith & Wesson might not reflect its true value for a while.

Cyclical sector

The firearms sector is cyclical, and we might be witnessing the end of this cycle. That does not mean that the stock should trade at such a low valuation. Although demand may stall, there will always be demand for Smith & Wesson's products, even if it is considerably lower.

Bottom line

Smith & Wesson is a well established player in the firearms industry that is selling at very compelling valuation. Even if we factor in declining revenues and earnings going forward, the valuation still remains attractive. There are a few risks, but given how well management has been able to reduce debt, and reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks, the stock should perform well over the long-term. Considering the lack of opportunities right now, the stock has a good risk/reward profile.