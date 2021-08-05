jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), formerly CenturyLink, has been facing some tough times in recent years as their legacy business of landlines and other services continue to see a decline as various other technologies take over what was traditionally a strong business. As the sole remaining survivor from the past AT&T (T) monopoly spinoffs, it's surprising that the landline giant is the one to make it, but here we are.

However, over the past few years the company has done a lot to move on from the slowing industry segments and onto the more profitable ones. They are executing these changes by divesting from underperforming assets, like the recent news that they are selling a portion of their US communication segment to Apollo for around $7.5 billion, including $1.4 billion in debt transfer. These types of actions and restructurings have two main goals.

What needs to happen for Lumen to thrive

The first is that they need to diversify and focus at the same time. This means they need to diversify into the faster growing segments of the wireless and general communications industry like fiber optic communications, wireless services and others. They also must focus on their existing segments which have been growing nicely, with some overlap, like the fiber optic segments and various 5G and other support systems they provide. The company has been doing this quite effectively recently with asset divestment but it has taken them quite a while to get to this point and, I believe, they've spent too much time focusing on the optics (no pun intended) like changing their name and restructuring certain parts of their business and not on the material parts. This positive change is a welcomed change of pace and I believe we are not set to see some actual results as supposed to optic changes yielding nothing.

(Source: Lumen Technologies 2021 Annual Report)

The second thing they must do is work on paying down their debt. The company currently holds over $27.2 billion in long term debt and pay just over $1.6 billion every single year in interest expense. Halving this debt will produce material savings and allow them to conserve almost $1 billion in cash to invest in their fastest growing business segments, as well as sustain their annual dividend which is another topic I'll discuss at length later in the article.

(Source: Lumen Technologies 2021 Annual Report)

As we can see, they have worked diligently over the past few years to mature the higher interest rate debt, even as it is only expected to mature in later years, and resulted in their long term debt going from a peak of $37.3 billion in the tail end of 2017 to their current holding of $27.2 billion. This has subsequently lowered their annual interest expense from a peak of $2.2 billion in 2018 to their current $1.6 billion. By the numbers, they lowered their debt burden by 27% and interest expense burden by 27.3%, showing their focus on higher interest rate debt maturity.

So are things actually improving?

Even with all of the improvements I mentioned earlier, the company is still struggling to accelerate their timelines to diversify and restructure, as evident by the fact that their last quarterly report where they saw any year-over-year growth was in the fourth quarter of 2018. Even so, I believe that this trend is heading in the right direction as sales and income decline rate is declining and the company has been beating their EPS and sales projections in most of the recent quarters after spending years missing not-so-lofty expectations.

Currently, analysts expect a quite pessimistic view of their EPS and sales growth for the next few years. For sales, they expect the company to report declining sales through 2025, where they expect the decline to zero out and return to modest low single digit growth.

For 2021, they expect the company to report nearly $20 billion in sales, a 3.6% decline relative to 2020. They expect sales to decline each year until 2026, where they expect the company to report sales of $17.8 billion which is a 0.2% growth rate from the previous year. Overall, they expect the company to report a sales decline of 10.9% over the next 5 year timeframe before zeroing out and showing some growth.

When it comes to EPS, the picture is even bleaker. Analysts currently expect EPS to decline from their peak of $1.67 in 2020 to $1.32 in 2024, a nearly 21% decline over that time period. Profits are set to decline at a higher rate than sales as they refocus into some lower-margin business segments like fiber optics where the investment and upkeep are significantly higher than other communications business segments.

Expectations vs Expected Reality

My interpretation of these expectations separates into 2 main factors:

The first is that I think analysts have expected that the company will sell off more assets than the company is actually divesting from. The lower revenue figures make perfect sense and shouldn't be too alarming when a company is getting massive piles of cash for its underperforming assets as they no longer take in revenues from those business segments. Even so, I don't think that the company will end up selling off as many assets as they expect and coupled with the higher revenue growth rate in their better performing segments, will lead to slower sales decline rates than currently expected by the ~12 analysts covering earnings projections for Lumen.

The second is that analysts are not seeming to take into account the debt unloading that the company is doing. There's no reason that the company will report a higher EPS decline than sales as they continue to use the money they get from selling off assets and directly invest it in their high-growth business segments AND pay down their debt. As I previously touched upon, the company unloaded $1.4 billion in debt with the Apollo US communications sales and it will surely use a portion of the over $6 billion in cash they are receiving to pay down even more debt. This will ultimately lead to, I believe, a nearly $1 billion income boost over the course of the next 5 years, or $0.90 per share.

One last thing critical to long term success

These factors have me maintaining my bullish stance on the company's long term prospects, even as their near term prospects may be slightly more gloomy. However, with the recent post-earnings and post-asset-sale announcement today (or tomorrow by the time you are reading this), the company is down nearly 13% and beyond the price appreciation potential of adding to an existing position or initiating a new one, it hikes the yield.

With this recent sell off, the company now pays a dividend yield of almost 9%! This alone will do 2 things. First is help outperform the overall market, even if the company doesn't gain anything in share price value for the remainder of the year. The second is let those who are waiting for the longer term fundamentals of the company to improve enjoy a high return while they wait.

The main risk here is that, based on the aforementioned EPS expectations, the company will be paying out nearly 100% of their earnings as dividends if analysts' projections come true by 2025. However, as I've talked about earlier, I believe that the $0.90 per share savings from debt reduction will take care of that and help sustain their dividend. The risk remains, however, that the company can reduce their dividend payout to help accelerate their debt repayments. In this case, I will reevaluate if this will be the right long term move, similar to what I wrote about AT&T recently, or if it's asking for trouble.

I remain highly bullish on the company's long term prospects and will be adding to my position throughout the day and week ahead.