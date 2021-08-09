lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:THD) is an exchange-traded fund that enables U.S. investors to get direct exposure to Thai equities. The fund had 129 holdings as of August 6, 2021, which is actually surprisingly high given that Thailand's equity market is not nearly as mature as those of developed countries such as the United States. The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.59% at present, which is not low, but reasonable given the strategy.

The year-to-date return for THD is negative, -5.24% as reported by iShares as of recent, so it is worth reviewing to see whether this is justified.

THD is based on its benchmark index, the MSCI Thailand IMI 25/50 Index. Presumably because of the level of diversification and lack of coverage on Thai small-caps (that are included in the 129 holdings), MSCI does not provide statistics such as forward price/earnings ratios. However, they do have a mid- and large-cap index called the MSCI Thailand Index, and here we see a trailing price/earnings ratio of 24.83x and a forward price/earnings ratio of 17.40x. The price/book ratio is 1.99x. So, mid- and large-cap Thai stocks offer a trailing return on equity of around 12%. Viewed in the context of other countries, this is "OK", but not strong; much lower than markets such as the United States (which can achieve over 20% return on equity on average), but higher than low-ROE countries like Japan (something like 7-8%).

The forward price/earnings ratio inverted implies a forward earnings yield of 5.75%, which is actually quite tight considering Thailand is still considered a developing country; for Thai stocks to be trading so tightly to earnings, you would have expected either a higher return on equity or significant earnings growth going forward, but Morningstar consensus estimates place three- to five-year earnings growth rates at 9.90%, which is not spectacular all considered (in the context of the rest of the world, at present). That estimate is for the THD fund, not MSCI Thailand Index. Morningstar's other data seems to roughly match up with the MSCI Thailand Index, so we will work with these numbers (and MSCI Thailand Index) to gauge THD's valuation.

The local 10-year yield is similar to the U.S. 10-year, currently at 1.49%. Adding this to 4.31% (Damodaran's mature market equity risk premium estimate), plus an additional country risk premium for Thailand of 1.55%, implies a suitable cost of equity of 7.35% at present. This is a rough estimate but probably in the right ballpark. Using this, and assuming a forward earnings growth rate on average over the next five years of just under 10%, I find that the THD fund is probably overvalued, with downside potential of as much as 10%. That of course means that THD, having already fallen since the start of the year, was even more expensive earlier on in the year.

And therefore, I would probably conclude that recent downside is justifiable. The fund is widely diversified across companies and sectors, but the Thai economy is struggling, with a weak (negative) year-over-year growth rate of -2.6% in Q1 2021, as compared to (for example) the United States' positive growth rate of 0.5% in Q1, 12.2% in Q2. As tourism begins to pick up again, perhaps Thailand can bounce back, but tourism can rebound in full force, more tourist-dependent economies like Thailand are likely to struggle due to the negative ripple effects on local incomes, GDP, and also investment flows (the Thai baht has been weakening recently, which is negative for THD which owns local equities that are ultimately denominated in the THB currency).

THD might offer an interesting opportunity in the longer term, but for now, I would say the bearishness is justified, and could continue for a little while longer.