JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

This year and the last have seen several major changes for the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) - both in good and not so good ways. Start with the not so good ones. Overall, INTC's chip business has been facing challenges from multiple fronts. In the customer front, it lost Apple's Mac computers business, ending a 15-year relationship. In the high end manufacturing front, INTC has been passed by its Asian rivals such like TSMC (TSM) to manufacture smaller transistors and superior chips. In the chip design front, it has been in a cut throat competition with other giants like AMD, QCOM, NVDA and does not show clear signs of winning.

Now more positive news. First, INTC is still a powerhouse and leader in many ways in the chip sector, and the business is still highly profitable as seen later in this article. Secondly, the company had a new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, a 30+ Intel veteran. Gelsinger brings tremendous expertise and vision to the job. One of Gelsinger's key initiative is a shift from its decades-old strategy as a chip design firm who outsources manufacturing. Gelsinger is instead determined to double down on manufacturing. The strategy is to not only to gain back INTC's manufacturing superiority of its own high end chips, but also to sell its foundry services to other customers. INTC is committing a $20 billion in two new chip factories in Arizona. And the foundry market is estimated to be worth $100 billion in 2025. To put things under perspective, INTC 2021 total sales is about $73B. As an INTC investor myself, I welcome such move - both as a growth driver and also as a diversification of the business income streams.

With all the above changes, I think it would be useful to review INTC's stock returns in the past, so we could hopefully develop an outlook for the future based on it. Intel Corporation investors have been handsomely rewarded in the past decade by a double digit total return (13.4% CAGR) through a combination of earning growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. This article reviews these return drivers in more detail, and then provides an outlook for the next one. And the results are optimistic: suggesting these drivers are likely to continue and INTC will likely to continue delivering double digit annual return in the next decade too.

Return drivers in the past decade

As seen from the next three charts, INTC investors have been handsomely rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earning growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. The stock delivered more than 250% of total return (assuming dividend reinvestment) over the past decade, translated into a double digit CAGR of 13.4%.

The above return was driven by three factors as illustrated in the next two chart. EPS growth is the first driver as seen from the second chart. Over the past decade, INTC was able to grow the EPS at 5.3% CAGR. Second, PE expansion is the second driver as seen in the second chart, though a relatively minor one and only contributing 2.47% CAGR into the total return. Lastly, dividend reinvestment contributed the remaining 5.64%, making it the largest contributor. This chart really highlights the power of dividend reinvesting for a dividend growth stock.

Now looking forward, the natural questions are: can these same return drivers be repeated? And if not, what will the return drivers look like in the next decade?

And we will examine these questions immediately below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

How would the PE change?

In short, I do not expect the PE to change much but I am hopeful that if it changes, it would go up. The following chart shows the annual average PE of the stock in the past decade. As seen, the average is 11.5x and the standard deviation is ~1.7. The current FW PE is very close to the history average (11.7 vs 11.5), a rare case for a high quality business under today's overall expensive market. Obviously, there is no reason why the PE has to be around mean. But for a stable and well-established stock like INTC, there is no reason to expect a sudden quantum leap in its valuation either. And a large part of being a conservative investor means to be aware of the rule of reverse selectivity - I am more inclined to expect something old to repeat itself again than to expect something completely new to show up.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Would the EPS growth continue?

My take on this question is YES. I actually expect the EPS to grow a bit faster in the next decade than the past one. When I think of long term growth (like in 10 years or more), the framework I use is the following - in the long term the growth rate is "simply" the product of ROCE and reinvestment rate, i.e.,

Longer Term Growth Rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - a key to estimate the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the long term growth rate, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like INTC, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of INTC over the past decade are shown below. As seen, INTC was able to maintain a remarkably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 41.5% for the past decade and quite consistent as seen.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Now let's see the reinvestment part. The following chart shows how INTC has been allocating its income in the past decade. As can be seen, dividend and maintenance CAPEx have been the major items, costing on average 57% of operation cash ("OPC"). Neither cost is optional. For a dividend stock like INTC, the dividend is not really optional - it probably will be the last cost that management is willing to cut. Maintenance CAPEx is simply what it takes to keep the business running.

For the remaining 43%, the company does have a choice. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, pay an extra special dividend, pay down debt, buyback shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its high ROCE of 41.5%. Every $1 reinvested would grow $0.41 of additional earning. But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, INTC has been allocating a large part of the remaining earning to buy back shares as seen. The business has been spending about 27% of the OPC on average on share repurchases. Part of the rational is also the relatively low valuation of the stock in recent years. Though the trend is about to reverse given the new CEO's new initiatives as aforementioned.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Based on the above analysis, my estimate of INTC's reinvestment is about 15% in recent years. Now with both ROCE and reinvestment rate estimated, we can estimate the long term growth rate, as shown in the third chart in this section. This table shows the long-term growth rate at different combinations of ROCE and reinvestment rate.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And the numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at INTC's scale. Note that in this table, I also added 2.5% of inflation to the growth rate. So as a result, even when INTC reinvests 0%, it would still have a growth rate of 2.5% because of inflation. I think this is justified as INTC has demonstrated in the past it has the pricing power to adjust for inflation.

As seen, I expect an annual growth in the range between 6.5% to about 9% based on the ROCE and reinvestment rate analyzed above.

Source: Author

Putting it all together

Now we can put all the pieces together and make some observations for the outlook in the next decade.

What I always like to do is a reality check as shown in the chart below. It is essentially a back of envelop calculation to estimate what is the growth rate and valuation required to deliver a target ROI in the next 10 years. And see if such growth rate and valuation can pass a common sense test. To make it really simple, let's assume dividend and earning grow at the same rate, and dividend are not reinvested.

As an example, if we require a 10% annual ROI, represented by the black line (10% annual return translates to 160% total return in 10 years because 1.1^10=260%), the growth rate will have to be about 8.5% if the PE ratio does not change from its current level - very achievable based on our above analysis. And if the PE contracts to 10x (one sigma below the historical average) as shown by the green line, the growth rate would have to be about 9.7% to deliver the required 10% ROI - still likely, but now pushing to the higher limit of growth rate.

With the above background, the purple box symbolizes what I think would be the expected region for the next 10 years. Based on the discussions we had in the earlier sections, the reasons are:

1. For the valuation - I do not expect the PE to change to much away from the historical range as aforementioned.

2. For the growth rate - as aforementioned, I consider somewhere near the upper single digit range (say 6.5% to 9%) as the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at INTC's scale.

Under the above arguments, the expected return would be 7% to about 12% in the next 10 years as highlighted by the purple box. And it is likely that the stock can deliver the high end of the return. All we need is a moderate growth rate and some luck - but not too much - for the valuation to either stay near its current level (which is a very reasonable 11.7x PE) or swing towards the higher end.

Source: author

Conclusion and final thoughts

INTC has had many important in the recent 1~2 years - both in good and not so good ways. With all these changes, this article takes stock of its returns in the past decade, so we could hopefully develop an outlook for the next one. This article reviews these return drivers in detail, and then provides an outlook for its future growth by analyzing its valuation, ROCE, and reinvestment rate. And the results are optimistic. The results suggest that INTC will very likely continue delivering double digit annual return in the next decade too. Furthermore, the currently reasonable valuation and dividend should provide a good downside protection in the near term.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.