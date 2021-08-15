Quality GARP: 5 Stocks Screened For Value

olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

Five years ago, I published an article on twelve quality stocks evaluated with Net-Net metrics. We were in a long-running bull market then, and we have since encountered a pandemic that crashed stock prices. The market bounced back, but the virus continues to plague us today.

Throughout that time I have continued to use the same basic metrics to screen stocks, with some minor tweaks. The approach was the basis of my “Rebuilding the Portfolio” series earlier this year. My main portfolio has doubled in the past five years, vindicating the approach to me.

Before I talk about the Net-Net metric, I will first describe how I screen for quality stocks. Calling the screen “Miller’s Metrics” sounds rather pretentious, even if I like the alliteration, so let’s instead just call it the “Quality GARP” screen for now. ("GARP" is an acronym for "Growth At a Reasonable Price.") After describing the four easy metrics for the screen, I will describe how I incorporated the net-net value metric into it.

Simple Quality Metrics

I use four easy metrics to screen for quality. They check for fundamental strength and growth. These ratios are provided by many sites online, and they can also be easily checked by hand.

I have a list of twenty-four companies that currently pass this screen, and I will present five of them below.

#1: ROA > 9.0

Return on Assets measures the net income against total assets. Note that the ratio ignores debt. A company that generates high amounts of income from limited resources will have a high ratio. Such a company is efficient, one worth paying attention to:

Comparing profits to revenue is a useful operational metric, but comparing them to the resources a company used to earn them cuts to the very feasibility of that company's existence. ROA is the simplest of such corporate bang-for-the-buck measures (source: Investopedia).

Why an ROA of 9.0? Over the years, that number has been the approximate line between truly exceptional stocks and merely good stocks. The number could easily be set at 10 instead of 9, which might be easier for calculations by hand. But 10 would exclude two stocks that are currently doing very well for me of late, Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) and LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT).

#2: Total Liabilities / Total Assets < 50%

Liabilities / Assets < 50% can also be expressed as Equity / Total Assets > 50%. I like the Liabilities / Assets ratio better because I can do the calculation in my head.

Both measurements perform a useful check that the company’s liabilities are not getting out of hand. In particular, it ensures that a company’s debt load is kept low. I prefer companies with no debt load at all, but screening for only debt-free companies misses substantial opportunities in good companies with a modest amount of manageable debt.

#3: Consistent Dividend Payment Increases

A company that can increase its dividend payment for five consecutive years is a consistent company, especially if the dividend was increased during a pandemic. Most likely it is a fundamentally strong company as well.

I prefer to see five consecutive years of increased dividends, but I also look at the trends for longer than five years. For instance, Nvidia (NVDA) raised its dividend every year for eight years, starting in 2013. Between 2020 and 2021 it did not increase the dividend, but neither did it decrease it. Nvidia gets a pass with this metric.

Similarly, Infosys (INFY) decreased its dividend 2019 and 2020, but gave a massive increase in 2021. Since 2005, it has increased dividends ten of the last twelve years. Infosys also gets a pass.

#4: Revenue and EPS up 3 of 4 Years

These metrics measure how consistently a company is growing. A minimum of three years growth out of four recognizes that any good company can have an off year, but it also recognizes that the overall trend should be up. Ideally, growth in revenue and earnings will be up for many more than three years.

Net-Net Metrics Reintroduced

The four ratios above have identified strong, growing companies for me for many years. However, there is a noticeable lack of valuation metrics. This is where Net-Net helps.

The problem with Net-Net companies is that they are not pretty. Even proponents of the net-net philosophy describe them in less than glowing terms. One wrote:

[These companies] are often very troubled - they're facing large business problems that investors just don't think the company can come back from. Sometimes these problems reach to the core of the business, such as a major industry disruption that has all but killed a company's only product.

People like Graham and Buffet have made money with Net-Nets, and others still follow the approach today. In years past I kept wanting to invest in them, but kept stopping short. Why? As seen above, I like companies that have high returns and exceptionally strong balance sheets. They usually have little or no debt, regularly increase dividend payments, and have years of earnings growth. That is my style, based on some foundational principles I have held for many years.

And yet, Net-Net calculations show how well the company has managed the money it is bringing in. The calculations do this basically by comparing liabilities against assets.

To illustrate why such a measurement is important, take two companies that earn identical, amounts of money. The earnings are small because the economy is just emerging from a plague. The first company is sitting on a pile of cash and other liquid assets. It has the ability to put those assets to work immediately, doing interesting things like expansion, R&D, or paying out still higher dividend payments.

The other company has millions in long-term debt and needs to put half of its earnings into paying that down.

The choice of which of the two companies to invest in is, to put it mildly, simple.

Net net calculations are figured two ways. The simpler one is the Net Current Asset Value, or NCAV. The other is slightly more nuanced, and definitely more conservative. It is the Net-Net Working Value, or NNWV.

Net Current Asset Value, or NCAV

First, let's consider net current asset value. It's not complicated. It's a sister calculation to the more familiar net asset value calculation. Like NAV, the NCAV considers total liabilities. Unlike NAV, though, NCAV considers only current assets in its calculations, not total assets. (Current assets are generally: cash, short-term investments, accounts receivable, inventory, and a smattering of other current assets.) The version of NCAV I use also does not consider preferred shares to be part of value. So the calculation is:

NCAV = current assets - total liabilities - preferred shares

Once you have these figures, divide by diluted shares to get the value per share:

NCAV / diluted shares

Compare that result against the current share price, and you get Price / NCAV.

For a company to be a true net-net company, the NCAV/share needs to be higher than the stock price. In other words, the NCAV must be positive, not negative. Any company with positive NCAV passes the screen.

Net-Net Working Capital, or NNWC

The net net working capital calculation, NNWC, is an even stricter measurement than NCAV. The theory behind NNWC is that if a company is liquidated, the calculation expects that only 75% of accounts receivable will be realized, and only 50% of the value of inventory. This is the version of the calculation that makes most sense to me:

NNWC = (0.75 * accounts receivable + 0.50 * inventory + remaining current assets) - total liabilities - preferred shares

Net-Net Put into Practice

Both the NCAV and NNWC of the stocks I watch are fairly stable from quarter to quarter, so the metrics are valuable for determining underlying value, even when the stock prices are in flux. For example, if a company has a price of $200 and an NCAV of 10, it will have a Price/NCAV ratio of 20. A 20% drop in price will drop the ratio to 18. While that is significant to the individual stock, it is not a great difference when comparing against stocks with an NCAV of 4 or 100.

In theory, I like the NNWC better than NCAV because it has stricter measurements. I have very rarely used it though, because it requires a spreadsheet and some work. I use the NCAV because it is a simple, effective screen. All that is needed is to open up the balance sheet and see if current assets are greater than total liabilities. Most companies fail that one simple check. The few that pass are often worth a second look.

Benjamin Graham, who invented the Net-Net metric, wanted the price to be at 2/3s of NCAV, or a ratio of 0.67. However, a company that approaches a Price/NCAV ratio of 1.0 and net-net status is more likely is to carry some systemic problem with it that makes it an undesirable buy.

In the 2016 article I wrote:

A sweet spot seems for Price/NCAV seems to be somewhere between 2.0 and 7.0. I will continue to watch those numbers. Having said that, any company with a positive NCAV deserves further consideration.

I have watched this ratio through the pandemic, and that sweet spot has held. I’ve increased it slightly to a range of 2.0 to 10.0, but that change has made little difference to the stocks that pass.

5 Quality Companies

Each of the following companies has passed the Quality GARP screen:

Name Ticker Price/NCAV D. R. Horton (DHI) 2.7 Logitech (LOGI) 13.6 Fastenal (FAST) 22.4 MarketAxess (MKTX) 30.3 Nvidia NVDA 83.4

Let us take a very brief look at each of these, in order of highest (or worst) Price/NCAV to lowest (or best).

Nvidia

Of the five stocks presented, Nvidia has the highest Price/NCAV valuation at 83.4. It is also currently sporting a P/E of 95. That should come as no surprise to anyone who follows the processor and chipset sector. Nvidia has been something of an investors’ darling of late. The stock has climbed from $115 last March to $201 at the last close.

Data by YCharts

It is a good company, but the valuation is very high. The last three Seeking Alpha contributors have given the stock a Neutral rating. It is perhaps best to wait before investing.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings is an electronic trading platform. Investors can trade bonds and other fixed-income instruments, one of the last areas of the financial world to be computerized.

The company has a very respectable Price/NCAV of 30.3. It also has a very nice net margin of 40.8, and an ROA of 18.0.

Trading volumes on the platform have been down lately, and investors have sold off the stock. However, the overall trend since May has been up. It may well be a good time to buy the dip now.

Data by YCharts

Fastenal

Fastenal is, unsurprisingly, a retailer of fasteners, but it also sells tools and supplies for construction and facility maintenance. It has always had a high valuation, and it is easy to see why. Revenue has gone up for eleven consecutive years. Earnings have gone up thirteen of the past fifteen years. Dividend payments, depending on they are counted, have gone up for nineteen years. Investors reward that sort of consistency.

Data by YCharts

The Price / NCAV is a very nice 22.4, but the P/E is at 36. The stock has had a solid run the past two months. It is often difficult to know when to initiate a position in the company, and more thought may well be necessary to determine one.

Data by YCharts

Logitech

The keyboard, mouse, and peripheral manufacturer has a Price/NCAV of 13.6 is just outside of my favorite “sweet spot” range of 10, and the P/E is only at 17. The PB Ratio is at 7.7

Logitech generates considerable amounts of cash. Its ROA is at 24.0 and its FFO to Total Debt is a very strong 34.0. FFO / share has taken the elevator up.

Data by YCharts

The company has certainly benefited from the work-from-home shift in the workplace. Investors apparently thought that the company would suffer from vaccine roll-outs, when the workplace got “back to normal,” and workers returned to the office. The price has dropped from a high of $140 in June to its $107 at the last close, a 30% drop.

Data by YCharts

However, the hybrid workplace is here. Workers will need both mice and keyboards at home and the office. Video conferencing will continue, and Logitech continues to create products for that. In addition, gaming continues to grow, and the company is in that space, too.

Pandemic or no, the stock is well worth holding, and an attractive entry point may be presenting itself.

D. R. Horton

D. R. Horton is a home builder. Its P/E is in single digits even after the run-up in stock price, and the low Price/NCAV of 2.7 is on the border between very desirable and a company that has problems.

Overheated housing demand has been slowing, and the fear of rising interest rates has been keeping valuation low in the sector, even as stock prices move up. The recent rally in the stock has kept the dividend yield below 1.0, making the stock less desirable for income investors.

The stock price has in fact been rallying again despite headwinds. Some thought must be taken as to what a good entry point should be.

Data by YCharts

Summary

Five metrics have been presented for screening for quality stocks:

An ROA > 9.0

Total Liabilities / Total Assets < 50%

Consistent Dividend Increases

Consistent Revenue and Earnings Growth

A positive NCAV, and preferably a Price/NCAV of 2-10.

Five stocks have been presented that have passed that screen: NVDA, MKTX, FAST, LOGI, and DHI. Of those, MarketAxess and Logitech may both be in buy range today. Another three stocks were mentioned in passing, and are worth looking at as well: INFY, AMNF, and LMAT.

As has been implied at times, a screen is only a starting point. Due diligence must be done to properly build a portfolio. This approach has served me well in starting that process.