Investors Embrace Inflation Protected Bond Funds And ETFs In July
Summary
- For the second month running, mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, redeeming $15.0 billion from conventional funds for July.
- Fixed income funds (+$20.5 billion for July) witnessed net inflows for the fifteenth month in a row, while money market funds (-$23.8 billion) experienced net outflows.
- For the fourth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$11.8 billion).
- APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $54.1billion for July, for their twenty-third month of consecutive inflows.
- And, for the sixteenth month in a row, fixed income ETFs (+$17.8 billion for July) attracted net new money, while investors padded the coffers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs (+$36.3 billion), their fourteenth straight month of net inflows.
Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the second month in row, withdrawing $15.0 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for July. For the fourth month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$11.8 billion). The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten during the month, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its fifteenth consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $20.5 billion for July. Money market funds (-$23.8 billion) witnessed net outflows for the second consecutive month. Over the last seven months, stock & mixed-assets funds handed back $167.5 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $344.6 billion and $173.7 billion, respectively, of net new money.
For the twenty-third straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $54.1 billion for July. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the fourteenth consecutive month, injecting $36.3 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the sixteenth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $17.8 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$21.1 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$13.3 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$807 million), Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$757 million), and Sector Equity ETFs (+$323 million). Over the last seven months, stock & mixed-assets ETFs took in $385.1 billion and bond ETFs attracted $125.6 billion of net new money.
In this report, I highlight the July 2021 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.