Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:XLK) is a popular exchange-traded fund with $45.9 billion in assets under management as of August 24, 2021. The expense ratio is reported as 0.12%. The aim of the fund is to attempt to closely track the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which is an index constructed by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The most recent factsheet reflects 74 holdings, and indeed XLK has 74 holdings too.

XLK's index, introduced above, also includes in its factsheet a historical return profile based on total return (i.e., dividends included) over time as compared to the S&P 500 U.S. equity index (a common market benchmark). XLK's index's performance has quite evidently out-stripped the overall market over time; small changes in your annual return produce large differences long term as a result of compound interest. This is the power of investing in portfolios with high returns on equity.

The fund is fairly heavily concentrated though, which means that much of this performance has been generated through a select few stocks in particular. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the largest holding at 22.05% of the fund's portfolio as of recent, with a close second being Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) at 21.41%. The remaining eight stocks of the top 10 are more balanced, but together, the top 10 represented 68.03% of the fund's portfolio as of August 24, 2021.

We have all heard of the 80/20 rule; in this case, it is approximately 70/10 (very high concentration). This is not necessarily a bad thing as the fund will naturally rebalance should lower-ranking companies begin to out-perform. But the fund, with 74 holdings, is notably even more concentrated than QQQ, which is itself highly concentrated with 100 holdings (and also a popular tech-oriented fund like XLK).

Bear in mind also that the weightings would probably have ended up even higher if XLK did not follow a market-weighting cap methodology in line with its index. As the benchmark index's methodology (page 15) explains:

Each index is capped market capitalization weighted. For capping purposes, the indices are rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December ... [whereby] any company [that] has a float-adjusted market capitalization weight greater than 24%, the company’s weight is capped at 23%, which allows for a 2% buffer. This buffer is meant to mitigate against any company exceeding 25% as of the quarter-end diversification requirement date.

Interestingly also, the methodology states, "The sum of the companies with weights greater than 4.8% cannot exceed 50% of the total index weight. These caps are set to allow for a buffer below the 5% limit." At the moment, that figure equals 48.56%, which is pretty close to 50%. It makes one wonder how commanding these large funds are to valuations, given their potentially sizable impacts on the market if/when rebalancings are due to take effect. You can read more in the original document, but this is the crux of how the fund tries to avoid excessive concentration.

But XLK's mandate, which is essentially to invest in the S&P 500's technology companies, is by design forced to invest more and more into the most profitable and fastest growing companies. As their valuations expand, so do their weights in the portfolio, and within the tech sector, you do usually end up with just a handful of huge winners (at least by market valuation). In fact, you can look at SPY, an S&P 500 tracking ETF, and see that AAPL and MSFT make up a full 12.18% of that fund's portfolio as of recent too. The best names have a disproportionate impact on the overall market.

Interestingly though, XLK does not out-perform QQQ. The black line in the chart below illustrates the ratio between XLK and QQQ over time, QQQ being a Nasdaq-100 tracker. That compares to notable out-performance relative to SPY. Of course, that means QQQ even more significantly out-performs XLK, and so while I view QQQ's power being in part due to its heavy, concentrated investment in the best names, XLK is actually even more concentrated, but does not perform as well.

A significant part of this is due to reclassifications. You could also argue "letting in more companies" (e.g. 100 vs. 74) introduces more risk but more reward (i.e., in QQQ as opposed to the more concentrated XLK), but I think a more important fact is that companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) are now classified as "Communications" stocks (not technology). These types of reclassifications, driven by a need to make sector classifications more informative. Otherwise, every "tech-enabled" business would be lazily sorted into technology, and thus over time the tech sector would represent almost the entire market. This move is likely to the detriment of XLK over QQQ, as QQQ does not care about sector classifications, it simply invests in high-value companies that form part of the Nasdaq-100 regardless.

Therefore, QQQ is likely a better solution than XLK, even for technology investing, because the barrier between technology and other sectors has sort of been dissolved. I suspect one day we may even ditch the idea of there being a "technology sector", the descriptor seems somewhat quaint to me even today. The implication is that "non-technology" companies are not innovative, whereas "these" companies are; sector classifications are starting to become too arbitrary in my opinion. Indiscriminatory indexes (and the funds that follow those indexes) are therefore likely better positioned in the long term.

To finish, though: a quick valuation/pricing update. Using a base ERP of 4.31%, and the current 10-year of 1.307%, and using trailing and forward P/E ratios from S&P Dow Jones, and forward earnings growth estimates from Morningstar (using three- to five-year earnings growth estimates of 14.65% as a base), I generate the basic short-term valuation below.

Basically, it would appear that XLK is more or less trading at fair value, with possibly some short-term upside potential on the valuation. But accounting for margin of safety and miscellaneous potential variances, I don't see anything wacky here; the security is in the realm of fair value. That means that while this is not a value investment (and of course higher long-term yields would depress the valuation; a flip to 2% on the 10-year would imply downside of just under 7% on this model), absent systemic risk-off events I do not see any immediate need for downside.

Instead, given XLK's expected forward return on equity (using price/earnings and price/book ratios to calculate this) of ~36% (using Morningstar data cited above), I would argue that on a 12-month forward basis, XLK's upside potential is significant. The richest technology companies do share buybacks, which can reduce the book value compounding effect, so this is not to say that constant price/book ratios will enable a fully retained 36% ROE to result in 36% upside potential in XLK. But it does likely mean that the wind is still in the fund's sails, and exiting tech stocks at this juncture is probably not (yet?) a good idea.

That said, XLK is firmly above its post-2008 GFC trend rate of growth as illustrated in the logarithmic chart above. It was really post-2008 that we saw the modern tech names truly begin to shine and out-strip the rest of the market.

To guess, based on the current valuation and forward earnings projections, I think XLK's 12-month forward return from present prices will be somewhere in the region 5-10% (somewhere between the estimated U.S. cost of equity, and that plus some possible lift on the valuation). Holding makes sense for now, but a further surge above trend would warrant revisiting this view.