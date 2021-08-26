Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

After reporting consistent quarter-over-quarter growth for the last 30 quarters, RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) increased its sales guidance once again in the last quarterly earnings call. With this in mind as well as my optimistic FCF forecasts, I believe that short-sellers could lose a fortune in the stock. My DCF model included a discount of 5% and a terminal FCF of $450, and offered a fair price estimation of $415. In my opinion, short-sellers taking positions at $250 per share will most likely feel the pain sooner or later. If they have to close their position, I would expect additional stock demand in the coming years.

RingCentral And Recent Business Growth

Founded in 1999, RingCentral, Inc. offers global enterprise cloud communications and other contact center software-as-a-service solutions. To tell a long story short, RingCentral, Inc. offers a combination of messages, videos, and phone:

Source: Company's Website

Most investors know that these days online communication is becoming essential for businesses and individuals. Most clients need reliable tools to work and collaborate. The market opportunity is massive with close to 400 million Private Branch Exchange potential users.

The company appears to be offering exactly what customers require. The company's RingCentral Video, which was launched in April 2020, offers more than 250 features, including waiting rooms, virtual backgrounds, live switching between devices, and many more capabilities.

In my view, I believe that the number of customers could increase significantly in the coming years because the company's prices are not significant. As shown in the image below, clients can pay from $19 to $49 for different products:

Source: Company's Website

RingCentral's most recent performance shows that its products are very well designed. Take into account that the company has delivered consistent quarter-over-quarter growth for the last 30 quarters.

We have established a track record of consistent quarter-over-quarter growth for 30 quarters and counting. And Q2 2021 was no exception. RingCentral delivered another great quarter with RingCentral Office ARR growing 41% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. This is our highest level of growth in 5 years. It is also an acceleration in growth of 5 points year-over-year off a base of over $1 billion. We also delivered a record number of $1 million-plus TCV wins, including one with over $10 million. Source: Quarterly Earnings Call

Cash In Hand Is Equal To $325 Million, And Investments Are Worth $702

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported $325 million in cash with $247 million in long-term investments. The company's asset/liability ratio is also equal to more than one, so the balance sheet looks healthy:

Source: 10-Q

The company finances its operations with $1.366 billion in convertible senior notes. The 2023 FCF/net debt is equal to 3.3x, so I wouldn't worry much about the company's financial debt:

Source: 10-Q

My DCF Model - Shorts Could Be Wrong

The number of short-sellers inside RNG is overwhelming. From 2018, short interest increased from less than 2 million to more than 6.8 million, which means that many investors don't believe in RNG's future performance:

Source: Ycharts

Contrary to the pessimistic vision from short-sellers, the management increased its 2021 outlook. The company is expecting sales growth of 30%-31% and operating margins of 10%-10.1%. I don't really know whether short sellers had a look at the most recent expectations given by the management:

With this backdrop of positive momentum, increased visibility and higher confidence, we are raising our 2021 outlook. We are increasing total revenue growth to 30% to 31%, up from 27% to 28%. We are increasing subscriptions revenue growth to 31% to 32%, up from 28% to 29%. We expect non-GAAP operating margin of 10% to 10.1%. And we are raising our non-GAAP EPS to $1.28 to $1.30, up from $1.24 to $1.27. Source: Quarterly Earnings Call

RingCentral, Inc. is also receiving significant attention from market analysts. The investing community expects to see significant sales growth from 2021 to 2023 along with free cash flow generation. They expect sales of $1.544-$2.370 billion from 2021 to 2023 and FCF of $88-$120 from 2021 to 2023:

Source: Market Consensus From Market Screener

In my financial model, I used approximately the same numbers that other analysts used from 2021 to 2023 along with 21% sales growth from 2023 to 2025. I also assumed FCF/Sales of 9%-10% from 2023 to 2025 and capital expenditures of $154-$273 million. In sum, I obtained a free cash flow forecast of $90-$350 million from 2021 to 2025:

Source: My Assumptions

If we assume an optimistic discount, my previous free cash flow forecast, a terminal FCF of $400 million, and 60x FCF, the implied share count is equal to $250. The company is currently trading at $230-$258. So, under this case scenario, RingCentral, Inc. is fairly valued. I wonder whether short sellers truly understand that financial forecasters expect massive free cash flow generation in the coming years:

Source: My Assumptions

Under My Optimistic Scenario, Shorts Would Lose A Fortune

Let's talk about the consensus given by market analysts and my own optimistic estimates. The average target price of 25 market analysts stands at $409, which is approximately 57%-59% higher than the current market price:

Source: Market Screener

It is shown in the financial model below that RingCentral, Inc. could be worth more than $400 per share. I used the guidance given for the year 2021, which includes the sales growth of 31%. I also added FCF/Sales of 9%. Notice that the company expects an operating margin of 10%:

Source: My Assumptions

With a WACC of 5% and a terminal FCF of $450, I obtained a fair price of $415, which makes RingCentral quite an undervalued company at $250 per share:

Source: My Assumptions

Business Risks

The company has been growing very fast since 2009 when the management delivered the first version of the RingCentral Office. Many companies face challenges when growth is exponential. The infrastructure needs to change very fast to adapt correctly to the demands of clients.

Besides, the company will most likely have to hire sales and marketing personnel at a fast rate. In addition, the company may encounter certain limitations from both its software and hardware when call volume increases significantly.

If RingCentral, Inc. cannot offer a reliable service because the number of clients increases dramatically, the company's brand may be damaged. In this case scenario, clients may not be willing to work with RingCentral, and sales growth may be less significant than expected. As a result, I would expect a decline in the company's valuation. The stock price may fall.

The company leases spaces from Equinix, and also uses third-party data centers from Amazon and Google among others. RingCentral, Inc. may offer detrimental services to customers because of failures in the facilities of third parties. The company may not be able to explain to clients that their services suffer interruptions because of Google, Amazon, or Equinix.

My Takeaway

RingCentral's sales growth implies that the company is offering exactly what businesses need at an adequate price. Like other analysts, I also believe that RingCentral's stock price could increase significantly in the coming years. With a discount of 5% and a terminal FCF of $450, the fair price stands at $415, which makes RingCentral an undervalued play at $250 per share. Finally, if short-sellers need to close their positions when the share price increases, the demand for the stock could increase significantly.