Investment Conclusion

We could not be happier with Jack in the Box's (NASDAQ:JACK) F3Q2021 financial performance. Consistent with trends evident earlier in April, the company experienced its best third quarter retail sales, since the culmination of the refranchising effort. The dramatic increase in retail sales was fueled by higher sales volumes at recently launched stores and incremental sales from stores that were closed last year due to remodeling, and reopened during F3Q2021. In addition, the increase in average check and number of items/order evidenced during the viral outbreak was sustained over the period, despite the continued uptrend in the number of transactions, as more Americans venture out. Further, although pandemic conditions had been lifted in most geographies, digital sales expanded on a year-over year basis. With a view to benefit from the popularity of chicken focused items, JACK launched Popcorn Chicken which rapidly sold out, and a chicken based biscuit sandwich, that appeared as popular with customers. During F3Q2021, the firm opened 4 stores and closed 13.

Over the near-term, although we expect some slow-down in retail sales growth on a sequential basis due to the success experienced during the viral outbreak, on a year-over-year basis, we anticipate significant upside. In addition, despite the inflationary pressures linked to labor and commodities, based on revenue leverage derived from sharply higher annualized retail sales, margins are likely to expand at the restaurant level and corporate level, in our opinion. Given the flow-through effect associated with revenue leverage and margin expansion, we expect higher earnings and free cash flows over upcoming quarters. Considering business dynamics, similar boosts in retail sales, revenues, margins, earnings, and free cash flows are possible on a 2-years basis, in our judgment.

Longer-term, as we have mentioned in our previous articles on the company, JACK is a mature business, and therefore most of the future growth will be derived from new unit development, with same store sales growth playing an ancillary role, supporting increase in retail sales through menu innovation, the loyalty program, and the convenience of digital. In that context, it is noteworthy that the firm has embarked on an ambitious plan for accelerated and significant growth of its restaurant footprint, with an objective of a 6,000 store footprint and presence in 40 U.S. states by FY2030.

Considering the scenario, retail sales are likely to expand exponentially over the next decade. Although revenue leverage from dramatically higher retail sales will drive most of the margin upside, we expect increased operational efficiencies and economies of scale associated with advertising, the digital platform, and corporate expenses, to contribute as well. Given the favorable top-line and operating leverage, we anticipate higher profits and free cash flows on a secular basis.

Based on the above described factors, we are confident that JACK will meet and exceed our conservative 10-year normalized revenue growth rate of 5% and 10-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of 16%, incorporated in our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we are maintaining our prior 1-year Price Target of $145/share and reiterating our Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Jack in the Box: Positioned For Significant Business Development - Buy On Growth Plans" and associated notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter

F3Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter retail sales came in at ~$981 million (+10.6% compared to F3Q2020), revenues of ~$269 million (+11.2% on a year-over-year basis) beat consensus estimates of ~$259 million, and earnings per share of $1.79 (+26% compared to F3Q2020) was ahead of analyst projections of $1.48. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same store sales advanced by 10.2%, comprising company same store sales increase of 9%, and franchisee same store sales uptick of 10.3%, over the third quarter. Net income for the period was ~$40 million reflecting an increase of 30% over the previous year's same quarter. Restaurant margin for the period was 25.4%, reflecting flattish gains from F3Q2020. Operating cash flows at the end of F3Q2021 were ~150 million.

High-End Customers Converting To Regulars. The combination of the pandemic and JACK's drive-throughs, drove higher-end folks to partake of the firm's cuisine. Based on data, it appears that they are not only continuing to transact with JACK (despite the lifting of most social distancing norms), they are placing orders more frequently. The development is highly favorable for the company as these customers typically purchase numerous premium priced items, and likely contribute considerably to maintain check values at pandemic highs.

In that regard, the average items/check continues to be in the range of 4.2 to 4.3, which was normal during the viral outbreak due to family ordering. However, now that conditions are normalizing, maintenance of the elevated items/check indicates that customers are ordering more items because they want to partake of multiple offerings. In our opinion, it is likely that add-on items (such as Mini Munchies, Macaroni and Cheese Bites, the Roost Fries, and Chocolate Croissant Bites) which cost between $3 and $4 encourage customers to purchase more, and drive up the average check values.

New Unit Development Plans On Track. On path to the 6,000 restaurant footprint, year-to-date JACK has signed 64 agreements that will permit franchisees to launch new restaurants over the next few years. In addition, the firm reiterated its plans to gradually increase the level of new restaurant openings to 4% of the base by FY2025. Further, JACK expects to be operating in 40 U.S. states by FY2030. The plan is to initially further develop core markets where the company already has a presence and then build in concentric circles over surrounding regions. In that regard, with a view to fortress its current markets, the firm has identified 950 to 1,200 locations within such regions including California, Texas, Colorado, and Utah, that it will develop over the long-term. The growth in restaurant footprint will significantly expand JACK's business, leading to incremental growth in retail sales, revenues, margins, earnings, and free cash flows.

Emerging Digital Sales Represent A Growth Opportunity. Although, year-to-date the number of JACK's customers that place orders digitally has increased by ~30%, digital orders still represent only ~8% of total sales. Given that the segment typically accounts for substantially higher volume at a majority of quick service restaurant chains, we view the shortfall as a significant opportunity that JACK given its business dynamics, certainly has the wherewithal to exploit. Therefore, digital orders represent another long-term growth opportunity for the company, in our assessment.

Digital sales are highly favorable for companies as not only do customers that order using digital media order more frequently and with higher check values, digital transactions, specifically mobile order and pay, generate the highest margins of all order types.

Popularity Of Late-Night Segment Signals Long-Term Potential. JACK is reaping the benefits of being a drive-through focused restaurant group that is open 24/7. As Americans become increasingly mobile, they appear eager to return to their favorite recreational activities, including late-night visits to restaurants. A significant portion of the upside the firm experienced over F3Q2021 was driven by late-night sales. Given the limited number of quick service restaurant chains that are open late at night, provides JACK an opportunity to not only handily capture market share considering its differentiated product, but also to further develop the late-night category, and become a market leader in the segment. Given the long-term potential embedded in the late-night opportunity, we expect JACK to increase focus on the category.

Rewards Program Launch Creates An Additional Leg Of Growth. The company launched its loyalty program called the Jack Pack Rewards during the third quarter. To secure points, customers are required to enroll in the rewards program and order through JACK's mobile application. For every $1 of purchase, customers receive 1 point, which can be exchanged for menu items on a sliding scale, beginning at 40 points, with more points securing higher priced menu offerings.

We are delighted that JACK has finally launched its loyalty program. Besides, the typical benefit of securing additional sales, the rewards platform presents the company an opportunity to upsell items to customers based on their previous purchase behavior, and encourage digital sales, under which are mobile order and pay transactions, that generate the highest margins amongst the firm's order types, including dine-in.

Portfolio Optimization Underway To Foster Long-Term Prosperity. Over the third quarter, JACK took over operations of 16 of its Oregon stores. In addition, it permanently shuttered 13 franchisee operated restaurants, 7 of which will reopen in alternate locations. In regard to the Oregon stores, JACK has indicated plans to refranchise the restaurants, once they deliver financial outcomes that are consistent with that of the system. The firm will likely implement strategies that deliver outstanding results at its corporate stores, to improve unit economies at the struggling restaurants. At the Investor Day held in June, JACK announced that it has plans to evaluate its entire restaurant footprint and make the necessary changes to strengthen the business and improve its long-term earnings potential.

We view the development as a proactive step for an organization that was founded 70-years ago, and probably has numerous stores that might have outgrown their relevance and/or are underperforming. The strategy to cull restaurants which are generating average unit volumes that are below the system mean, and to bring under corporate control stores that have potential but are floundering due to poor management, appears necessary, in our assessment. These initiatives are considered standard in the restaurant industry and support higher profitability and free cash flows over the long-term.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F3Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$84.2 million and long term debt of $1.27 billion on its balance sheet. JACK has ~$111 million available for use under a variable note facility. Over the quarter, the firm bought back 600,000 shares for ~$65 million and has $70 million remaining under share repurchase programs. JACK announced a dividend of $0.44/share for F3Q2021.

Bottom Line

Given the continued popularity of JACK despite the lifting of pandemic conditions, suggests a fundamental shift in the way customers view the company. Undoubtedly, its drive-throughs were the golden ticket that spurred the return of customers to JACK, during the viral outbreak. However, given that they stayed after the lifting of pandemic conditions suggests there are secondary factors at play now.

We believe, it is the whole package, the edgy corporate identity, the out-of-the-box menu options, and the growth of the drive-through culture, all contributing to draw customers to JACK. It could be a trend that will peter out, but we think otherwise, simply because the firm is one of a kind, preventing an over exposure to the category.

In addition, JACK surely appears hell bent on continuing to deliver that which resulted in a turnaround of its business, and at a larger scale, given the planned massive footprint expansion.