Flight-to-safety stocks come in all shapes, sizes, and forms and are the opposite of a canary in a coal mine. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) strikes me as one of those types of stocks that one can set in a portfolio and not have to worry too much about.

After all, this is a company that’s weathered multiple recessions and has paid an increasing dividend for 27 years. In this article, I examine why ESS remains a Buy despite the sturdy 35% appreciation its shares have seen so far this year, so let’s get started.

Why ESS Remains A Buy

Essex Property Trust is an S&P 500 company and a well-established apartment REIT that’s focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality properties. At present, it has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising around 60K apartment homes.

What makes ESS stand out is that it’s the only public multifamily REIT that’s exclusively dedicated to the West Coast of the U.S., a region that’s known for having well above average levels of household income and for the tech boom. As seen below, 84% of Essex’s NOI stems from California (50/50 split between North and South), with the remaining 16% coming from Seattle, which is home to the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Expedia Group (EXPE).

The federal government’s response to last year’s recession was vastly different from the one in 2008-2009, in that aggressive stimulus measures put sums of money directly into the pockets of mainstream Americans. This was generally well-received by the public, and was one of the reasons for why we had the shortest recession in history, at just 2 months, despite the unemployment rate hitting 14.8% in April of last year. This makes apartment landlords like ESS more resilient, especially considering that the government is now willing step in and backstop an economic disaster with what is essentially ‘helicopter money’.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Essex’s same property NOI and Core FFO/share were down by 4.2% and 3.8% YoY, given the lag effect of rent concessions that ESS made in prior quarters. However, looking forward, I see these declines abating and reversing in upcoming quarters. This is considering that net effective rents for the month of July now surpass pre-pandemic levels, and was driven by the robust year-to-date increase in GDP and job growth of 7% and 5% YoY, respectively.

Plus, ESS now sees constraints on new supply, considering that the recent volatility in lumber prices and shortages in building materials have impacted new construction starts, thereby making ESS’s existing properties more in demand. ESS is also well-positioned to ride the wave of residents moving back to the cities, after moving out to adjacent metros during the pandemic. This was noted by management during the recent conference call:

The sub markets surrounding San Francisco Bay have seen positive net migration that represents 18% of total move outs over the trailing three months compared to minus 8% a year ago. These inflows are led by residents returning from adjacent metros such as Sacramento and the Monterey Peninsula, as well as renewed flow of recent graduates arriving from college towns across the country, a notable positive turnaround from last year. In Seattle CBD, we've seen similar or even stronger recent inflows and were likewise experiencing a strong market rent recovery.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

ESS maintains a well-managed balance sheet, with $48 million in cash on hand, and a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. While the net debt to EBITDA ratio is slightly elevated, at 6.4x, I would expect for it to trend down towards the 6.0x level, as management resolves remaining rent delinquencies, and as cash rents eventually catch up in upcoming quarters.

Meanwhile, ESS pays a 2.6% dividend yield, which, while low by REIT standards, comes with a safe payout ratio of 68%, a 5-year CAGR of 6.5%, and 27 years of consecutive dividend growth. Admittedly, ESS is no longer cheap at the current price of $326, with a forward P/FFO of 26. I find it to be reasonable, however, considering the quality of ESS’s location and properties and management’s strong track record of delivering shareholder returns through disciplined capital allocation. As seen below, ESS has posted an industry-beating 5,019% total return since its IPO in 1994.

Plus, ESS should benefit from rising inflation, which has impacted housing more than consumer staples. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on ESS with an average price target of $336, and Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Bullish rating, with ‘B’ scores for Growth, Profitability, and Momentum.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Delays in office re-openings could pressure rental growth in the near-term.

Essex’s concentration on the West Coast subjects it to risks of weakness in local economies.

Higher interest rates could raise Essex’s cost of debt funding for future developments.

Investor Takeaway

Essex Property Trust has high quality properties and a strong track record of shareholder returns. It has steadily clawed its way back to rental rates above that of pre-pandemic, and maintains a strong balance sheet. ESS should benefit from the resumption of the tech boom on the West Coast, and from employees moving back to its metro areas. ESS remains a Buy for sleep-well-at-night income and growth.