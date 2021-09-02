edichenphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the problems with this overvalued market is that quality companies are trading at near-ridiculous levels of valuation. This is not unique to dividend kings, but quality in almost every sector. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is a REIT that I've written about in previous articles.

(Source: AvalonBay Article)

Since that particular article, the company has appreciated massively, and consequently, things look very different today.

I'm going to show you why I look at AVB with a bit of consideration at this point. (Source: AvalonBay Communities)

AvalonBay Communities - How has the company been doing?

Despite the pandemic, REITs and quality residential REITs especially, haven't seen that many valuation issues. In fact, less than I would have expected. AVB reported results about a month back, and on the face of it, the results were good. The company reported a 165%+ increase in diluted EPS, though this was mostly due to real estate sales. diluted FFO was down 10.9%, and Core FFO changed about the same at negative 11% YoY. Without the real estate sales gain, the company would have seen negative EPS development as well.

Any residential REIT such as AvalonBay needs to look at recoveries, collections, and ongoing pandemic trends. The company has actually elected to enter new markets, and this is part of the reason why I'm sticking with my holding the company here. If AvalonBay had maintained only real estate on the west coast, I might be less enthused about the company's future - but the decisions to enter Texas and North Carolina are ones I consider positive.

On a high level though, recovery for A-class apartments like AVB's has been excellent. Move-ins have fully recovered with a 20% sequential increase for the past two quarters alone. Furthermore, the company has been able to push rents up over 20% since the beginning of FY21, where they stand 8% over pre-pandemic rent levels.

On another very positive note, AVB's concessions have dropped back to pre-pandemic levels as well, with increased rental traffic that outpaces 2020 despite the pandemic. Rents have gone up, and AVB continues to see them go up.

In fact, all regions, all submarkets are improving, with suburban slightly better than urban. San Francisco Bay is underperforming compared to better areas such as Florida, Southern California, and Denver. There is strong support for apartment construction from the capital markets, and these are the reasons that AVB has gone on the offensive. The company has increased investment planning by almost $1B for the coming years of new developments and M&As. The company considers the current market situation ripe for such expansion, and the entry into Austin, Raleigh, and Charlotte is part of that.

The company has also decided to provide full-year guidance and outlook for results. The financial outlook currently expects a 3Q21 FFO of around $1.96. The company expects a full-year NOI decrease of 3%, and a 3.5% increase in operating expenses, as well as a core FFO increase of 8.7% sequential increase from the 3Q21 period. For the full year, the company expects a slight decrease based on lower revenues and increased operating expenses.

The takeaway for the company, here, as I see it, is stability. Stability in terms of occupancy, relatively low rates of concessions, rent increases, and entering more attractive markets, making the company not only a west-coast REIT but an expansionary one into other geographies - again, positive. The company is moving from a very strong position into new territories.

Fundamentally speaking, AVB has some of the fundamentally best characteristics of all REITs. It's A rated and has generated superior returns to the S&P over the past 20 years, both in terms of capital appreciation and with dividends alone. The dividend growth rate is relatively slow, but still, grows on average 5% per year. The company has very low debt, and is excellently managed.

However, there are some issues which we need to look at.

AvalonBay Communities - What is the valuation?

Companies like AVB are typically valued in terms of FFO or cash flows. When we apply this lens to AVB, we get some interesting results.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Whenever the world hits some sort of turmoil, the valuation drops like a rock, sometimes below 15X P/FFO. However, outside of such occurrences, the market is very quick to recognize the quality inherent in AVB, and price the company at ridiculously high multiples. We haven't reached 2006-2008 multiples yet, where we saw above 35X P/FFO, but we're currently looking down the barrel of a 28X+ P/FFO, which in my mind is never acceptable even for a company like this.

I believe the company's average premium to be fairly well-established, meaning we may use it as a fair guide for where the company might go. On a forward P/FFO multiple of 21X, we're looking at a 4-year annual RoR of less than 0.5% at current valuations. (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Assume for a moment that the company's growth prospects and ambitions materialize as the company wants, and even on a 28X P/FFO, you're looking at less than 8% annual RoR inclusive of dividends until 2024. These are some sub-par prospects, and the only reason anyone would consider them is the inherent quality of this company.

The fact that the analysts miss estimates 25% of the time only adds to this. We're looking at a year that the company itself has guided for a decrease, with a current estimate of a 7% negative FFO development for the year. At this point, I'm not exactly clamoring to reinvest my money elsewhere, but the valuation is giving me pause and worry here.

AVB is without a doubt one of the best and most stable REITs available, but that still doesn't mean you should pay anything to get at those 0-7% annual rates of return. Doing so at this time would indicate a willingness to invest in the risk that the company may outperform in legacy and new markets.

Analysts are in agreement about the valuation at his time. Average S&P analyst guidance from 23 analysts puts AVB at a mean of $234.22/share, which is barely above the current closing price (Source: S&P Global). This represents a price/NAV per share premium of 1.10X, with the same number being less than 0.8X less than a year ago.

To put it simply, every indicator I value puts AVB at a premium at this particular time. I'm not buying, and neither should you. In fact, I'm starting to establish exit targets from AVB. I do hold long-term, but I'm unwilling to hold companies at excessive multiples, as the market is full of excellent opportunities. My YoC for AVB is almost 3.8%, but the current yield on the actual capital the position is valued is less than 2.7%. The fact is that I could probably take those $15,000 and invest it at a higher RoR elsewhere - albeit not at the same safety rating or credit rating.

It's a conundrum, but one thing that isn't, is that AVB is currently a "HOLD".

Thesis

My current stance on AvalonBay is:

This is a best-in-breed residential REIT that deserves a high multiple. However, levels have gone to ridiculous prices, and it's no longer buybale under any conservative forward estimate using a minimum of 8% annual RoR.

The price is, in fact, high enough to start looking at perhaps divesting the position in favor of better-priced investments. Excessive overvaluation should never be ignored out of sheer "Hold-forever"-stubbornness, in my view. I'm not there yet, but I'm looking.

This is a dangerous company to invest in at this time, due to the very real possibility of below-inflation longer-term RoR.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

AvalonBay Communities is a "HOLD", and I'm looking at #2.

Thank you for reading.