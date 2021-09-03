Mutlu Kurtbas/E+ via Getty Images

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) is a French industrial gases multinational company with attractive economics, a stellar financial performance, and deeply committed to sustainability.

It services various industries including medical, chemical and electronic manufacturers worldwide. The company is also a member of the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes. One thing we particularly like about the company is the economics of the markets in which it operates, since they are basically oligopolies with only three big players: Air Liquide, Linde (LIN), and Air Products and Chemicals (APD). Source: Air Liquide Investor Relations

The company's revenue, cash flow, earnings per share, and dividend have all been trending higher for decades. That is why we believe the company is a stalwart worthy of consideration for most investors' portfolios.

Source: Air Liquide Investor Relations

Checking out the operating margin for Air Liquide and that of its competitors, the three have high operating margins, reflecting the good economics of the industry. Air Liquide is currently the second highest, but has historically been more stable. In any case, it is clear with such good margins that the three companies have significant economic moats.

Data by YCharts

Profitability

Returns on invested capital have also been trending higher. The company has a target of generating 10%+ ROIC in the future. We believe it will take some cost cutting efforts to get there, but it does seem within reach.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

Looking at the balance sheet it is clear that the company has been deleveraging the last few years, with financial debt to EBITDA dropping to ~2.22x. Having a strong balance sheet is a pre-requisite to be able to continue doing bolt-on acquisitions and paying a high dividend. We'd rather see a company under leveraged than over leveraged and with solvency risk. In Air Liquid's case we can sleep well a night knowing the company is solid and can weather out a crisis.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

While just looking at the share price one suspects the valuation might be high given the fast appreciation, but it is not always the case and that is why we checked under the hood to see if we are at risk of overpaying. We find that despite the record share price, the company is actually trading within its historical EV/EBITDA range, and does not seem particularly expensive at ~14x.

Data by YCharts

Similarly the PS ratio is also within the historical range, and sits at a reasonable ~3.3x.

Data by YCharts

In order to properly value the shares we use a discounted cash flow model using the analyst estimates compiled by Seeking Alpha for the next two years, we then assign a long-term growth rate of 5%, and then discount the cash flows using a 9% rate which is the minimum return we would seek from an investment like this one.

The resulting fair value estimate is $32.68 per share, which is close to recent prices. We therefore believe investors looking for a ~8-9% return can justify buying the shares at these levels. Source: Seeking Alpha

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate # of Analysts Dec 2021 $1.34 1 Dec 2022 $1.45 1 Terminal value $36.25 5% growth per year DCF value per share $32.68 9% discount rate

Source: Author's calculation

Company Culture & Sustainability

Air Liquide is a company taking sustainability seriously. This has landed the company on several sustainability indices, including the FTSE4Good Index. The company also has a very high CSRhub rating of 85/100 and a glassdoor rating of 3.8 stars, with most employees approving of the CEO and willing to recommend the company to a friend.

Source: Air Liquide Investor Relations

Source: CSRhub.com

Source: Glassdoor.com

Conclusion

Air Liquide is the rare large-cap company that is still reasonably valued after the massive stock market bull run. The company operates in an oligopoly where three companies basically control the industry, which results in very attractive economics. We think shares are fairly valued if investors are willing to accept a high-single digit return, otherwise we recommend investors add it to a watch list to buy during a stock market correction.